Going On in Greek-American Community

General News

THRU MARCH 31

NEW YORK – Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, NYC, ‘Lenten Lectures: Cultivating Our Prayer Lives’ takes place on four Friday evenings, 6 PM, following the Salutations to the Theotokos, beginning March 3 with Steven Christoforou, MDiv, of Focus North America, discussing ‘God Is with Us: Opening Our Hearts to the Lord’s Presence’. On March 10, the V. Rev. Archimandrite Bartholomew Mercado, Chaplain of the Holy Cross Chapel and instructor of Canon Law AT HCHC presents ‘Praying the Divine Liturgy’. On March 17, Christos Stavropoulos, Professor of Byzantine Music and Protopsaltis at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church presents ‘The Role of Byzantine Music in Our Prayer Lives’. The lecture series concludes on March 31 with Rachel Contos, MA, PhD candidate in Theological and Social Ethics at Fordham University, on ‘Cultivating Our Prayer Life by Following the Example of the Theotokos’. A light Lenten meal will be offered before each lecture in Demas Hall, 302 West 91st Street in Manhattan. More information is available by phone: 212-724-2070.

THRU APRIL 2

ASTORIA – Thiasos Theatrical Group – New York presents the Greek play ‘Yparhi kai Filotimo’, a comedy by Alekos Sakellariou and Christos Giannakopoulos at the Thespis Theatre at the Archdiocesan Hellenic Cultural Center, 27-09 Crescent Street in Astoria, running through April 2. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM and Sundays at 4 PM. Tickets: $30, available on Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/3FhfbPW. More information and reservations available by phone: 917-635-8867.

THRU APRIL 5

HEMPSTEAD, NY – The Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. Paul, 110 Cathedral Avenue in Hempstead, Lenten Dinner Lecture Series takes place on Wednesdays and runs through April 5. On March 22, Fr. Gregory Stamkopoulos is the speaker, followed by Gregory Gounardes on March 29. The speaker for April 5 has yet to be announced. More information is available online: https://www.stpaulhempstead.org/.

THRU APRIL 27

NEW YORK – The Parade Committee of the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York invites everyone to attend the following open community Parade Meetings. The meeting will focus on the development of the preparations for our Greek Independence Day Parade on Sunday, April 30, on 5th Avenue. Your presence is essential for the success of our Parade. The 2023 Parade Meetings all take place on Thursdays, starting at 7:30 PM – March 16 and 23, April 6, 20, and 27: Stathakion Cultural Center, 22-51 29th Street in Astoria, NY; March 30: Sts. Constantine and Helen Cathedral, 64 Schermerhorn Street in Brooklyn, NY. It should be noted that the meeting on April 27 at the Stathakion is the last ceremonial open community parade meeting before the parade. More information is available by phone: 718-204-6500.

THRU MAY 31

ASTORIA – The Heritage Museum of Epirus, 25-14 Broadway in Astoria, NY, presents ‘Epirus & The Balkan Wars of 1912-1913: The Unification of Epirus and the Hellenic Kingdom’ exhibit which includes uniforms and original antiques displayed for the first time outside of Greece. On view through Wednesday, May 31. Please call to make an appointment: 718-274-3753. More information is available via email: [email protected].

MARCH 24-APRIL 2

LOS ANGELES & ONLINE – The Los Angeles Greek Film Festival presents ‘Faith & Tradition’, a curated program of films that reveal religious and ethnographic elements of the Greek tradition March 24-April 2 with screenings in person and online. All events are free of charge, but tickets are required. Learn more online: https://faithtradition.eventive.org/films.

MARCH 25

ASTORIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York hosts a celebration of Greek Independence Day on Saturday, March 25, 2 PM, at Athens Square Park, 30th Street and 30th Avenue in Astoria. The program includes the flag raising ceremony, keynote speech by Sophia Fasos, Professor at St. John’s and Adelphi Universities, traditional Greek live music by Melodia orchestra, bouzouki by Giannis Staikos, traditional Greek dancing by the dance groups of the Federation of Dodecanese Societies USA, the Kalymnian Brotherhood in New York, and the Greek American Folkore Society of NY, as well as the awarded dance group of the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church of Port Washington, NY. A poetry reading by students of St. Demetrios Greek Afternoon School of Astoria will also be held. Politicians and official representatives of Greece, Cyprus, and the U.S. have been invited.

CHICAGO – The Hellenic Initiative (THI) New Leaders Chicago chapter launches on Saturday, March 25, 7 PM, with drinks, bites, music and a great cause, at the National Hellenic Museum, 333 South Halsted Street in Chicago. Tickets and more information available online: https://bit.ly/3KXSQdY.

MARCH 26

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Greek Independence Parade takes place on Sunday, March 26, 2 PM, as the Greek-American community hosts its festive parade in Baltimore’s historic Greektown. The parade route proceeds from Haven Street, up Eastern Avenue, turns right onto Ponca Street, and ends two blocks past the Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at Fait Avenue. More information is available by phone on the Parade Hotline: 443-267-4735 and online: http://greekparade.com/home.htm.

ASTORIA – On the occasion of the celebration of the national anniversary of Greek

Independence, the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York hosts its main cultural event on Sunday, March 26, 4 PM, at the Stathakion Cultural Center, 22-51 29th Street in Astoria. Speakers include Ilias (Lou) Katsos, East Mediterranean Business Cultural Alliance (EMBCA) President, presenting ‘We Are All Greeks: Hellenism in America and the Hellenic Revolution’ in English; Dr. Nicholas Alexiou, Professor of Sociology at Queens College, on ‘Philhellenes in the USA and the Greek Revolution’ in Greek; and Dr. Evaggelos Athanasopoulos, historian, on ‘Costumes and Weapons in the Greek Revolution of 1821’ in Greek. A slide presentation will also be included. Discussion and reception to follow. Free entrance.

MARCH 27

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hellenic Professional Women hosts their Cocktails and Connect event at Pier Bar, 2025 Fairmount Avenue in Philadelphia, Monday, March 27, 6:30 PM. Tickets and more information available on Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/3YnZM79.

MARCH 28

NEW YORK – Hellenic American Association for Professionals in Finance (HABA) presents ‘AI in Finance – Hype, Reality and Opportunities’ on Tuesday, March 28, 6 PM, in Manhattan. The discussion, moderated by HedgeLegal Founding Partner Poseidon Retsinas, features Argyro (Iro) Tasitsiomi, PhD, Head of Investment Data Science at T. Rowe Price, and Thanos Papadimitriou, PhD, Entrepreneur, Professional Investor and Academic. More information is available online: https://bit.ly/3ZJdfb2.

ONLINE – The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) Annual Congressional Salute to Greek Independence Day Virtual Celebration takes place on Tuesday, March 28, 11 AM-12:30 PM. Presented by AHI in cooperation with Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH), Co-Chairs of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus. Speakers include: His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Ambassador of Greece to the United States Alexandra Papadopoulou, and members of Congress. More information is available online: https://www.ahiworld.org.

MARCH 30-APRIL 2

LYNN, MA – The 66th Annual Harry Agganis Basketball Tournament presented by St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 54 South Common Street in Lynn, MA, takes place Thursday, March 30-Sunday, April 2. The tournament includes Youth, High School, Women’s, and Men’s Divisions. More information is available by phone: 781-593-6162. Follow on Facebook: Harry Agganis Basketball Tournament.

MARCH 31

CHESTNUT HILL, MA – Greek Night hosted by the Hellenic Society of Boston College takes place Friday, March 31, 7 PM, at Boston College Corcoran Commons Heights Room, 140 Commonwealth Avenue in Chestnut Hill. All members of the Boston College community, including students, faculty, family, and friends are welcome to join us for a formal evening of Greek food, dance, and ‘parea’. For more information, email: [email protected].

APRIL 4

PISCATAWAY, NJ – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York and the Hellenic Federation of New Jersey cordially invite you to a special open meeting about the 2023 New York Greek Independence Parade updates on Tuesday, April 4, 7 PM, at Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, 1101 River Road in Piscataway, NJ. For more information, contact Dimitrios A. Gonias by phone: 201-359-2995 and Demetris

Arhontoulis 732-910-6677. Your presence is essential for the success of our Parade.