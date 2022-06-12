Going On in Greek-American Community

Events

THRU JUNE 30

ONLINE – Health and Religion, a series of online courses organized by the Prolepsis Institute in collaboration with the Hellenic Society of Medical Students of Greece and under the auspices of the Medical School of Athens, began on November 4 and runs until June 30. The courses are supervised and coordinated by the Emeritus Professor of Surgery at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens and Lecturer in Surgery at Harvard Medical School Dimitrios Linos. Professors of Medicine and other schools and universities including Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Yale, Duke, the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, and well-known Greek doctors, theologians, and writers are participating. The lectures include The ‘Spiritual History’ of the Patient and Its Significance in the Everyday Clinical Practice and Therapeutic Management of Chronic Diseases with Archbishop John Kokkakis on June 16 and Medicine as Eucharist with Metropolitan John Zizioulas on June 30. More information, including the detailed program of presentations and speakers, is available online: www.healthandreligion.gr. All the courses are also available on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3AZgQpL. The Radio Station of the Church of Greece and The National Herald are communication sponsors of the courses.

JUNE 9-12

WHITESTONE, NY – Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 11-05 150th Street in Whitestone, hosts its annual Greek Festival Jun 9-12. Enjoy Greek hospitality and delicacies, souvlaki, pastitsio, cheese and spinach pies, Cypriot delights, Greek pastries and our famous loukoumades. Greek music, vendors, raffles, games and rides also available. Hours: Thursday, June 9, 6-10 PM; Friday, June 10, 6-11 PM; Saturday, June 11, 3-11 PM; and Sunday, June 12, 3-9 PM. More information is available by phone: 718-767-2955.

JUNE 10-12

DANBURY, CT – Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Clapboard Ridge Road in Danbury, hosts their 41st annual Greek Festival June 10-12 featuring traditional Greek food, raffles, and activities. Enjoy Greek food and pastries, souvlaki, gyros, pastitsio, lamb, baklava, and many other traditional Greek favorites. Entertainment includes Greek music and dancing and games for the kids. Hours: Friday, June 10, 5-11 PM; Saturday, June 11, Noon-11 PM; and Sunday, June 12, Noon-9 PM. More information is available by phone: 203-748-2992 and online: https://www.agoc.us/news/festival.

YONKERS, NY – Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church, 15 Leroy Avenue in Yonkers, hosts its annual Greek Festival June 10-12. Enjoy authentic Greek food, homemade Greek pastries, Greek music and dance, as well as Greek folk dance performances and games for the kids. Raffle with great prizes also available. Hours: Friday, June 10, 5 PM-Midnight; Saturday, June 11, Noon-Midnight; and Sunday, June 12, Noon-8 PM.

More information is available by phone 914-963-3638 and online: www.greekfestivalyonkers.com.

JUNE 12

ASTORIA – Hellenic Film Society USA presents the screening of the award-winning film Apples, directed by Christos Nikou and starring Aris Servetalis, on Sunday, June 12, 4 PM, at the Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Avenue in Astoria. The screening is part of the Always on Sunday: Greek Film Series. The Museum requires face masks for all visitors. Tickets available online: https://bit.ly/3GRbMaa. More information is available by phone: 347-934-9497 and online: https://hellenicfilmusa.org.

MOONACHIE, NJ – The Hellenic Federation of New Jersey hosts its Ninth Annual Awards Banquet on Sunday, June 12, cocktails 5 PM, dinner 6 PM, at The Graycliff, 290 Moonachie Avenue in Moonachie, NJ. The event honors educator Demosthenes Triantafillou with the Aristotle Award, Consul General of Greece in New York Dr. Konstantinos Koutras with Alexander the Great Community Service Award, United States Congressman Frank Pallone with the Alexander the Great Public Service Award, and Dr. Panos Stavrianidis, Nikitas Moustakas, Esq., and Anna Zalokostas with the Meritorious Service Award. The event also includes the presentation of the Scholarship Awards. Kindly RSVP prior to June 9. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

For more information, contact Federation President Elias Iliadis, MD, by phone: 856-722-9351 or email: president@hellenicfederationnj.com. More information, tickets, and sponsorship opportunities available online: www.hellenicfederationnj.com.

JUNE 15

MANHASSET, NY – Hellenic Professional Women presents Cocktails and Connect Summer Kickoff, Wednesday, June 15, 7-10 PM, at the Herb & Olive Marketa, 172 Plandome Road in Manhasset. Admission $20 for members, $40 for non-members, includes a drink and appetizers. Tastings offered by Kleos, the Mastiha Spirit, and Kosterina olive oil. Special guest Greek Power Girl Katerina (Katina) Mountanos, Kosterina Founder, will host an olive oil tasting and discuss how not all olive oils are created equal. Music by DJ RAD. Registration is on a first come, first served basis, and limited capacity. Register online: https://bit.ly/3x9ZLb4.

JUNE 17

EASTCHESTER, NY – The 8th Annual Loukoumi Make A Difference Awards take place on Friday, June 17, at Mulino’s at Lake Isle Country Club, 660 White Plains Road in Eastchester, NY, and online around the world. This year’s honorees include Dean Spanos, owner and chairman of the board of the Los Angeles Chargers, who will receive the Inspiration Award. The Loukoumi Make A Difference Award honorees are: Lucy Caltabiano, Caitlyn Michiels, Jacob Naclerio, Arsh Pal, Rashid Said, Lara Wills, Blue Origin/Club For The Future, Eastchester Middle School, Holy Trinity GOYA, St. Anthony School in Nanuet, NY, and Saint Charles School in Staten Island, NY. The Inaugural Courage Award will be presented to Conor Dwyer. The Silent Auction featuring wonderful items up for bid is live now: https://bit.ly/3NK5kUE. More information and reservations for the 8th Annual Loukoumi Make A Difference Awards available online: https://bit.ly/3ayR1E9.

JUNE 17-19

DENVER, CO – Assumption of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 4610 E. Alameda Avenue in Denver, hosts the 55th annual Denver Greek Festival June 17-19. Enjoy saganaki, Greek fries, Greek wings, mezedes, souvlakia, gyros, lamb sandwich, Greek chicken, spanakopita, tiropites, keftedes, dolmades, Greek salad, pastitsio, galaktobouriko, koulourakia, loukoumades, kourambiedes, baklava, and more! Church tours, raffle, cooking demonstrations, and boutique also available. Entertainment includes live Greek music and dancing. Hours: Friday, June 17, 11 AM-11 PM; Saturday, June 18, 11 AM-Midnight; and Sunday, June 19, 11 AM-6 PM. More information is available by phone: 303-388-9314 and online: https://www.thegreekfestival.com.

ELMHURST, IL – St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 893 North Church Road in Elmhurst, hosts its annual Greek Festival June 17-19. Enjoy authentic Greek foods, pastries, drinks, raffle prizes, church tours, games, and pop-up shops. Raffle Grand Prize: 2022 Bronco Sport SUV. Entertainment includes Greek music and dancing. Friday, June 17, 10 AM-Midnight; Saturday, June 18, 3 PM-Midnight; and Sunday, June 19, Noon-Midnight. More information available: 630-834-7010 and online: https://elmhurstgreekfest.com/.

JUNE 18-19

SAN DIEGO, CA – St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, 3655 Park Boulevard in San Diego, hosts the Greek Festival June 18-19. Enjoy delicious Greek food, Greek beer and wine, delectable pastries, live Greek music, folk dancers, kids’ fun zone, church tours, and opportunity drawing. Admission is $3 at the door. Free admission for Children under 12, Active Military, and First Responders. Hours: Saturday, June 18, 11 AM-10 PM, and Sunday, June 19, 11 AM-8 PM. More information is available by phone: 619-297-4165 and online: https://www.sdgreekfestival.com.