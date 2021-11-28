United States

THRU DECEMBER 11

HAVERHILL, MA – Christmas Stockings for Veterans Event at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 156 Winter Street in Haverhill, runs through December 11. Stockings can include hygiene products, gift cards and more. Gifts should total no more than $20. Please no alcohol or tobacco-related gifts. Christmas Stockings can be dropped off at Battle Grounds Coffee Company in Bradford (Cedardale), Downtown Haverhill, and Downtown Newburyport. More information is available by phone: 978-373-3311.

NOVEMBER 23-DECEMBER 16

MANHATTAN – The Metropolitan Opera presents Eurydice by Matthew Aucoin, libretto by Sarah Ruhl adapted from her acclaimed 2003 play that reimagines the familiar ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice from Eurydice’s point of view. The opera is a product of the Met’s commissioning program, and runs from November 23-December 16. Conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin oversees the momentous Met premiere from the podium, leading Aucoin’s evocative music and an immersive new staging by Mary Zimmerman. Soprano Erin Morley sings the title role, opposite baritone Joshua Hopkins as Orpheus and countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński as his otherworldly alter-ego. Bass-baritone Nathan Berg is Eurydice’s father and fellow resident of the underworld, with tenor Barry Banks as Hades himself. More information and tickets available online: https://www.metopera.org.

DECEMBER 4

ONLINE – The Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce and the International Chamber of Commerce Hellas present Greek Tax incentives: A Guide to Tax Laws Affecting Non-Residents, Saturday, December 4, 10:30 AM-1:30 PM EST. Are you a U.S. pensioner who wants to live in Greece? Are you a high-net-worth individual who wants to invest in and/or live in Greece? Are you presently a non-resident of Greece who wants to live and work in Greece? Do you want to invest in Greek real estate? Do you want answers to Greek bureaucratic questions? Discover the answers to these questions and many more by attending the forum. Register for free online: https://www.hellenicamerican.cc/event-details/hacc-icc-hellas.

ELKINS PARK, PA – Annunciation Elkins Park’s Spiritual Life Team presents Building an Orthodox Christian Marriage workshop for young couples and beyond, on Saturday, December 4, 9:30 AM-2:30 PM, at Annunciation/Evangelismos Greek Orthodox Community Church, 7921 Old York Road in Elkins Park. The speaker for the event is Rev. Alexander Goussetis. For questions, call: 215-635-0316 or contact the organizer: EPparishEvents@gmail.com. Register on Eventbrite, search: Building an Orthodox Christian Marriage.

PORTLAND, OR – The Joy of Rehearsal: A Sacred Music Symposium takes place Saturday, December 4, 9:30-10:30 AM, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3131 NE Glisan in Portland. Reconnect, reinvigorate, and refine your musical skills with church musicians from near and far at a one-day Church Music Symposium with award-winning Orthodox composer and conductor Benedict Sheehan and his gifted wife, Talia Maria, as they guide us in exploring the joy of an effective and engaging choral rehearsal. Morning Coffee and light Lenten Luncheon provided. Bonus Symposium Exclusive: As a preview of the West Coast premiere of his acclaimed Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom by Cappella Romana, Sheehan will lead the Symposium Choir in learning “It is Truly Meet” from the Liturgy. Symposium participants will be offered discount tickets for Cappella Romana’s Saturday evening performance. More information is available by phone: 503-234-0468 and online: goholytrinity.org.

DECEMBER 9

MANHATTAN – HABA’s (Hellenic American Association for Professionals in Finance) Young Professional Group invites you to their Members-Only Holiday Party, Thursday, December 9, 6-8:30 PM, with open bar and hors d’oeuvres at the new Greek bistro Marathi, 200 Church Street in Tribeca. Come create business opportunities! Online registration is required: https://bit.ly/3coCsR9. This event is free for HABA members in good standing. If you’d like to apply for membership, please contact info@haba.org. Please note: Due to NYC’s COVID-19 guidelines, proof of vaccination is required to attend this event. More information is available online: https://www.haba.org.

DECEMBER 11

BROOKLINE, MA – AHEPA Boston Athens Chapter 24 Christmas Party takes place Saturday, December 11, 6 PM, at Brookline Center Hall, 162 Goddard Avenue in Brookline. Music by Taximi with Chuck Samiotes. Donation of $20 for the event. More information is available by phone: 617-835-2217 and via email: info.ahepa24@gmail.com.

ROSLINDALE, MA – Pontiaki Estia of Boston, celebrating its 51st anniversary, hosts its Greek Dance on Saturday, December 11, doors open 8 PM, at St. Nectarios Church Hall, 39 Belgrade Avenue in Roslindale. Enjoy live music and dancing. Performers scheduled to appear include Babis Iordanidis, Giannis Sanidis, Stergios Zimbiliadis, Iosif Tsentekidis, Michalis Pesiridis, Vaggelis Pesiridis, and Kyriakos Papadopoulos. More information and reservations by phone: 781-354-8471.

DECEMBER 12

HEMPSTEAD, NY – The AHEPA Family of Hempstead hosts its Christmas Dinner honoring veterans on Sunday, December 12, 4:45 PM at Jonathan’s, 2499 Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park. The veterans will receive Congressional approved

AHEPA Veterans Medals and Certificates. The AHEPA Veterans list is available online: https://ahepaveterans.org/veterans-list.htm. The dinner follows the AHEPA and Sons of Pericles initiations also on Sunday, December 12, 1 PM, upstairs in the Hellenic Room at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Saint Paul in Hempstead. Proper attire is required: Suit and tie or sports jacket and tie. More information is available online: www.AHEPA170.org. RSVP and payments may also be made online: http://www.ahepa170.org/dues_donations/. Following payment, send an email stating that you paid online along with names of those attending and contact info to: ahepa170@gmail.com. Payment and RSVP must be received by December 4. No payments at the door as seating is limited. If paying by check, kindly make payable to: AHEPA 170, and hand deliver to Anastasi Stampolis or Katerina Englezou or mail to arrive by December 4: AHEPA 170 P.O. Box 215, Garden City, NY 11530 More information is available by phone: Anastasi Stampolis 1-516-468-5472 or Katerina Englezou 1-516-234-9678.

ASTORIA, NY – Greek Comedy Show with Angelo Tsarouchas Live at the Melrose Ballroom, 36-08 33rd Street in Astoria, Sunday, December 12, with Special Guest Comedian Ellen Karis. All ages welcome, must be 21 to drink. Doors open 7 PM, show begins 8 PM sharp. Tickets available by phone: 718-255-6921 and online: melroseballroom.com.

DANBURY, CT – The Candlelight Christmas Concert takes place Sunday, December 12th, 7 PM, at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Clapboard Ridge in Danbury. Noteworthy, the Danbury-based a cappella singing ensemble, will welcome in the Christmas season by performing a selection of carols, followed by an audience sing-along. Words for the sing-along will be provided in the program. The hour-long concert is free and open to the public. Donations are welcomed. Danbury Health Department and CDC regulations require all unvaccinated concert visitors to wear a mask. Masks will be available at the entrance. More information is available by phone: 203-748-2992 and online: https://www.agoc.us/.

DECEMBER 13

BOSTON, MA – Greek Heritage Night takes place Monday, December 13 as the Boston Celtics take on the NBA championship-winning Milwaukee Bucks and MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo at TD Boston Garden, 100 Legends Way in Boston, 7:30 PM. Balcony Seats starting at $78. Organized by AHEPA, Alpha Omega Council, EOK, Kefi FM, Grecian Echoes, Consulate General of Greece, Metropolis of Boston, National Hellenic Society, and the Teddy K Foundation. More information is available online: fevo.me/greeknight1213 use promo code: 21GREEK. All fans 12 and older will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a qualifying negative COVID-19 test result to gain entry to TD Garden. The City of Boston’s Indoor Mask Mandate also remains in effect, requiring all guests aged two and older to wear a mask while inside TD Garden, except while actively eating or drinking as permitted.

DECEMBER 14

NEW YORK – The 23rd Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece New York Forum: A New Era-A New Direction for Greece takes place Tuesday, December 14, as an in-person event at the Metropolitan Club, One East 60th Street in Manhattan, registration and coffee begins 7:10 AM. Remarks by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, 8 AM. The Greek Delegation will include senior members of the new government and business leaders who will present to U.S. investors the developments and reforms in the Greek economy and the opportunities ahead. The Forum will also feature senior executives from the major investment banks which support the Forum and other market experts. The 2021 Capital Link Hellenic Leadership Award will be presented to Alex Fotakidis, Partner, Head of Greece – CVC Capital Partners, for his outstanding contribution to Greece. Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer, will deliver Keynote Remarks. More information is available online: http://forums.capitallink.com/greece/2021/index.html.