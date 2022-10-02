Going On in Greek-American Community

Events

THRU DECEMBER 17

NYACK, NY – The Greekish, 8 North Broadway in Nyack, hosts Brunchish & Beats every Sunday, 12-4 PM. Listen to tunes provided by Joe Davids Events as you enjoy a two-course menu featuring specials like Poached Egg Spanakopita, Greek Honey French Toast & Fruit, or Sausage Spetsofai & Sunny Egg, plus, Bottomless Mimosas, Bloody Marys, and Rosé on tap. $35 per person. Reservations by phone: 845-353-1200.

SEPTEMBER 30-OCTOBER 9

ASTORIA – A rare production of The Night Just Before the Forests by the acclaimed French playwright Bernard-Marie Koltès, translated into English by Amin Erfani, comes to Astoria September 30-October 2 and October 7-9, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 PM, and Sundays at 6:30 PM, at the Archdiocesan Hellenic Cultural Center, 27-09 Crescent Street. The tour-de-force solo play is produced by and starring Lazaros Theodorakopoulos and directed by Bill Bowers. For more information and tickets, visit www.thelazaros.com or call: 917-513-5902.

OCTOBER 1

ONLINE – The UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture presents Johanna Hanink, Professor of Classics at Brown University, discussing Bones, Stones, Trees, and Roots: On the Enduring Urgency of Karkavitsas’ Archaeologist (1904) via Zoom on Saturday, October 1, 10 AM-12 PM Pacific time. This lecture is offered on the occasion of International Translation Day, in collaboration with the Embassy of Greece in Washington, DC, the UCLA Department of Classics, and the American Institute of Archaeology, Los Angeles Chapter. The discussion will be co-moderated by Professor Sarah Morris (Classics; Cotsen Institute of Archaeology) and Dr. Simos Zenios (UCLA SNF Hellenic Center). RSVP online: https://bit.ly/3RRAtrb.

OCTOBER 1-2

FREDERICKSBURG, VA – Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 12326 Spotswood Furnace Road in Fredericksburg, hosts its Greek Fall Festival on Saturday, October 1, 11 AM-8 PM, and Sunday, October 2, 12 PM-4 PM. Enjoy all your traditional Greek favorites – food, pastries, drinks, Greek music, and dancing. Shopping and church tours also available. Admission is free. More information available by phone: 540-548-2665 and online: https://www.fredgreek.org/.

OCTOBER 4

NEW YORK – Hellenic Professional Women resumes Cocktails and Connect on Tuesday, October 4, 6:30-8:30 PM, at Kyma Hudson Yards, 445 West 35th Street (between 10th and Dyer Avenues) in Manhattan. Stop by to network, meet someone new, or catch up with a friend. Appetizers will be served. Cash Bar. Registration is required and on a first come, first serve basis. Register online: https://bit.ly/3BJt73J.

OCTOBER 7-9

PETERSBURG, FL – St. Stefanos Greek Orthodox Church, 3600 76th Street North in St. Petersburg, hosts the Greek Festival October 7-9. Enjoy freshly prepared homemade Greek street foods like fire-grilled gyros, pork and chicken souvlaki, Greek salads, and Greek fries with oregano and feta under the 20,000 sq. ft. outdoor ‘Opa! Party Tent’ while listening to Greek DJs spin lively international beats. Step into the 7,500 sq. ft. ‘GRK Taverna’ for authentic Greek homemade cuisine such as moussaka, pastitstio, dolmades and braised lamb shank. A full selection of Greek pastries and baked goods including baklava, koulourakia, diples, galaktoboureko, bougatsa, and loukomades are also available. Learn about Greek culture and also Orthodox Christianity with a guided Church Tour. Entertainment includes live Greek music, with performances by the Greek band Dimitri & The Islanders, and the KEFI Greek Youth Dance Troupe and other KEFI Greek Dancers. Free Greek dance and language lessons from seasoned instructors also available as well as the Kids’ Zone. Hours: Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8, 11 AM-10 PM, and Sunday, October 9, 11 AM-6 PM. More information available by phone: 727-345-8235 and online: https://bit.ly/3d0A5rs.

SEATTLE, WA – St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2100 Boyer Avenue East in Seattle, hosts the Greek Festival October 7-9. Enjoy Greek dinner plates and a la carte menu, pastries, Greek deli, imports, Hellenic Cultural bookstore, shopping, and church tours. Entertainment includes Greek music, dancing, and children’s games. Hours: Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8, 12-9 PM, and Sunday, October 9, 11 AM-6 PM. More information available by phone: 206-325-4347 and online: http://seattlegreekfestival.com/.

OCTOBER 8

ANDOVER, MA – The Hellenic American Academy PTA hosts the Fall Family Glendi Dance at Indian Ridge Country Club, 73 Lovejoy Road in Andover, Saturday, October 8, 6-11 PM. The event includes cocktails, dinner, dancing, raffles and more. Adults $55, $25 for children ages 12 and under. RSVP and payment requested by September 30. Checks payable to HAA PTA may be mailed to 41 Broadway Street in Lowell, MA 01854, or purchase tickets via Venmo @Megan_Hill_4. More information available by phone: 978-453-5422.

OCTOBER 8-9

TEMECULA, CA – St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church hosts the Greek Festival of Temecula Valley Saturday, October 8, 10 AM-9 PM, and Sunday, October 9, 11 AM-7 PM, at the Old Town Temecula Civic Center and Town Square, 41000 Main Street in Temecula. Enjoy traditional Greek foods and pastries, Greek dancing and live Greek music by The Olympians, kids’ zone entertainment and game area. Shop at The Plaka: Mediterranean Market Place. Cooking demonstrations also available. The proceeds of the festival go towards supporting St. Nicholas’ mission, ministries, goals, community outreach and philanthropic programs. Admission: $3. Senior Citizens: $2. Kids under 12: $1. Free admission for U.S. military, firefighters, law enforcement with ID. More information available by phone: 951-296-6207 and online: https://bit.ly/3QxIcJN.

OCTOBER 9

CHICAGO – On the centennial of the Asia Minor Catastrophe, a concert by the Utopia Music Project titled ‘Echoes of the Past: Asia Minor in Greek Songs’ takes place on Sunday, October 9, 5 PM Central Time, at the University of Chicago Logan Center Performance Hall, 915 E 60th Street in Chicago. Presented by the Consulate General of Greece in Chicago, the University of Chicago Center for Hellenic Studies, and the Asia Minor and Pontus Hellenic Research Center, the event includes a cocktail reception at 5 PM followed by the free concert at 6 PM. More information is available by phone: 312-335-3915.