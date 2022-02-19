Going On in Greek-American Community

x

THRU JUNE 30

ONLINE – Health and Religion, a series of online courses organized by the Prolepsis Institute in collaboration with the Hellenic Society of Medical Students of Greece and under the auspices of the Medical School of Athens, began on November 4 and runs until June 30. The courses are supervised and coordinated by the Emeritus Professor of Surgery at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens and Lecturer in Surgery at Harvard Medical School Dimitrios Linos. Professors of Medicine and other schools and universities including Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Yale, Duke, the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens and well-known Greek doctors, theologians, and writers are participating. Upcoming lectures include Theological Issues on Caring for the Sick with speaker Michael Balboni, Harvard Medical School Instructor in Psychiatry, on Thursday, February 24, 3-4 PM Athens time/8-9 AM EST, Islam, Health, & Muslim Healthcare with Aasim Padela on Thursday, March 10, and Postgraduate Programs in Bioethics with Athanasios Papageorgakis on Thursday, March 17. More information, including the detailed program of presentations and speakers, is available online: www.healthandreligion.gr. All the courses are also available on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3AZgQpL. The Radio Station of the Church of Greece and The National Herald are communication sponsors of the courses.

 

FEBRUARY 17-20

PHOENIX, AZ – The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of San Francisco 45th Annual Greek Orthodox Folk Dance and Choral Festival (FDF) takes place February 17-20, at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, 340 North 3rd Street in Phoenix. More information and registration online: https://www.yourfdf.org/participant-registration/.

 

FEBRUARY 18-20

FORT MYERS, FL – Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 8210 Cypress Lake Drive in Fort Myers, hosts its Greek Festival February 18-20. Enjoy authentic Greek food and sweets – gyros, pastitsio, moussaka, spinach and cheese pies, and baklava. Raffle and vendors offering unique items. Free parking and shuttle from Redeemer Church. Admission is $5 for adults for the entire three-day weekend and children under 12 free. Entertainment includes live band, Greek music, and dance performances all three days, carnival rides and games. Hours: Friday, February 18, and Saturday, February 19, 11 AM-11 PM and Sunday, February 20, 11 AM-7 PM. More information is available by phone: 239-481-2099 and online: http://greekfestfortmyers.com/.

 

LECANTO, FL – Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 4705 W. Gulf-to-Lake Hwy in Lecanto, hosts its Greek Festival February 18-20. Enjoy our culture, our food, our traditions, Greek bakery items, incredible food platters to dine in or to take home, jewelry, clothing, arts and crafts, religious items, and, of course, gyro and souvlaki in our outdoor booth. Entertainment includes Greek music and dance lessons. Hours: Friday, February 18, and Saturday, February 19, 11 AM-8 PM and Sunday, February 20, 11 AM-5 PM. More information is available by phone: 352-527-0766 and online: http://www.stmichaelgoc.org/festival.html.

 

SARASOTA, FL – Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 7671 N. Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota, hosts the 38th Annual Greek Festival February 18-20. Enjoy authentic Greek food and drinks, your favorite pastries, Greek music and dancing, and lots of vendors. Raffle Grand Prize winner will choose between: A 2022 Mercedes-Benz SUV, 2022 Mercedes-Benz sedan, or $30,000 cash. Raffle second and third place prizes are $4,000 and $3,000 cash, respectively. Hours: Friday, February 18, and Saturday, February 19, 11 AM-9 PM and Sunday, February 20, 12 noon-6 PM. More information is available by phone: 941-355-2616 and online: https://stbarbarafestival.org/.

 

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The 47th Annual Saint Catherine’s Greek Festival, 110 Southern Boulevard (on the corner of Southern Boulevard and Flagler Drive) in West Palm Beach, will be held February 18-20. Enjoy Greek food, pastries, vendors, Greek jewelry, and art. Entertainment includes live Greek music band and Greek folk dancing with the Heart of Greece Dance Group and Kids’ Zone. Hours: Friday, February 18, 12 noon-11 PM; Saturday, February 19, 11 AM-11 PM and Sunday, February 20, 12 noon-9 PM. More information is available by phone: 561-833-6387 and online: http://greekfestwpb.com/.

 

FEBRUARY 24

ONLINE – The UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture presents ‘Kouvenda’: Hellenic Conversations, a bi-monthly discussion forum, via Zoom, on Thursday, February 24, 6-7 PM PST, where members of our community discuss in Greek topics of Hellenic interest. For further information, contact Dr. Simos Zenios via email: szenios@humnet.ucla.edu.

 

FEBRUARY 26

ONLINE – On Saturday, February 26, 10 AM PST/8 PM Greece, via Zoom, the UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture presents Greek Book Club: A Conversation with the Author – Demosthenes Papamarkos – on his award-winning book Giak. The discussion will be held in Greek. To register and for information on purchasing the book, contact Dr. Simos Zenios via email: szenios@humnet.ucla.edu.

 

MANCHESTER, NH – The Apokreatiko Celebration at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover Street in Manchester, NH, takes place on Saturday, February 26, 7-11 PM, in the church hall. The event features DJ The Salonica Boys, Greek and American dancing, a variety of hors d’oeuvres, and cash bar. $20 per person, children under 12 free. More information is available by phone: 603-622-9113.

