Going On in Greek-American Community

THRU NOVEMBER 21

BABYLON, NY – An Oresteia or What We Have Seen, a world premiere from playwright David Bullen.EastLine Theatre in association with the Babylon Citizens Council on the Arts will present the world premiere of David Bullen’s An Oresteia, or What We Have Seen, adapted from ancient Greek texts by Sophocles, Aeschylus, and Euripides, at Old Town Hall, 47 West Main Street in Babylon, NY. Commissioned in response to current events, An Oresteia tells the ancient story of the fall of the house of Atreus beginning with the murder of Agamemnon and detailing its repercussions through the generations. This production is part of EastLine’s Theatre for All free season. Performances will begin promptly at 7 PM. All attendees must arrive by 6:50 PM or their tickets may be released to a waiting list. If you are unable to attend please call us at 516-749-5047. Performances have very limited seating but the organizers would like to accommodate as many audience members as would like to attend. All seating is general admission. Ticket holders will have to show proof of vaccination and will be required to remain masked throughout the performance. Tickets and more information available on Eventbrite, search: An Oresteia.

NOVEMBER 20

ONLINE – Organized by the Saint Catherine Foundation, the Inside Saint Catherine’s Monastery Sinai lecture series concludes with The Sinai Library: A Treasure Held in Trust featuring Father Justin of Sinai, Saint Catherine’s Librarian, on Saturday, November 20, 12 PM Eastern Time. Register online: shorturl.at/cemwS. More information is also available online: https://www.saintcatherinefoundation.org/.

FLEMINGTON, NJ – St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church, 85 Voorhees Corner Road in Flemington, Raritan Township, will host a special pre-Thanksgiving Greek Dinners to Go, featuring online food pre-purchase of frozen “take and bake” items and ready-to-eat pastries. Food pickup is on Saturday, November 20, 4-6 PM. Frozen selections include half trays of kotopita, spanakopita, tiropita, and pastitsio. A pastry 6-pack will contain baklava, galaktoboureko, and ravani. All of the food is prepared in the parish’s professional kitchen, following food safety guidelines. Order online: https://www.greekdinners.com. Secure online payment is via Paypal or credit card. Orders will be accepted through Thursday, November 18, 6 PM. Patrons can select preferred pickup times within those timeframes during online checkout. Pickup will be at the church in a designated area around the side of the parish hall, near the side parking lot. An additional event with ready-to-eat meals and pastries will be offered in December, in preparation for the Christmas season. More information is available by phone: 908-968-4004 and online: https://www.stannagoc.org.

ANDOVER, MA – Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church hosts the 2021 Fall Glendi Party on Saturday, November 20, 6-11 PM, at Indian Ridge Country Club, 73 Lovejoy Road in Andover. Cocktail hour 6-7 PM, Dinner 7-8 PM, dinner, dancing and entertainment 8-11 PM. All proceeds to benefit Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell. Tickets: $75 per person. For ticket sales, contact Megan Hantzis via email: meghantzis@gmail.com or by phone: 339-368-3724. Tickets may also be purchased on Eventbrite, search: Holy Trinity Fall Glendi. If you are unable to attend but would like to donate, please send checks (made payable to Holy Trinity Church) to Holy Trinity Church Attn: George Pergakis/ Fall Glendi 62 Lewis Street, Lowell, MA 01852.

NOVEMBER 24

CAMBRIDGE, MA – Pre-Thanksgiving Greek Music Night on Wednesday, November 24, 9:30 PM, at the Greek American Political Club, 288 Green Street in Cambridge, music by Athenian Entertainment Orchestra and vocalists Zoe Martini and Georgios Karatzas. Reservations and information available by phone: 617-407-8664 and 617-967-6266.

NOVEMBER 27-28

CHICOPEE, MA – The 8th Annual Christmas Bazaar at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Grattan Street in Chicopee, takes place Saturday, November 27, 8 AM-5 PM, and Sunday, November 28, 12-4 PM. Masks required to enter. Enjoy homemade Greek pastries, packaged to go, large array of gift baskets just in time for the holidays, Christmas trees, wreaths and signs to decorate your home, olive oil, honey and liquor imported from Greece and more, including the return of the Giant raffle. All proceeds help support the parish. More information is available by phone: 413-592-3401 and online: https://www.stsconstantinehelen.ma.goarch.org.

DECEMBER 2

ROSLINDALE, MA – Christmas Wreath Making Event takes place Thursday, December 2, 6-8 PM, at St. Nectarios Church Hall, 39 Belgrade Avenue in Roslindale. A professional florist will guide us in a fun evening of DIY Christmas wreath making event. Each pine wreath will be decorated by you in one of the selected themes. Wear your ugly sweater and bring your holiday cheer. $50 for Large 16″ Wreath, $60 Extra Large 18″ Wreath. Contact Sophie Donovan for details: 617-335-4777

DECEMBER 4

ONLINE The Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce and the International Chamber of Commerce Hellas present Greek Tax Iincentives: A Guide to Tax Laws Affecting Non-Residents, Saturday, December 4, 10:30 AM-1:30 PM EST. Are you a U.S. pensioner who wants to live in Greece? Are you a high-net-worth individual who wants to invest in and/or live in Greece? Are you presently a non-resident of Greece who wants to live and work in Greece? Do you want to invest in Greek real estate? Do you want answers to Greek bureaucratic questions? Discover the answers to these questions and many more by attending the forum. Register for free online: https://www.hellenicamerican.cc/event-details/hacc-icc-hellas.

ELKINS PARK, PA – Annunciation Elkins Park’s Spiritual Life Team presents Building an Orthodox Christian Marriage workshop for young couples and beyond, on Saturday, December 4, 9:30 AM-2:30 PM, at Annunciation/Evangelismos Greek Orthodox Community Church, 7921 Old York Road in Elkins Park. The speaker for the event is Rev. Alexander Goussetis. For questions, call: 215-635-0316 or contact the organizer: EPparishEvents@gmail.com. Register on Eventbrite, search: Building an Orthodox Christian Marriage.

DECEMBER 11

ROSLINDALE, MA – Pontiaki Estia of Boston, celebrating its 51st anniversary, hosts its Greek Dance on Saturday, December 11, doors open 8 PM, at St. Nectarios Church Hall, 39 Belgrade Avenue in Roslindale. Enjoy live music and dancing. Performers scheduled to appear include Babis Iordanidis, Giannis Sanidis, Stergios Zimbiliadis, Iosif Tsentekidis, Michalis Pesiridis, Vaggelis Pesiridis, and Kyriakos Papadopoulos. More information and reservations by phone: 781-354-8471.

DECEMBER 12

ASTORIA, NY – Greek Comedy Show with Angelo Tsarouchas Live at the Melrose Ballroom, 36-08 33rd Street in Astoria, Sunday, December 12, with Special Guest Comedian Ellen Karis. All ages welcome, must be 21 to drink. Doors open 7 PM, show begins 8 PM sharp. Tickets available by phone: 718-255-6921 and online: melroseballroom.com.

DECEMBER 13

BOSTON, MA – Greek Heritage Night takes place Monday, December 13 as the Boston Celtics take on the NBA championship-winning Milwaukee Bucks and MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo at TD Boston Garden, 100 Legends Way in Boston, 7:30 PM. Balcony Seats starting at $78. Organized by AHEPA, Alpha Omega Council, EOK, Kefi FM, Grecian Echoes, Consulate General of Greece, Metropolis of Boston, National Hellenic Society, and the Teddy K Foundation. More information is available online: fevo.me/greeknight1213 use promo code: 21GREEK. All fans 12 and older will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a qualifying negative COVID-19 test result to gain entry to TD Garden. The City of Boston’s Indoor Mask Mandate also remains in effect, requiring all guests aged two and older to wear a mask while inside TD Garden, except while actively eating or drinking as permitted.

DECEMBER 14