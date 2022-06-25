x

June 25, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 74ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

Events

Going On in Greek-American Community

June 25, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE- The Greek Festival at St. Demetrios Church in Merrick, Long Island. (Photo by TNH/Costas Bej)
FILE- The Greek Festival at St. Demetrios Church in Merrick, Long Island. (Photo by TNH/Costas Bej)

JUNE 24-26

ASTORIA – St. Demetrios Preparatory School presents The Story of Princess Anna Porphyrogenita, a Porphyra Foundation musical inspired by Penelope Delta’s Byzantine Epics, June 24-26 at the Petros G. Patrides Cultural Center, 30-03 30th Drive in Astoria. Come witness Emperor Basil II’s sister, Anna Porphyrogenita, and her heroic life. Admission $35. Performances are Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, 7 PM, and Sunday, June 26, 5 PM. Tickets available on Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/3MeO4Wf.

 

CAMARILLO, CA – St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church hosts its 43rd Greek Festival June 24-26 at Freedom Park at Camarillo Airport, 515 Eubanks Street in Camarillo. The Ventura County Greek Festival is one of the county’s longest-running cultural festivals. Featuring homemade Greek food, live Greek music, Greek dancing, shopping, and rides for the kids, the Festival has something for everyone! Proceeds go to the Building Fund to pay off the mortgage for the new location. Admission is $5. Free parking. Entertainment includes live Greek music by The Olympians, Greek dancing, rides and events for the kids. Hours:  Friday, June 24, 5 PM-Midnight; Saturday, June 25, 11 AM-Midnight; and Sunday, June 26, 11 AM-7 PM. More information is available by phone: 805-482-1273 and online: https://vcgreekfestival.org/.

 

JUNE 25

WEBSTER, MA – Gyro Festival at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Church, 37 Lake Parkway in Webster, Saturday, June 25, 11 AM-6 PM. Enjoy the gyro meal, assorted Greek pastries, beer, wine, the Kafenio, baklava sundaes, and raffle table. Kids meal available. Try the new Greek burger. The event also includes a car show, $5 donation per car. More information is available by phone: 508-943-8361 and online: www.schwebster.org.

 

JUNE 26

QUEENS, NY – Generation Y Productions presents ‘Ektoros Katharsis’ at the Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Ave South in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, on Sunday, June 26, 7 PM, starring Demetrios Lalos, best known for his role in the hit Greek TV series Sasmos. Hector is the leader of the Trojan forces in Homer’s epic The Iliad, which covers the final period of the long war between the Greeks and Trojans. The play deals with the purification of Hector, the disgraced dead man, the defender of Troy, the war denier, the peacemaker. The play highlights the myth from Hector’s point of view, and this underrated hero further illustrates the high ideals that govern the Homeric Epics. More information and tickets available online: https://queenstheatre.org/event/ektoros-katharsis/.

 

JUNE 30

ONLINE – Health and Religion, a series of online courses organized by the Prolepsis Institute in collaboration with the Hellenic Society of Medical Students of Greece and under the auspices of the Medical School of Athens, began on November 4 and runs until June 30. The courses are supervised and coordinated by the Emeritus Professor of Surgery at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens and Lecturer in Surgery at Harvard Medical School Dimitrios Linos. Professors of Medicine and other schools and universities including Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Yale, Duke, the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, and well-known Greek doctors, theologians, and writers are participating. The final lecture is Medicine as Eucharist with Metropolitan John Zizioulas on June 30. More information, including the detailed program of presentations and speakers, is available online: www.healthandreligion.gr. All the courses are also available on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3AZgQpL. The Radio Station of the Church of Greece and The National Herald are communication sponsors of the courses.

 

WATER MILL, NY – Greek music performance with vocalist Olympia, DJ Sava and the Mylos Greek Party Band takes place on Thursday, June 30, 7:30-9:30 PM, at Calissa Hamptons, 1020 Montauk Highway in Water Mill. Enjoy traditional and modern Greek tunes with DJ Sava, singer Olympia, and accompanying musicians. Purchase of tickets does not guarantee entree. Please make a reservation through the website: https://www.calissahamptons.com/.

 

JUNE 30-JULY 4

NEW YORK – The National Young Adult League (YAL) Conference takes place June 30-July 4 at the New York Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway in Manhattan. YAL is a segment of the Young Adult Ministry of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. The National YAL Conference is being held in conjunction with the national Clergy-Laity Congress of the Archdiocese of America which is celebrating its 100th anniversary. This weekend filled with faith, fellowship, and fun will feature: A conference with excellent speakers, panels, discussions, and networking opportunities. There will also be a Comedy Show at Anemos featuring Basile, Ellen Karris, Gus Constantellis, Arianna Papalexopoulos, and Yanni Dimoulis. For Beach Day! participants will be bussed to Rockaway beach to enjoy a day in the sun with music, parea (fellowship), and games. Greek Night will be held at Kyma, one of NYC’s premier Greek restaurants and there will be a Sunset Boat Cruise on the Hudson River – bring your camera for scenic views of the Manhattan skyline. The Conference will also feature a Sunday night Gala where guests can dress up and dance the night away, and the historic consecration of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church & National Shrine. Tickets and registration online: https://bit.ly/3x8YUaT.

 

JULY 3-7

NEW YORK – The 46th Biennial Clergy-Laity Congress, marking the Centennial of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, takes place July 3-7 at the Marriott Marquis in New York City with many events scheduled, including the Divine Liturgy at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, Opening of the Centennial History Exhibit, Opening of the Exhibit Hall, and Great Vespers for the Consecration of Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center on Sunday, July 3, the consecration of the new Shrine, the CLC Opening Session on Monday, July 4, and the Grand Banquet with Despina Vandi on Thursday, July 7. More information is available online: https://www.clergylaity.org.

RELATED

Events
St. Demetrios Jamaica Greek Afternoon School Graduation Ceremony

JAMAICA, NY – St. Demetrios Jamaica Greek Afternoon School held its graduation ceremony for the school year 2021-22 on June 13.

Events
Amb. George Tsunis Inspires ACS Academy Graduates
Events
Farewell Reception for Consul General of Greece in New York Dr. Konstantinos Koutras

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…to Alonnisos, a TNH Documentary

O oceanic you sing and sail White on your body and yellow on your chimeneas For you're tired of the filthy waters of the harbors You who loved the distant Sporades You who lifted the tallest flags You who sail clear through the most dangerous caves Hail to you who let yourself be charmed by the sirens Hail to you for never having been afraid of the Symplegades (Andreas Empeirikos)   What traveler has not been fascinated by the Greek islands, drawn by the Sirens’ song of a traveler’s dreams? TNH and our video show ‘Mission’ marked the change of the season by transporting viewers into the heart of summer.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings