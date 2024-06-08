Going on in Greek-American Community

Events

THRU JUNE 9

ASTORIA – The Timarete 7th Annual Hellenic Art Festival 2024, organized and presented by the Academy of Hellenic Paideia, runs through June 9, under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece. The festival’s closing weekend includes The Drama International Short Film Festival, Saturday, June 8, 1st screening 7 PM, 2nd screening 9 PM, at the Greek Cultural Center, 2680 30th Street in Astoria. The festival’s Closing Day features the Acropolis Museum Virtual Tour led by Professor Dimitrios Pandermalis, the late President of the Board of Directors of the Acropolis Museum, Sunday, June 9, 6 PM, at the Stathakeion Cultural Center, 22-51 29th Street in Astoria. More information and reservations available by phone: 917-603-4437.

JUNE 1-9

LOS ANGELES, CA – The 18th Annual Los Angeles Greek Film Festival (LAGFF) returns with an expanded program and over 80 films in competition. Artistic and Festival Director Aristotle Katopodis announced the 2024 Festival lineup of premieres, screenings, events, and masterclass, June 1-9, followed by a virtual film program of screenings and industry webinars June 9-16. LAGFF 2024 Gold and Platinum Passes are available online: https://lagff24.eventive.org/passes/buy. This year, there are two levels of passes which offer all theatrical screenings, all virtual screenings, webinars and workshops, Opening Night, Preferred Seating for Closing Night & Orpheus Awards, Hollywood Scene & Be Seen Bash, Filmmaker Brunch, and Presentations from Discovery Days. Individual tickets may also be purchased online: www.lagff.org.

JUNE 7-AUGUST 4

STOCKBRIDGE, MA – ‘Microcosms: A solo Exhibition of Selected Works’ by Peter D. Gerakaris runs June 7-August 4 at the Berkshire Botanical Garden (BBG) Leonhardt Galleries, 5 West Stockbridge Road in Stockbridge, MA. The Opening Reception takes place Saturday, June 8, 5-7 PM. The creator of the ‘Spotted Owl Mosaic’ – a site-specific public installation that resides in the BBG’s outdoor garden – Greek-American artist Peter D. Gerakaris will present an indoor solo exhibition of mixed-media artworks that engage myriad nature-culture motifs through vibrant, pluralistic strands. More information is available online: https://shorturl.at/nQWY5.

JUNE 11-13

WASHINGTON, DC – The International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA) is taking the fight for Cyprus to Washington, DC, and commemorating the 50th dark anniversary of the illegal invasion and occupation during the 39th Annual PSEKA Cyprus Conference in Washington, DC, June 11-13. Cyprus Foreign Minister Dr. Constantinos Kombos will join the over 100 Greek-American and Cypriot-American leaders from across the country attending the Conference. Participants will again be meeting with over 40 top-level officials who formulate U.S. policy toward Cyprus, Turkey, and Greece in the U.S. Congress, the White House, and State Department. New highlights planned for this special year include a meeting at the White House complex, a candlelight vigil on the steps of the U.S. Congress, and an opening reception in the U.S. Congress. Register for the conference online: https://shorturl.at/wDGIP.

JUNE 13-15

ALIQUIPPA, PA – Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 2111 Davidson Street in Aliquippa, hosts its annual Greek Festival June 13-15, 11 AM-8 PM daily. Enjoy amusement park rides, games, face painting, Greek music and dancing, Church tours, religious bookstore, icons, Greek crafts and jewelry. More information is available by phone: 724-375-5341 and online: https://www.theotokou.org.

JUNE 13-16

BRISTOL, CT – St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 31 Brightwood Road in Bristol, hosts its annual Greek Festival June 13-16. Enjoy Greek foods, pastries, jewelry, imports, raffle, live Greek music and dancing, and dance performances. Hours: Thursday, June 13, and Friday, June 14, 4-10 PM; Saturday, June 15, 11 AM-11 PM; and Sunday, June 16, 11 AM-4 PM. Free admission and free parking. More information is available by phone: 860-583-3476 and online: https://www.saintdemetriosbristol.org.

JUNE 15-16

DULUTH, MN – The Twelve Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church hosts its annual Greek Festival June 15-16 at Marshall High School, 1215 Rice Lake Road in Duluth. Enjoy the Taste of Greece festival with lamb, souvlaki, Athenian chicken, gyros, spanakopita, pastitsio, dolmades, Greek pastries, and more. Open to the public. Indoor and outdoor seating available. Free admission and free parking. Entertainment includes Greek music and dancing. More information is available by phone: 218-722-5957 and online: https://www.12holyapostles.org.

JUNE 20-23

FORT WAYNE, IN – Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 110 E. Wallen Road in Fort Wayne, hosts its 44th Annual Greek Festival June 20-23 at Headwaters Park, 333 S Clinton Street in Fort Wayne. Enjoy authentic Greek cuisine, live Greek music and dancing, and daily raffles. Hours: Thursday, June 20, Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22, 11 AM-11 PM, and Sunday, June 23, 11 AM-5 PM. More information is available by phone: 260-489-0774 and online: https://www.fortwaynegreekfestival.org.

JUNE 21-23

IRVINE, CA – St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church, 4949 Alton Parkway in Irvine, hosts its annual Greek Festival June 21-23. Enjoy delicious Greek food and pastries, church tours, boutique and gift items from around the world, cooking demonstrations, opportunity drawing. Entertainment includes Greek music, dancing, folk dancing performances, and kids fun play zone. Admission is $3 per person, children under 10 are free, seniors 65 and over are free Saturday Noon to 5 PM, veterans and active service military and families are free, and students with student ID are free on Friday. Parking at church and at Lakeview Senior Center. Hours: Friday, June 21, 5-10 PM; Saturday, June 22, Noon-10 PM; and Sunday, June 23, Noon-9 PM. More information is available by phone: 949-733-2366 and online: https://stpaulsirvine.org.

JUSTICE, IL – Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 7560 S. Archer Road in Justice, hosts its annual Greek Festival June 21-23. Enjoy authentic Greek foods and pastries, market with vendors, and raffle. Dine in or carry out. Entertainment includes live Greek band, folk dance troupes, amusement rides and games for the kids. Free admission. Hours: Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22, 4-11 PM; and Sunday, June 23, Noon-11 PM. More information is available by phone: 708-594-2040 and online: https://holycrosschurchjustice.org.

JUNE 23

ROSLYN, NY – The Hellenic Medical Society of New York hosts its Summer Soirée – Long Island Event honoring Dr. George Raptis and Dr. Kristina Deligiannidis on Sunday, June 23, at the Swan Club, 90 Glenwood Road in Roslyn, 4:30 PM Cocktails and 6 PM Dinner. Live music will be performed by Power Station Entertainment. Tickets available online: https://shorturl.at/aGV4o.

JUNE 27

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Medical Society of New York hosts the Dr. Mary Kalopothakes Distinguished Female Physician Award Symposium, 6-8:30 PM, June 27 at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity’s Chiotes Hall, located at 337 East 74th Street in New York. The event honors Dr. Eugenia Gianos, the director of Women’s Heart Health at Lenox Hill Hospital and director of Cardiovascular Prevention for Northwell Health. As a clinical cardiologist with expertise in preventive cardiology, lipidology, imaging, and women’s heart disease, she sees patients with various cardiovascular diseases and has a specific interest in those with a genetic predisposition or heart disease at a young age, lipid disorders, complex coronary disease, and uncontrolled risk factors for heart disease. Register for the event online: https://shorturl.at/AwsRD.