Going On in Greek-American Community

Events

JUNE 24-26

ASTORIA – St. Demetrios Preparatory School presents The Story of Princess Anna Porphyrogenita, a Porphyra Foundation musical inspired by Penelope Delta’s Byzantine Epics, June 24-26 at the Petros G. Patrides Cultural Center, 30-03 30th Drive in Astoria. Come witness Emperor Basil II’s sister, Anna Porphyrogenita, and her heroic life. Admission $35. Performances are Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, 7 PM, and Sunday, June 26, 5 PM. Tickets available on Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/3MeO4Wf.

CAMARILLO, CA – St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church hosts its 43rd Greek Festival June 24-26 at Freedom Park at Camarillo Airport, 515 Eubanks Street in Camarillo. The Ventura County Greek Festival is one of the county’s longest-running cultural festivals. Featuring homemade Greek food, live Greek music, Greek dancing, shopping, and rides for the kids, the Festival has something for everyone! Proceeds go to the Building Fund to pay off the mortgage for the new location. Admission is $5. Free parking. Entertainment includes live Greek music by The Olympians, Greek dancing, rides and events for the kids. Hours: Friday, June 24, 5 PM-Midnight; Saturday, June 25, 11 AM-Midnight; and Sunday, June 26, 11 AM-7 PM. More information is available by phone: 805-482-1273 and online: https://vcgreekfestival.org/.

JUNE 25

WEBSTER, MA – Gyro Festival at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Church, 37 Lake Parkway in Webster, Saturday, June 25, 11 AM-6 PM. Enjoy the gyro meal, assorted Greek pastries, beer, wine, the Kafenio, baklava sundaes, and raffle table. Kids meal available. Try the new Greek burger. The event also includes a car show, $5 donation per car. More information is available by phone: 508-943-8361 and online: www.schwebster.org.

JUNE 26

QUEENS, NY – Generation Y Productions presents ‘Ektoros Katharsis’ at the Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Ave South in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, on Sunday, June 26, 7 PM, starring Demetrios Lalos, best known for his role in the hit Greek TV series Sasmos. Hector is the leader of the Trojan forces in Homer’s epic The Iliad, which covers the final period of the long war between the Greeks and Trojans. The play deals with the purification of Hector, the disgraced dead man, the defender of Troy, the war denier, the peacemaker. The play highlights the myth from Hector’s point of view, and this underrated hero further illustrates the high ideals that govern the Homeric Epics. More information and tickets available online: https://queenstheatre.org/event/ektoros-katharsis/.

JUNE 30

ONLINE – Health and Religion, a series of online courses organized by the Prolepsis Institute in collaboration with the Hellenic Society of Medical Students of Greece and under the auspices of the Medical School of Athens, began on November 4 and runs until June 30. The courses are supervised and coordinated by the Emeritus Professor of Surgery at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens and Lecturer in Surgery at Harvard Medical School Dimitrios Linos. Professors of Medicine and other schools and universities including Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Yale, Duke, the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, and well-known Greek doctors, theologians, and writers are participating. The final lecture is Medicine as Eucharist with Metropolitan John Zizioulas on June 30. More information, including the detailed program of presentations and speakers, is available online: www.healthandreligion.gr. All the courses are also available on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3AZgQpL. The Radio Station of the Church of Greece and The National Herald are communication sponsors of the courses.

WATER MILL, NY – Greek music performance with vocalist Olympia, DJ Sava and the Mylos Greek Party Band takes place on Thursday, June 30, 7:30-9:30 PM, at Calissa Hamptons, 1020 Montauk Highway in Water Mill. Enjoy traditional and modern Greek tunes with DJ Sava, singer Olympia, and accompanying musicians. Purchase of tickets does not guarantee entree. Please make a reservation through the website: https://www.calissahamptons.com/.

JUNE 30-JULY 4

NEW YORK – The National Young Adult League (YAL) Conference takes place June 30-July 4 at the New York Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway in Manhattan. YAL is a segment of the Young Adult Ministry of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. The National YAL Conference is being held in conjunction with the national Clergy-Laity Congress of the Archdiocese of America which is celebrating its 100th anniversary. This weekend filled with faith, fellowship, and fun will feature: A conference with excellent speakers, panels, discussions, and networking opportunities. There will also be a Comedy Show at Anemos featuring Basile, Ellen Karris, Gus Constantellis, Arianna Papalexopoulos, and Yanni Dimoulis. For Beach Day! participants will be bussed to Rockaway beach to enjoy a day in the sun with music, parea (fellowship), and games. Greek Night will be held at Kyma, one of NYC’s premier Greek restaurants and there will be a Sunset Boat Cruise on the Hudson River – bring your camera for scenic views of the Manhattan skyline. The Conference will also feature a Sunday night Gala where guests can dress up and dance the night away, and the historic consecration of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church & National Shrine. Tickets and registration online: https://bit.ly/3x8YUaT.

JULY 3-7

NEW YORK – The 46th Biennial Clergy-Laity Congress, marking the Centennial of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, takes place July 3-7 at the Marriott Marquis in New York City with many events scheduled, including the Divine Liturgy at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, Opening of the Centennial History Exhibit, Opening of the Exhibit Hall, and Great Vespers for the Consecration of Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center on Sunday, July 3, the consecration of the new Shrine, the CLC Opening Session on Monday, July 4, and the Grand Banquet with Despina Vandi on Thursday, July 7. More information is available online: https://www.clergylaity.org.