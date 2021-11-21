x

November 22, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

United States

Going On in Greek-American Community

November 21, 2021
By The National Herald
(Photo: TNH/File)

THRU NOVEMBER 21

BABYLON, NY – An Oresteia or What We Have Seen, a world premiere from playwright David Bullen.EastLine Theatre in association with the Babylon Citizens Council on the Arts will present the world premiere of David Bullen’s An Oresteia, or What We Have Seen, adapted from ancient Greek texts by Sophocles, Aeschylus, and Euripides, at Old Town Hall, 47 West Main Street in Babylon, NY. Commissioned in response to current events, An Oresteia tells the ancient story of the fall of the house of Atreus beginning with the murder of Agamemnon and detailing its repercussions through the generations. This production is part of EastLine’s Theatre for All free season. Performances will begin promptly at 7 PM. All attendees must arrive by 6:50 PM or their tickets may be released to a waiting list. If you are unable to attend please call us at 516-749-5047. Performances have very limited seating but the organizers would like to accommodate as many audience members as would like to attend. All seating is general admission. Ticket holders will have to show proof of vaccination and will be required to remain masked throughout the performance. Tickets and more information available on Eventbrite, search: An Oresteia.

 

NOVEMBER 20

ONLINE – Organized by the Saint Catherine Foundation, the Inside Saint Catherine’s Monastery Sinai lecture series concludes with The Sinai Library: A Treasure Held in Trust featuring Father Justin of Sinai, Saint Catherine’s Librarian, on Saturday, November 20, 12 PM Eastern Time. Register online: shorturl.at/cemwS. More information is also available online: https://www.saintcatherinefoundation.org/.

 

FLEMINGTON, NJ – St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church, 85 Voorhees Corner Road in Flemington, Raritan Township, will host a special pre-Thanksgiving Greek Dinners to Go, featuring online food pre-purchase of frozen take and bake” items and ready-to-eat pastries. Food pickup is on Saturday, November 20, 4-6 PM. Frozen selections include half trays of kotopita, spanakopita, tiropita, and pastitsio. A pastry 6-pack will contain baklava, galaktoboureko, and ravani. All of the food is prepared in the parishs professional kitchen, following food safety guidelines. Order online: https://www.greekdinners.com. Secure online payment is via Paypal or credit card. Orders will be accepted through Thursday, November 18, 6 PM. Patrons can select preferred pickup times within those timeframes during online checkout. Pickup will be at the church in a designated area around the side of the parish hall, near the side parking lot. An additional event with ready-to-eat meals and pastries will be offered in December, in preparation for the Christmas season. More information is available by phone: 908-968-4004 and online: https://www.stannagoc.org.

 

ANDOVER, MA – Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church hosts the 2021 Fall Glendi Party on Saturday, November 20, 6-11 PM, at Indian Ridge Country Club, 73 Lovejoy Road in Andover. Cocktail hour 6-7 PM, Dinner 7-8 PM, dinner, dancing and entertainment 8-11 PM. All proceeds to benefit Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell. Tickets: $75 per person. For ticket sales, contact Megan Hantzis via email: meghantzis@gmail.com or by phone: 339-368-3724. Tickets may also be purchased on Eventbrite, search: Holy Trinity Fall Glendi. If you are unable to attend but would like to donate, please send checks (made payable to Holy Trinity Church) to Holy Trinity Church Attn: George Pergakis/ Fall Glendi 62 Lewis Street, Lowell, MA 01852.

 

NOVEMBER 24

CAMBRIDGE, MA – Pre-Thanksgiving Greek Music Night on Wednesday, November 24, 9:30 PM, at the Greek American Political Club, 288 Green Street in Cambridge, music by Athenian Entertainment Orchestra and vocalists Zoe Martini and Georgios Karatzas. Reservations and information available by phone: 617-407-8664 and 617-967-6266.

 

NOVEMBER 27-28

CHICOPEE, MA – The 8th Annual Christmas Bazaar at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Grattan Street in Chicopee, takes place Saturday, November 27, 8 AM-5 PM, and Sunday, November 28, 12-4 PM. Masks required to enter. Enjoy homemade Greek pastries, packaged to go, large array of gift baskets just in time for the holidays, Christmas trees, wreaths and signs to decorate your home, olive oil, honey and liquor imported from Greece and more, including the return of the Giant raffle. All proceeds help support the parish. More information is available by phone: 413-592-3401 and online: https://www.stsconstantinehelen.ma.goarch.org

 

DECEMBER 2

ROSLINDALE, MA – Christmas Wreath Making Event takes place Thursday, December 2, 6-8 PM, at St. Nectarios Church Hall, 39 Belgrade Avenue in Roslindale. A professional florist will guide us in a fun evening of DIY Christmas wreath making event. Each pine wreath will be decorated by you in one of the selected themes. Wear your ugly sweater and bring your holiday cheer. $50 for Large 16″ Wreath, $60 Extra Large 18″ Wreath. Contact Sophie Donovan for details: 617-335-4777

 

DECEMBER 4

ONLINE The Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce and the International Chamber of Commerce Hellas present Greek Tax Iincentives: A Guide to Tax Laws Affecting Non-Residents, Saturday, December 4, 10:30 AM-1:30 PM EST. Are you a U.S. pensioner who wants to live in Greece? Are you a high-net-worth individual who wants to invest in and/or live in Greece? Are you presently a non-resident of Greece who wants to live and work in Greece? Do you want to invest in Greek real estate? Do you want answers to Greek bureaucratic questions? Discover the answers to these questions and many more by attending the forum. Register for free online: https://www.hellenicamerican.cc/event-details/hacc-icc-hellas.

 

ELKINS PARK, PA – Annunciation Elkins Park’s Spiritual Life Team presents Building an Orthodox Christian Marriage workshop for young couples and beyond, on Saturday, December 4, 9:30 AM-2:30 PM, at Annunciation/Evangelismos Greek Orthodox Community Church, 7921 Old York Road in Elkins Park. The speaker for the event is Rev. Alexander Goussetis. For questions, call: 215-635-0316 or contact the organizer: EPparishEvents@gmail.com. Register on Eventbrite, search: Building an Orthodox Christian Marriage.

 

DECEMBER 11

ROSLINDALE, MA – Pontiaki Estia of Boston, celebrating its 51st anniversary, hosts its Greek Dance on Saturday, December 11, doors open 8 PM, at St. Nectarios Church Hall, 39 Belgrade Avenue in Roslindale. Enjoy live music and dancing. Performers scheduled to appear include Babis Iordanidis, Giannis Sanidis, Stergios Zimbiliadis, Iosif Tsentekidis, Michalis Pesiridis, Vaggelis Pesiridis, and Kyriakos Papadopoulos. More information and reservations by phone: 781-354-8471.

 

DECEMBER 12

ASTORIA, NY – Greek Comedy Show with Angelo Tsarouchas Live at the Melrose Ballroom, 36-08 33rd Street in Astoria, Sunday, December 12, with Special Guest Comedian Ellen Karis. All ages welcome, must be 21 to drink. Doors open 7 PM, show begins 8 PM sharp. Tickets available by phone: 718-255-6921 and online: melroseballroom.com. 

 

DECEMBER 13

BOSTON, MA – Greek Heritage Night takes place Monday, December 13 as the Boston Celtics take on the NBA championship-winning Milwaukee Bucks and MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo at TD Boston Garden, 100 Legends Way in Boston, 7:30 PM. Balcony Seats starting at $78. Organized by AHEPA, Alpha Omega Council, EOK, Kefi FM, Grecian Echoes, Consulate General of Greece, Metropolis of Boston, National Hellenic Society, and the Teddy K Foundation. More information is available online: fevo.me/greeknight1213 use promo code: 21GREEK. All fans 12 and older will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a qualifying negative COVID-19 test result to gain entry to TD Garden. The City of Bostons Indoor Mask Mandate also remains in effect, requiring all guests aged two and older to wear a mask while inside TD Garden, except while actively eating or drinking as permitted.

 

DECEMBER 14

NEW YORK – The 23rd Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece New York Forum: A New Era-A New Direction for Greece takes place Tuesday, December 14, as an in-person event at the Metropolitan Club, One East 60th Street in Manhattan, registration and coffee begins 7:10 AM. Remarks by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, 8 AM. The Greek Delegation will include senior members of the new government and business leaders who will present to U.S. investors the developments and reforms in the Greek economy and the opportunities ahead. The Forum will also feature senior executives from the major investment banks which support the Forum and other market experts. The 2021 Capital Link Hellenic Leadership Award will be presented to Alex Fotakidis, Partner, Head of Greece – CVC Capital Partners, for his outstanding contribution to Greece. Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer, will deliver Keynote Remarks. More information is available online: http://forums.capitallink.com/greece/2021/index.html.

RELATED

General News
Greek Restaurant in Glasgow Gave Thunberg Back Door COP26 Escape

Famous Swedish teen environmentalist activist Greta Thunberg had to rely on the staff at the Greek restaurant Elia in Glasgow where she went to eat after delivering another blistering climate change speech, this time at the COP26 event that copped out.

General News
Thomas Demakes, Loved His Greek Heritage, 82
Associations
Gus Cherevas Estia-Pindus AHEPA Chapter 326 Holds Initiations of New Members

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Church

CONSTANTINOPLE – His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, on the sacred commemoration of the Holy Martyrs Menas, Victor, and Vincent, presided from the Throne at the Vespers that took place in the Church of Saint Menas in Constantinople.

Society

ATHENS - Cafes, restaurants and bars in Greece organized strikes and protests across the country Tuesday in protest of government restrictions on the unvaccinated who have to show proof of negative tests at their own cost in order to enter.

General News

CETRAL ISLIP, NY – At the federal courthouse in Central Islip, Greek-American Konstantino Zarkadas, 48, a Glen Cove-based medical doctor specializing in internal medicine, on November 12 pleaded guilty to disaster relief fraud and wire fraud in connection with his receipt of millions of dollars in small business loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program (EIDLP).

Society

Society

Video

Poverty to Pinnacle: Antetokounmpo GQ’s Cover, Athlete of Year

As a kid on the hardscrabble streets of the Athens working-class neighborhood of Sepolia, he used to hawk sunglasses for sale but now Giannis Antetokounmpo - arguably the world’s best basketball player - can afford to spend thousands for a pair of his own - if he wanted.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings