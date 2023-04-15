Going On in Greek-American Community

United States

THRU APRIL 27

NEW YORK – The Parade Committee of the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York invites everyone to attend the following open community Parade Meetings. The meeting will focus on the development of the preparations for our Greek Independence Day Parade on Sunday, April 30, on 5th Avenue. Your presence is essential for the success of our Parade. The 2023 Parade Meetings all take place on Thursdays, starting at 7:30 PM, with the final two meeting set for April 20 and 27 at the Stathakion Cultural Center, 22-51 29th Street in Astoria, NY. It should be noted that the meeting on April 27 at the Stathakion is the last ceremonial open community parade meeting before the parade. More information is available by phone: 718-204-6500.

THRU APRIL 29

MEXICO CITY – Harpías/Άρπυιες, the latest exhibition by Greek artist Eleni Giannopoulou with Mexican video artist Tania Reza is on view at La Nao Gallery in Mexico City through April 29. More information is available online: https://www.lanao.com.mx/copy-of-warped-terrain and https://elenigiannopoulou.com/.

THRU MAY 31

ASTORIA – The Heritage Museum of Epirus, 25-14 Broadway in Astoria, NY, presents ‘Epirus & The Balkan Wars of 1912-1913: The Unification of Epirus and the Hellenic Kingdom’ exhibit which includes uniforms and original antiques displayed for the first time outside of Greece. On view through Wednesday, May 31. Please call to make an appointment: 718-274-3753. More information is available via email: [email protected].

APRIL 13-15

NEW YORK – The Artaud Diptych, ‘Artaud/Van Gogh’ and ‘Bone’, two new plays by prolific Greek playwrights Ioli Andreadi and Aris Asproulis, inspired by the life and work of the groundbreaking artist and thinker of the 20th century Antonin Artaud, directed by Andreadi, will be presented at the Tank Theatre, 312 West 36th Street in Manhattan, Thursday, April 13, Friday, April 14, and Saturday April 15. The plays will be performed back to back with Artaud/Van Gogh at 7 PM featuring American actor Gene Gillette as Antonin Artaud (in English) and Bone at 8 PM with Greek actor Gerasimos Gennatas as Artaud and live music by George Palamiotis (the second play is in Greek with English supertitles). Tickets available online: https://bit.ly/3U3NKiB.

APRIL 17

BROOKLINE, MA – Greek Youth Easter event in Brookline featuring food, music and dance at the Maliotis Cultural Center, 50 Goddard Avenue in Brookline, on Monday, April 17, 1-6 PM. RSVP ages 16-40 by April 14, free admission with RSVP to [email protected] or by phone: 617-538-7778. Event sponsored by the Federation of Hellenic American Societies of New England and the Boston Evzones.

APRIL 20

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Medical Society of New York hosts the 12th Annual Dr. Mary Kalopothakes Distinguished Female Physician Award Symposium on Thursday, April 20, 6:30-9 PM, at Lenox Hill Hospital Bruno Auditorium, 130 East 77th Street in Manhattan. The event honors Dr. Fay Kastrinos, Associate Professor of Medicine, Director, Gastrointestinal Cancer Risk and Prevention Program and Muzzi Mirza Pancreatic Cancer Prevention and Genetics Program, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York Presbyterian Hospital, who will present the keynote lecture ‘Genetic Risk Assessment and Testing to Optimize Cancer Screening and Prevention’ and Dr. Alice Zervoudakis, Associate Attending Physician Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, who will present ‘The Implications of Genetic Testing on Cancer Treatment and Outcomes.’ Register for the event online: https://bit.ly/3MqGZpe.

APRIL 21-24

ASTORIA – Generation Y Productions and the Maliotis Cultural Center present ‘Alcestis’ by Euripides, directed by Elena Mavridou, and featuring actor Demetrios Lalos, at the Archdiocesan Hellenic Cultural Center’s Thespis Theater, 27-09 Crescent Street in Astoria, Friday, April 21, 7:30 PM, Saturday, April 22, 7 PM, and Monday, April 24, 7:30 PM. The play is performed in Greek with English supertitles. Tickets available by phone: 718-309-4160 and on Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/40OAsZx.

APRIL 22

ONLINE – In celebration of National Poetry Month, the UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture presents ’From the Tip of My Little Finger a River Flows: Yannis Ritsos’ Response to Dictatorship (1967-1970)’, a lecture by Dr. John Kittmer, former British Ambassador to Greece, on Saturday, April 22, 10 AM PST/8 PM Athens, via Zoom. With opening remarks by Ambassador of Greece to the United States Alexandra Papadopoulou, the event also includes an exclusive poetry reading by renowned Greek actor Stelios Mainas. In this talk, Dr. John Kittmer will examine Yannis Ritsos’ life and work during the poet’s imprisonment at internment camps by the Greek military dictatorship from 1967-1974. Particular focus will be given to Ritsos’ poetry as a response to the conditions he faced and the wider abuses of the dictatorship. RSVP online: https://bit.ly/402S2bR.

APRIL 23

ASTORIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York invites everyone to attend a lecture on the return of the Parthenon Sculptures at the Stathakion Cultural Center, 22-51 29th Street in Astoria, on Sunday, April 23, 4 PM. More information is available by phone: 718-204-6500.

BOSTON – Generation Y Productions and the Maliotis Cultural Center, 50 Goddard Avenue in Brookline, MA, present ‘Alcestis’ by Euripides, directed by Elena Mavridou, and featuring actor Demetrios Lalos, on Sunday, April 23, 6 PM, at the Maliotis Center. The play is performed in Greek with English supertitles. Tickets available by phone: 718-309-4160 and on Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/3JZ777P.

APRIL 25

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY – Sounds of Cyprus will perform its free pop-up concert at Gantry Plaza State Park, next to the Queens Public Library at Hunters Point, on the Long Island City waterfront on Tuesday, April 25, 5-7 PM. Sounds of Cyprus is a Cypriot orchestra co-founded by Elena Chris and Peter Douskalis in New York City. The group performs the traditional music of Cyprus in varying orchestrations and styles that consciously honor the time period of composition and period instruments as well as perform with a modern approach. More information is available via email: [email protected].

APRIL 26

NEW YORK – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York Youth Committee hosts a Pre-Parade Happy Hour networking event on Wednesday, April 26, 6:30-8:30 PM, at Kyma Flatiron, 15 West 18th Street in Manhattan. More information is available by phone: 718-204-6500.

APRIL 28

NEW YORK – The Greek Flag-Raising Ceremony at Bowling Green in Manhattan’s Financial District takes place on Friday, April 28, 1 PM, ahead of the New York Greek Independence Parade on Sunday, April 30. More information is available by phone: 718-204-6500.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Hellenic Professional Women host their Cocktails & Connect networking event on Friday, April 28, 7-9 PM, at Thasos, East Oakland Park Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, featuring live music, meze, and cash bar. Members: $15, non-members: $30. RSVP required: https://bit.ly/3zHRi0Q.

APRIL 29

LOS ANGELES – ‘Pigments in Ancient Greek Painting & Medicine: Ecology, Materiality and the Alchemical Laboratory’, a lecture by Professor Ioanna Kakoulli, UCLA Department of Materials Science and Engineering, on Saturday, April 29, 3 PM, at 306 Royce Hall, UCLA. Reception to follow. Attendance is free but advanced registration is requested here: https://bit.ly/3nBOX4A. More information is available online: https://bit.ly/3M9fsZd.

NEW YORK – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York hosts the annual Parade Gala at the Hilton Hotel Midtown, 1335 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan, on Saturday, April 29, 7 PM. More information is available by phone: 718-204-6500.

ASTORIA – Comedian Greg Kritikos is back on stage with his one man show, ‘The

Shoemaker’s Son’, chronicling his life growing up in Astoria, on Saturday, April 29, 7:30-10 PM, at the Hellenic Cultural Center, 25-02 Newtown Avenue in Astoria. A tale of hope, destruction, and redemption, the play recounts Kritikos’ life story and he plays all the characters. Born in Athens, Greece, he immigrated with his family to the United States in 1971. Raised in Astoria, Queens, Kritikos is a producer, comedian, actor, voice-over artist, and creator. The show is appropriate for ages 18 and up or 16 and up when accompanied by parents. Doors open 7:30 PM with showtime at 8 PM. There will be one 10-15 minute intermission. Tickets are $35 online and $40 at the door. More information and tickets available online: https://bit.ly/3yKiVFO.

APRIL 30

NEW YORK – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York holds the annual Greek Independence Parade on Sunday, April 30, 1:30 PM, on 5th Avenue from 64th to 79th Streets in Manhattan. The Pre-Parade Reception takes place at 11 AM at the Pierre Hotel, 2 East 61st Street in Manhattan. More information is available by phone: 718-204-6500.