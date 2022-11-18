Going On in Greek-American Community

Events

THRU DECEMBER 17

NYACK, NY – The Greekish, 8 North Broadway in Nyack, hosts Brunchish & Beats every Sunday, 12-4 PM. Listen to tunes provided by Joe Davids Events as you enjoy a two-course menu featuring specials like Poached Egg Spanakopita, Greek Honey French Toast & Fruit, or Sausage Spetsofai & Sunny Egg, plus, Bottomless Mimosas, Bloody Marys, and Rosé on tap. $35 per person. Reservations by phone: 845-353-1200.

THRU DECEMBER 18

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA Film & Television Archive and the UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture, with the collaboration of the UCLA Center for European and Russian Studies, present Landscapes of Time: The Films of Theo Angelopoulos from October 14 through December 18. This major career retrospective includes all of Greek writer-director Theo Angelopoulos’ feature films and a selection of shorts. Internationally recognized as one of the most important auteurs of his generation, the films of Angelopoulos address formal and thematic concerns that are urgently relevant today and ripe for rediscovery. For details, updates, registration information and important health guidelines, please visit cinema.ucla.edu.

NOVEMBER 20

NEW HYDE PARK, NY – The AHEPA Family of Hempstead, Long Island, NY- AHEPA Constantine Cassis Chapter No.170, Daughters Of Penelope Pasithea No.141, Sons Of Pericles Lord Byron Chapter No.233, and Maids of Athena Victory Chapter No.76 host the AHEPA Family Thanksgiving Dinner, open to all, AHEPA Family and Non Members as well, on Sunday, November 20, 5 PM, at Jonathan’s Restaurant, 2499 Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park. Charge per person $65, Sons and Maids $45, children 12 and under $25. RSVP by phone to Anastasios Stampolis 1-516-468-5472 or DOP President Eileen Demiris 1-516-395-1166. Attendees must reserve and pre-pay by Wednesday, November 16, pay online: www.ahepa170.org using donation button. For combined payments you must send an email to ahepa170@gmail.com detailing what you paid for. Menu includes traditional turkey dinner, beer, wine, soft drinks, coffee, tea and dessert as well as a children’s menu.

ONLINE – EMBCA presents ‘Journey and Reflections on Mount Athos, the Holy Mountain’. a webinar panel discussion on Sunday, November 20, 2 PM EST/9 PM Athens EEST. The panel discussion will be introduced and moderated by Lou Katsos EMBCA’s President who himself recently came back from a trip to Mount Athos. The distinguished panel, in formation, will include His Grace Bishop Athenagoras of Nazianzos; Byzantine scholar Prof. Dr. Johannes Niehoff-Panagiotidis, Law Historian Anastasios Nikopoulos, Law and Ethics Prof. John E. Katsos, and IT Business Prof. Jeffrey Baker. More information is available online: https://embca.com.

NOVEMBER 29-30

STORRS, CT – In honor of Greek Minister of Culture and Sports Lina Mendoni’s two-day visit to Connecticut, November 29-30, a dinner will be held Tuesday, November 29, 6 PM, at the University of Connecticut’s Graduate Hotel in Storrs, CT. UConn’s Center for Hellenic Studies Paideia will accept with gratitude a donation of $100 for the dinner. Minister Mendoni is also scheduled to visit the Connecticut State Capitol, meet with UConn administration officials organized by past UConn President Thomas Katsouleas, and tour the Hellenic Studies Center’s Spartan Museum and the open air Greek Theater Alexander the Great. Those interested in attending should email Ilias Tomazos, Director of the Center for Hellenic Studies Paideia: paideia@snet.net.

NOVEMBER 30

FLUSHING, NY – The Center for Byzantine & Modern Greek Studies presents the lecture ‘Women in the Byzantine Empire’ Wednesday, November 30, 12:15-1:30 PM (Free Hour) at Remsen Hall, Room 300, at Queens College with Rev. Protopresbyter Nikiforos Fakinos, Pastor of Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Merrick, NY. For more information, contact Dr. Maria Athanasopoulou via e-mail: qc.byzantine.center@gmail.com.

DECEMBER 2-3

WASHINGTON, DC – The Hellenic American Women’s Council (HAWC) Annual Conference on ‘Your Health & Wellness’ takes place December 2-3, at The Ritz Carlton in Pentagon City in Arlington, VA. The event includes a reception at the Greek Embassy, 2217 Massachusetts Avenue in Washington, DC, discussions featuring experts in their fields, a luncheon and the Aristeion Award presentation. Register online as rooms are limited. Further details available online: https://www.hawcnet.org.

DECEMBER 3

NEW YORK – After a two-year, in-person hiatus due to the pandemic, the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church NYC Mistletoe Gala 2022 returns to the Harvard Club of New York City on Saturday, December 3. Greek-American young professionals are invited to celebrate a night of holiday cheer with sounds by DJ Bobby Karounos of Spartan Sounds, live music by Dean Vali of Bounce Music, dancing, and an open bar and buffet. Tickets are $165 per person if purchased by November 1; $180 if purchased by November 15; and $195 if purchased after November 16. Doors open at 8:30 PM and guests are encouraged to wear black-tie. The event includes an impressive array of raffle prizes such as $1000 donated by the Annunciation Parish Council, two tickets to the New York Philharmonic, and a variety of gift cards. The Grand Raffle prizes include a table for ten at the 2023 Annunciation Stewardship Gala valued at $3,750, six tickets to the 2023 Annunciation Mistletoe Gala valued at $1,200, and gift certificates to restaurants and other goodies. More information is available by phone: 212-724-2070 and online: https://bit.ly/MistletoeGala.

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Initiative (THI), the leading group uniting the Greek diaspora and philhellenes internationally, will host its 10th Anniversary New York Gala on Saturday, December 3, in New York City with cocktails at the historic 48 Wall Street and silent auction beginning at 6:30 PM, Dinner and awards to be held across the red-carpeted street at Cipriani, 55 Wall Street (between William and Hanover Streets), 8 PM, and entertainment and dancing 10 PM. Funds raised will be deployed in Greece to support humanitarian programs and nurture Greek economic and entrepreneurial development. Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer, will be honored at the event which will also spotlight THI’s new ‘Plant a Tree in Greece’ campaign and a performance by Greek singer Elli Kokkinou. Additional special guests are expected to attend and will be announced as details become available. Tickets and more information available online: https://bit.ly/3DdvuLB.

DECEMBER 3

LOS ANGELES A screening of ‘Lethal Nationalism: Genocide of the Greeks, 1913-1923’ will be held on December 3, 6 PM, at St. Sophia Cathedral, 1324 S Normandie Avenue in Los Angeles. The screening will be followed by Q & A with the film’s director and co-producer Peter Lambrinatos, co-producer Spiro Lambrinatos, and George Mavropoulos, President of the Asia Minor and Pontos Hellenic Research Center. Opening remarks will be offered by Consul General of Greece in Los Angeles Ioannis Stamatekos. A $10 suggested contribution will benefit the work of the Asia Minor and Pontos Hellenic Research Center. The event is co-sponsored by the Consulate General of Greece in Los Angeles, Loyola Marymount University Caloyeras Center for Modern Greek Studies, Greek Heritage Society of Southern California, Los Angeles Greek Film Festival, and UCLA SNF Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture. RSVP online: https://bit.ly/3hBXxNJ.

DECEMBER 6

NEW YORK – Hellenic American Association for Professionals in Finance (HABA) hosts its Holiday Party to end the year with fellow Members and a dose of good cheer on Tuesday, December 6, 6-8:30 PM, in Manhattan. The event features a discussion on Art Finance and Art Investing, an excellent alternative asset class for investors seeking to protect themselves against global equity market volatility, rising inflation and geopolitical instability. The Guest Speaker is Rebecca L. Fine, Managing Director of Athena Art Finance and Head of Art Finance at Yieldstreet. This event is free for HABA members in good standing (2022). Friends of HABA are always welcome – non-member admission is $50. Pre-registration required, further details available online: https://bit.ly/3Wy19jL.

DECEMBER 10

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Medical Society of New York 86th Annual Scholarship Gala takes place on Saturday, December 10, 7 PM, at the JW Marriot Essex House, 160 Central Park South in Manhattan. The black tie event features cocktails, dinner, dancing, and live Greek band. Among the distinguished honorees to be feted at the Gala are Distinguished Physician Dr. Stephen Nicholas, Distinguished Colleague Dr. Alex Spyropoulos, and Distinguished Hellene George Logothetis. Tickets available online: https://bit.ly/3zOL9jK. Information about Gala Sponsorship and Journal ads also available online: https://bit.ly/3FPtuvW. The scholarship application deadline is November 20 with the Scholarship Award Ceremony to be held on December 9. More information available online: https://hellenicmedicalsociety.org/scholarships-2/.

DECEMBER 17

SOMERVILLE, MA – Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 29 Central Street in Somerville, will present Psaltikon’s ‘A Byzantine Christmas‘ in the newly-renovated church on Saturday, December 17, 7:30 PM. Admission is free to the public; a suggested freewill offering of $30 will benefit Philoxenia House, a ministry of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Boston that hosts individuals coming to Boston for medical care. More information is available online: http://www.psaltikon.org. Further information about Dormition Church is available by phone: 617-625-2222 and online: http://www.dormitionchurch.org.

NEW YORK – The annual Christmas concert of the choir of the Archdiocesan Cathedra of the Holy Trinity – ‘The Sounds of Christmas’ – takes place Saturday, December 17, 7:30 PM, at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, 337 East 74th Street in Manhattan. The concert is part of the 2022-23 season of ‘Great Music Under A Byzantine Dome’, the concert ministry of the Archdiocesan Cathedral. More information is available online: https://www.thecathedralnyc.org.