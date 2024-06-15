Going on in Greek-American Community

Events

THRU AUGUST 4

STOCKBRIDGE, MA – ‘Microcosms: A Solo Exhibition of Selected Works’ by Peter D. Gerakaris runs June 7-August 4 at the Berkshire Botanical Garden (BBG) Leonhardt Galleries, 5 West Stockbridge Road in Stockbridge, MA. The Opening Reception took place June 8. The creator of the ‘Spotted Owl Mosaic’ – a site-specific public installation that resides in the BBG’s outdoor garden – Greek-American artist Peter D. Gerakaris will present an indoor solo exhibition of mixed-media artworks that engage myriad nature-culture motifs through vibrant, pluralistic strands. More information is available online: https://shorturl.at/nQWY5.

JUNE 13-15

ALIQUIPPA, PA – Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 2111 Davidson Street in Aliquippa, hosts its annual Greek Festival June 13-15, 11 AM-8 PM daily. Enjoy amusement park rides, games, face painting, Greek music and dancing, Church tours, religious bookstore, icons, Greek crafts and jewelry. More information is available by phone: 724-375-5341 and online: https://www.theotokou.org.

JUNE 13-16

BRISTOL, CT – St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 31 Brightwood Road in Bristol, hosts its annual Greek Festival June 13-16. Enjoy Greek foods, pastries, jewelry, imports, raffle, live Greek music and dancing, and dance performances. Hours: Thursday, June 13, and Friday, June 14, 4-10 PM; Saturday, June 15, 11 AM-11 PM; and Sunday, June 16, 11 AM-4 PM. Free admission and free parking. More information is available by phone: 860-583-3476 and online: https://www.saintdemetriosbristol.org.

JUNE 15

NEW YORK – PANEL performs Greek rock at the Silvana World Music Venue, 300 West 116th Street in Manhattan, Saturday, June 15, 10 PM-12 AM. Co-founded by Peter Douskalis and Elena Chris, PANEL blends together their passions in American music, Greek music, original music, Sounds of Cyprus, and education programs. More information is available online: www.panelband.com.

JUNE 15-16

DULUTH, MN – The Twelve Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church hosts its annual Greek Festival June 15-16 at Marshall High School, 1215 Rice Lake Road in Duluth. Enjoy the Taste of Greece festival with lamb, souvlaki, Athenian chicken, gyros, spanakopita, pastitsio, dolmades, Greek pastries, and more. Open to the public. Indoor and outdoor seating available. Free admission and free parking. Entertainment includes Greek music and dancing. More information is available by phone: 218-722-5957 and online: https://www.12holyapostles.org.

JUNE 20-23

FORT WAYNE, IN – Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 110 E. Wallen Road in Fort Wayne, hosts its 44th Annual Greek Festival June 20-23 at Headwaters Park, 333 S Clinton Street in Fort Wayne. Enjoy authentic Greek cuisine, live Greek music and dancing, and daily raffles. Hours: Thursday, June 20, Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22, 11 AM-11 PM, and Sunday, June 23, 11 AM-5 PM. More information is available by phone: 260-489-0774 and online: https://www.fortwaynegreekfestival.org.

JUNE 21-22

MISSOULA, MT – Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 301 South 6th Street, W. in Missoula, hosts its annual Greek Festival June 21-22. Enjoy all your favorite Greek foods from baklava to gyros, coffee, cooking demos, raffle. Greek Taverna for wine and beer options. Entertainment includes Greek music, Greek dance lessons and performances, family fun and kids’ activities. Free admission. Street parking available. Festival hours: Friday, June 21, 3-10 PM, and Saturday, June 22, Noon-10 PM. More information is available by phone: 406-543-0792 and online: https://missoulagreekfest.com.

JUNE 21-23

IRVINE, CA – St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church, 4949 Alton Parkway in Irvine, hosts its annual Greek Festival June 21-23. Enjoy delicious Greek food and pastries, church tours, boutique, and gift items from around the world, cooking demonstrations, ‘opportunity drawing’. Entertainment includes Greek music, dancing, folk dancing performances, and kids fun play zone. Admission is $3 per person, children under 10 are free, seniors 65 and over are free Saturday Noon to 5 PM, veterans and active service military and families are free, and students with student ID are free on Friday. Parking at church and at Lakeview Senior Center. Hours: Friday, June 21, 5-10 PM; Saturday, June 22, Noon-10 PM; and Sunday, June 23, Noon-9 PM. More information is available by phone: 949-733-2366 and online: https://stpaulsirvine.org.

JUSTICE, IL – Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 7560 S. Archer Road in Justice, hosts its annual Greek Festival June 21-23. Enjoy authentic Greek foods and pastries, market with vendors, and raffle. Dine in or carry out. Entertainment includes live Greek band, folk dance troupes, amusement rides and games for the kids. Free admission. Hours: Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22, 4-11 PM; and Sunday, June 23, Noon-11 PM. More information is available by phone: 708-594-2040 and online: https://holycrosschurchjustice.org.

JUNE 22

FLUSHING, NY – Sounds of Cyprus: Traditional Cypriot Dance Music on Saturday, June 22, 1-2 PM, at the Queens Public Library East Flushing branch, 196-36 Northern Boulevard in Flushing. Take a journey into the rich tapestry of traditional Cypriot dance music, where you are immersed in the rhythmic beats and melodies that have echoed through generations in Cyprus and its diaspora. Accomplished musicians Peter Douskalis, Elena Chris, and Alex Tasopoulos will bring to life the cultural essence of Cyprus, showcasing a fusion of influences that have shaped its musical landscape. From lively folk dances to soulful melodies, this presentation celebrates the enduring spirit and heritage of Cyprus through its captivating and vibrant sounds. More information is available by phone: 718-357-6643 and online: https://shorturl.at/32hDm.

JUNE 23

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY – The ’Summer Garden Party’ at Murray Playground, 21st Street at 45th Road in Long Island City, takes place on Sunday, June 23, 2-4 PM, and features a thematic afternoon of performances, followed by a dance lesson and open dance floor for all to live Queens band, Sounds of Cyprus. The group performs the traditional music of Cyprus in varying orchestrations and styles that both consciously honor the time period of composition and period instruments as well as perform with a modern approach. Sounds of Cyprus Project/Music Director Peter Douskalis, vocalist and Artistic Director Elena Chris, and Alex Tasopoulos on violin/viola, are among the performers. More information is available online: https://shorturl.at/N5mys.

ROSLYN, NY – The Hellenic Medical Society of New York hosts its Summer Soirée – Long Island Event honoring Dr. George Raptis and Dr. Kristina Deligiannidis on Sunday, June 23, at the Swan Club, 90 Glenwood Road in Roslyn, 4:30 PM Cocktails and 6 PM Dinner. Live music will be performed by Power Station Entertainment. Tickets available online: https://shorturl.at/aGV4o.

JUNE 27

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Medical Society of New York hosts the Dr. Mary Kalopothakes Distinguished Female Physician Award Symposium, 6-8:30 PM, June 27 at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity’s Chiotes Hall, located at 337 East 74th Street in New York. The event honors Dr. Eugenia Gianos, the director of Women’s Heart Health at Lenox Hill Hospital and director of Cardiovascular Prevention for Northwell Health. As a clinical cardiologist with expertise in preventive cardiology, lipidology, imaging, and women’s heart disease, she sees patients with various cardiovascular diseases and has a specific interest in those with a genetic predisposition or heart disease at a young age, lipid disorders, complex coronary disease, and uncontrolled risk factors for heart disease. Register for the event online: https://shorturl.at/AwsRD.

JUNE 28-30

CAMARILLO, CA – St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 5575 Santa Rosa Road in Camarillo, hosts its annual Greek Festival June 28-30. The Ventura County Greek Festival is one of the county’s longest-running cultural festivals. Featuring homemade Greek food, live Greek music, Greek dancing, shopping, and rides for the kids, the Festival has something for everyone. Proceeds go into the Building Fund to pay off the mortgage for the new location. Hours: Friday, June 28, 5 PM-midnight; Saturday, June 29, 11 AM-Midnight; and Sunday, June 30, 11 AM-7 PM. Free parking and shuttle from Ventura County Office of Education parking lot at 5100 Adolfo Road. More information is available by phone: 805-482-1273 and online: https://vcgreekfestival.org.

CINCINNATI, OH – Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 7000 Winton Road in Cincinnati, hosts its annual Greek Festival June 28-30. Enjoy the ‘Panegyri’ Greek Festival with delicious foods, pastries, wines, marketplace, jewelry, icons, olive oil, cultural exhibit, cooking demonstrations, and more. Entertainment includes sweet bouzouki music and the Panegyri Greek Festival Folk Dancers. Admission is $3 per person, free for children 12 and under. Weekend pass is $5. A portion of admission is donated to the Freestore Foodbank, The Good Shepherd Food Pantry, and The Holy Transfiguration Community Garden. Free parking and shuttle bus service at St. Xavier High School. Hours: Friday, June 28, 5-11 PM; Saturday, June 29, 3-11 PM; and Sunday, June 30, 1-8 PM. More information is available by phone: 513-591-0030 and online: https://www.htsnchurch.org.