Going On in Greek-American Community

Events

THRU DECEMBER 17

NYACK, NY – The Greekish, 8 North Broadway in Nyack, hosts Brunchish & Beats every Sunday, 12-4 PM. Listen to tunes provided by Joe Davids Events as you enjoy a two-course menu featuring specials like Poached Egg Spanakopita, Greek Honey French Toast & Fruit, or Sausage Spetsofai & Sunny Egg, plus, Bottomless Mimosas, Bloody Marys, and Rosé on tap. $35 per person. Reservations by phone: 845-353-1200.

JULY 20-24

WARREN, OH – St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church hosts its Greek Festival July 20-24 at the St. Demetrios Banquet Center, 3223 Atlantic Street NE in Warren. Enjoy traditional Greek foods, drinks, pastries, live Greek music on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday by Sotiris Tsourekis and the Filarakia, Greek dancers, rides and games. Free admission and free parking. Hours: Wednesday, July 20, Thursday, July 21, 4-10 PM; Friday, July 22, Saturday, July 23, 4-11 PM; and Sunday, July 24, 1-9 PM. More information is available by phone: 330-394-9021 and online: https://www.warrengreekfest.com.

JULY 23

MIDDLETOWN, OH – Saints Constantine and Helen Church, 2500 Grand Avenue in Middletown, hosts its Greek Festival on Saturday, July 23, 11 AM-8 PM. Enjoy Greek foods, pastries, baklava sundaes, Greek jewelry, and church tours. Pre-order and pay for delicious Greek pastries. Pickup will be on the day of the festival. Entertainment includes live Greek music and dancing, games for the kids. More information is available by phone: 513-422-2312 and online: https://bit.ly/3o74R3P.

JULY 23-24

LOUIS, MO – St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church hosts its Greek Festival July 23-24 at the St. Nicholas Family Life Center 12550 South 40 Drive in St. Louis. Enjoy Greek foods and pastries, market, church tour, olive oil tastings, and more. Entertainment includes live Greek music by Chris Sarantakis and folk dancing. Admission and parking are free. Hours: Saturday, July 23, 11 AM-7 PM and Sunday, July 24, 11 AM-5 PM. More information is available by phone: 314-361-6924 and online: https://bit.ly/3z8fFVD.

JULY 27

ONLINE – The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) in cooperation with the Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Co-Chairs of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus, commemorates the 48th anniversary of the illegal invasion and occupation of Cyprus, Wednesday, July 27, 10:30 AM- 12 PM ET, via Zoom. Members of Congress will provide remarks. Ambassador of Greece to the United States Alexandra Papadopoulou and Cyprus Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Maria Savvidou-Panayiotou are also scheduled to participate. AHI President Nick Larigakis will serve as moderator. Register online: https://bit.ly/3IEXJFu.

JULY 27-30

WHEELING, WV – St. John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church, 2215 Chapline Street in Wheeling, hosts the 21st Grecian Fest July 27-30, 11 AM-10 PM. Enjoy authentic Greek foods, pastries, carry-out available, cookbook compiled by the Ladies Philoptochos, bookstore, jewelry, gifts, souvenirs, and church tours. Back again this year, the Fun with Fillo cooking demonstration. Entertainment includes Greek music, Agape Dancers, and Evzone Dancers. More information is available by phone: 304- 233-0757 and online: http://grecianfest.com.

JULY 29-30

PAUL, MN – St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1111 Summit Avenue in St. Paul, hosts its Greek Festival July 29-30. This summer, experience a weekend getaway to Greece without leaving Minnesota. Come and enjoy fresh baked moussaka, gyros, lamb, pork, and chicken souvlaki dinners, and delectable Greek pastries. Take in the sights and sounds of Greece with authentic Greek dance performances by the Greek Dancers of Minnesota. Learn to dance Greek, have fun with games for children, and tour the beautiful sanctuary of St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Entertainment includes the Greek Dancers of Minnesota along with DJ Jim from New Jersey. Free admission. Hours: Friday, July 29, 6-9 PM and Saturday, July 30, 11 AM-8 PM. More information is available by phone: 651-222-6220 and online: https://bit.ly/3O7uVq9.

JULY 29-31

NEWBURYPORT, MA – The Greek Food Festival at Annunciation Greek Church, 7 Harris Street in Newburyport, takes place July 29-31. Enjoy Greek food including gyros, souvlakia, lamb shanks, moussaka, pastitsio, spanakopita, stuffed grape leaves and all your favorite Greek pastries. Live Greek music by Opa Entertainment Friday and Saturday, 4-8 PM. Festival Hours: Friday, July 29, Saturday, July 30, 11:30 AM-8 PM; and Sunday July 31, 11:30 AM-3 PM. More information is available by phone: 978-465-5757 and online: https://annunciation.ma.goarch.org.

SIOUX CITY, IA – Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 900 6th Street in Sioux City, welcomes everyone to attend the Greek Festival July 29-31. Enjoy Greek foods- gyros, spanikopita, baklava, Greek music and dancing, shopping in the boutique and the Mediterranean grocery store. Curbside drive-thru and church tours also available. Admission is free. Hours: Friday, July 29, 6-10 PM; Saturday, July 30, 11 AM-10 PM; and Sunday July 31, 11 AM-3 PM. More information is available by phone: 712-255-5559 and online: https://holytrinity.ia.goarch.org/.

LIBERTYVILLE, IL – St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1400 North O’Plaine Road in Libertyville, hosts its Greek Festival July 29-31, 11 AM-9 PM. Sample a taste of Greek hospitality and a number of traditional Greek delicacies for your dining pleasure. At the Food Booth, enjoy souvlaki, Athenian chicken, roasted lamb, gyros, spanakopita and tyropita. A variety of Greek pastries and festival favorite loukoumades are available for dessert. Browse through the Greek Marketplace and shop for artwork, music, clothing, jewelry, religious items, books, and much more. Free parking and free admission. Entertainment includes lively Greek music and dancing and Kidz Zone for the children. More information is available by phone: 224-513-5530 and online: https://www.saintdemetrioslibertyville.com/.