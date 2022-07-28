Going On in Greek-American Community

Events

ASTORIA – The Athens Square Committee presents Greek Night at Athens Square Park, 30th Avenue and 30th Street in Astoria, with live music every Tuesday, 7-9 PM. Free admission. Program canceled in case of rain. The event continues with Nick Nikolaides and the Cosmopolitans plus Noora Belly Dancers on July 26, Elena Chris and the Sounds of Cyprus plus the Greek American Folklore Society on August 2, John Staikos and the Olympic Orchestra plus Noora Belly Dancers on August 9, Melodia and Noora Belly Dancers on August 16 and 30, Olga Panteli on August 23, Elena Basis on September 6, Tribute to Smyrna with Gregory Maninakis on September 13, Epirotiko Night featuring Nick Nikolaides and the Cosmopolitans with Costas Skrepetos on clarinet on September 20, and Rebetiko on September 27.

THRU DECEMBER 17

NYACK, NY – The Greekish, 8 North Broadway in Nyack, hosts Brunchish & Beats every Sunday, 12-4 PM. Listen to tunes provided by Joe Davids Events as you enjoy a two-course menu featuring specials like Poached Egg Spanakopita, Greek Honey French Toast & Fruit, or Sausage Spetsofai & Sunny Egg, plus, Bottomless Mimosas, Bloody Marys, and Rosé on tap. $35 per person. Reservations by phone: 845-353-1200.

JULY 27-30

WHEELING, WV – St. John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church, 2215 Chapline Street in Wheeling, hosts the 21st Grecian Fest July 27-30, 11 AM-10 PM. Enjoy authentic Greek foods, pastries, carry-out available, cookbook compiled by the Ladies Philoptochos, bookstore, jewelry, gifts, souvenirs, and church tours. Back again this year, the Fun with Fillo cooking demonstration. Entertainment includes Greek music, Agape Dancers, and Evzone Dancers. More information is available by phone: 304- 233-0757 and online: http://grecianfest.com.

JULY 29-30

PAUL, MN – St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1111 Summit Avenue in St. Paul, hosts its Greek Festival July 29-30. This summer, experience a weekend getaway to Greece without leaving Minnesota. Come and enjoy fresh baked moussaka, gyros, lamb, pork, and chicken souvlaki dinners, and delectable Greek pastries. Take in the sights and sounds of Greece with authentic Greek dance performances by the Greek Dancers of Minnesota. Learn to dance Greek, have fun with games for children, and tour the beautiful sanctuary of St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Entertainment includes the Greek Dancers of Minnesota along with DJ Jim from New Jersey. Free admission. Hours: Friday, July 29, 6-9 PM and Saturday, July 30, 11 AM-8 PM. More information is available by phone: 651-222-6220 and online: https://bit.ly/3O7uVq9.

JULY 29-31

NEWBURYPORT, MA – The Greek Food Festival at Annunciation Greek Church, 7 Harris Street in Newburyport, takes place July 29-31. Enjoy Greek food including gyros, souvlakia, lamb shanks, moussaka, pastitsio, spanakopita, stuffed grape leaves and all your favorite Greek pastries. Live Greek music by Opa Entertainment Friday and Saturday, 4-8 PM. Festival Hours: Friday, July 29, Saturday, July 30, 11:30 AM-8 PM; and Sunday July 31, 11:30 AM-3 PM. More information is available by phone: 978-465-5757 and online: https://annunciation.ma.goarch.org.

SIOUX CITY, IA – Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 900 6th Street in Sioux City, welcomes everyone to attend the Greek Festival July 29-31. Enjoy Greek foods- gyros, spanakopita, baklava, Greek music and dancing, shopping in the boutique and the Mediterranean grocery store. Curbside drive-thru and church tours also available. Admission is free. Hours: Friday, July 29, 6-10 PM; Saturday, July 30, 11 AM-10 PM; and Sunday July 31, 11 AM-3 PM. More information is available by phone: 712-255-5559 and online: https://holytrinity.ia.goarch.org/.

LIBERTYVILLE, IL – St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1400 North O’Plaine Road in Libertyville, hosts its Greek Festival July 29-31, 11 AM-9 PM. Sample a taste of Greek hospitality and a number of traditional Greek delicacies for your dining pleasure. At the Food Booth, enjoy souvlaki, Athenian chicken, roasted lamb, gyros, spanakopita and tiropita. A variety of Greek pastries and festival favorite loukoumades are available for dessert. Browse through the Greek Marketplace and shop for artwork, music, clothing, jewelry, religious items, books, and much more. Free parking and free admission. Entertainment includes lively Greek music and dancing and Kidz Zone for the children. More information is available by phone: 224-513-5530 and online: https://www.saintdemetrioslibertyville.com/.

AUGUST 4

WHITE PLAINS, NY – Summer Passport to the Wines of Greece – Tasting & Seminar with Sommelier Olivier Flosse, presented by Westchester Wine Warehouse, 53 Tarrytown Road in White Plains, on Thursday, August 4, 6-7 PM. The seminar will feature four wines from Greece, including a semi-sparkling orange wine, to give a sense of the depth and variety of the wines from Greece. More information and registration available on Eventbrite, search: Summer Passport to the Wines of Greece.

AUGUST 5

PLYMOUTH, MA – The inaugural Alpha Omega Council (AOC) Golf Classic takes place Friday, August 5, at Crosswinds Golf Club, 424 Long Pond Road in Plymouth. This special fund-raising event is to support AOC charities, including the Children of Greece Campaign and Greek America Corps Volunteer Program. Featuring 27-holes of championship golf, Crosswinds Golf Club, offers a unique blend of rolling fairways and large gently undulating greens. Registration and Practice Green & Range begins at 10:30 AM. Golf starts at 1 PM with a Scramble format. The event includes all-day Greek-themed grilled lunch, $5K Putting Contest for all golfers 11 AM-12:30 PM, and the dinner with music and awards at 5:30 PM. More information is available online: https://bit.ly/3O6aVEh.

AUGUST 13

PORTLAND, OR – The Hellenic-American Cultural Center & Museum (HACCM) of Oregon and SW Washington hosts the Opa Volta 5K Walk-a-thon on Saturday, August 13. The walk-a-thon starts at 8 AM from 3131 N.E. Glisan Street in Portland. Participant Walk-a-Thon Registration available online: https://bit.ly/3IQQXN5.

AUGUST 19-21

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 330 Lakeside Drive, N.E. in Grand Rapids, hosts the Yassou Greek Cultural Festival August 19-21. Enjoy traditional Greek foods and pastries, cooking demonstrations and church tours, live Greek music Friday and Saturday, DJ on Sunday, Greek dancing and dance lessons. Hours: Friday, August 19, 3-10 PM; Saturday, August 20, 11 AM-10 PM; and Sunday, August 21, Noon-3 PM More information is available by phone: 616-454-6563 and online: https://www.grgreekfest.com/.

OMAHA, NE – St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Avenue in Omaha, hosts Omaha’s Original Greek Festival August 19-21. Enjoy authentic Greek food and pastries, live Greek music and dancing, the Taverna-Bar, shopping, church tours, and more. Subscribe to the Festival’s newsletter for special offers. Hours: Friday, August 19, 5-10 PM; Saturday, August 20, 11 AM-10 PM; and Sunday, August 21, 11 AM-4 PM. Admission is $5, free for kids under 12. More information is available by phone: 402-345-7103 and online: https://greekfestomaha.com/.

AUGUST 26-27

CARMEL, IN – Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3500 W. 106th Street in Carmel, hosts the 49th Indianapolis Greek Festival August 26-27. Enjoy authentic Greek foods and pastries, guided cathedral tours, marketplace, GreekFest coupon books, live Greek music and dancing with the Hellenic Dance Troupe and Georgio & the Fabulous Grecian Keys, and fun for the kids. Admission is free. Hours: Friday, August 26, 4-10 PM, and Saturday, August 27, 11 AM-10 PM. GreekFest 2022 proceeds to benefit Merciful Help Center and Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. More information is available by phone: 317-733-3033 and online: https://indygreekfest.org/.

LINCOLN, NE – Annunciation Orthodox Church, 950 North 63rd Street in Lincoln, hosts its Greek Festival August 26-27. Enjoy traditional homemade Greek foods and baked goods, silent auction, Greek store, and Taverna. Entertainment includes Greek music and dancing and kids’ activities. Admission is $3 or bring a non-perishable food item. Hours: Friday, August 26, 4-10 PM, and Saturday, August 27, 11 AM-10 PM. More information is available by phone: 402-464-4422 and online: https://www.orthodoxlincoln.com/.