Going on in Greek-American Community

Events

Presiding priest of the St. George Piscataway community V. Rev. Archimandrite Nektarios Cottros with the people in charge of the festival, left to right: Constantine Apostolakis, John Lyssikatos, Fr. Cottros, Patricia Tsandiotis, and Parish Council President George Athanasopoulos. Photo: TNH/ Michael Kakias

THRU JUNE 4

NEW YORK – The third iteration of the Carte Blanche project featuring Maria Antelman with the work ‘The Seer (Deep)’ opened on April 19 and runs through June 4, Monday-Friday 9 AM-2:30 PM, at the Consulate General of Greece in New York, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan. The project is presented with major support from the Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce.

THRU JUNE 9

ASTORIA – The Timarete 7th Annual Hellenic Art Festival 2024, organized and presented by the Academy of Hellenic Paideia, takes place May 18-June 9, under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece. The festival opened with the annual dinner dance on May 18, at the Stathakeion Cultural Center, 2251 29th Street in Astoria with traditional Greek dances performed by youth and adult dance troupes, live music with Elena Chris on vocals, and a buffet of Greek delicacies. Academy of Hellenic Paideia’s theatrical workshop ‘Logos & Praxi’ presents ‘ΜΠΑΜ ΚΑΙ ΚΑΤΩ (και καλά ξεμπερδέματα)’, a heartwarming, yet uproariously funny comedy, directed by Theodoros Petropoulos, Saturday, June 1, 8 PM; and Sunday, June 2, 6 PM, at the Archdiocesan Hellenic Cultural Center, 27-09 Crescent Street in Astoria. The Drama International Short Film Festival takes place Saturday, June 8, 1st screening 7 PM, 2nd screening 9 PM, at the Greek Cultural Center, 2680 30th Street in Astoria. The festival’s Closing Day features the Acropolis Museum Virtual Tour led by Professor Dimitrios Pandermalis, the late President of the Board of Directors of the Acropolis Museum, Sunday, June 9, 6 PM, at the Stathakeion Cultural Center in Astoria. More information and reservations available by phone: 917-603-4437.

MAY 24-26

NOVATO, CA – Nativity of Christ Greek Orthodox Church, 1110 Highland Drive in Novato hosts the annual Marin Greek Festival May 24-26. Enjoy traditional Greek foods and pastries, church tours, YiaYia and Me Cooking, Dance and Greek Wedding Demonstrations, as well as speakers discussing Greek history and more. Entertainment includes Greek music with The Kymata Band and Greek folk dancing. Hours: Friday, May 24, 5-9 PM; Saturday, May 25, 11 AM-9 PM; and Sunday, May 26, 11 AM-8 PM. More information is available by phone: 415-883-1998 and online: maringreekfestival.org.

MAY 25

ONLINE – The next ‘Gefyra Conversation with the Author’ takes place on Saturday, May 25, 10 AM PT/1 PM ET, via Zoom, with esteemed and prize-winning Cypriot author Sofronis Sofroniou discussing his book ‘Protoplastoi’. The discussion will be in Greek. To receive a digital copy of the book, kindly made available by the author, and for further information about the Gefyra Conversation with the Author series and the Greek Book Club, please contact Dr. Simos Zenios: [email protected] or Dr. Eirini Kotsovili: [email protected]. This Gefyra Conversation with the Author meeting is part of Gefyra (Bridge), a collaborative program established by the UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture and the Simon Fraser University SNF Centre for Hellenic Studies with support from the SNF.

MAY 26

ONLINE – EMBCA’s ‘200th Anniversary Commemoration of the Passing of Lord Byron’ Webinar Panel Discussion takes place on Sunday, May 26, 2 PM EST/9 PM Athens EEST. The discussion will be introduced and moderated by Lou Katsos, EMBCA’s President. The distinguished panel will include Dr. Katerina Lagos, Professor of History, Director, Hellenic Studies Program at California State University, Sacramento; Dr. Alexander Grammatikos of the Department of English at Langara College; Dr. Constantine G. Hatzidimitriou Adjunct Assistance Professor at St. John’s University and City University; and author/poet Nicholas Alexiou, Professor of Sociology and Director of the Hellenic American Project at Queens College. More information is available online: https://embca.com.

MAY 30- JUNE 2

HARTFORD, CT – St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 433 Fairfield Avenue in Hartford, hosts its 50th Annual Greek Festival May 31-June 2. Enjoy Greek food and pastries, vendor booths, Greek music and dancing, Taverna, Kafenion Coffee House, Cathedral tours, and festival dance troupe. Hours: Thursday, May 30, 5-10 PM; Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1, 11 AM-11 PM; and Sunday, June 2, 12-5 PM. More information available by phone: 860-956-7586 and online: https://stgeorgecathedral.org.

MAY 31-JUNE 2

LOWELL, MA – Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Fr. John Sarantos Way in Lowell, hosts its annual Greek Festival, May 31-June 2. Enjoy Greek food, pastries, beer and wine, live Greek music and dancing, guided church tours, and raffle. Hours: Friday, May 31, 4-9 PM; Saturday, June 1, 11 AM-9 PM; and Sunday, June 2, 12-6 PM. More information available by phone: 978-458-4321 and online: www.transfigurationlowell.org.

JUNE 1-9

LOS ANGELES, CA – The 18th Annual Los Angeles Greek Film Festival (LAGFF) returns with an expanded program and over 80 films in competition. Artistic and Festival Director Aristotle Katopodis announced the 2024 Festival lineup of premieres, screenings, events, and masterclass, June 1-9, followed by a virtual film program of screenings and industry webinars June 9-16. LAGFF 2024 Gold and Platinum Passes are available online: https://lagff24.eventive.org/passes/buy. This year, there are two levels of passes which offer all theatrical screenings, all virtual screenings, webinars and workshops, Opening Night, Preferred Seating for Closing Night & Orpheus Awards, Hollywood Scene & Be Seen Bash, Filmmaker Brunch, and Presentations from Discovery Days. Individual tickets may also be purchased online: www.lagff.org.

JUNE 5

NEW YORK – Hellenic American Association for Professionals in Finance (HABA), on the occasion of its 40th Anniversary, honors Constantine Iordanou, Chairman of Vantage Group, as its 2024 Executive of the Year on Wednesday, June 5, reception 6 PM, dinner 7 PM, in New York City. Registration: $200 for HABA Member (2024); $350 for Guest. Table Sponsorships available. For additional information, email: [email protected].

JUNE 6

BRIGHTON, MA – Hellenic Boston Businesses Unite (HBBU) is hosting a summer networking and socializing event at the Stockyard Restaurant, 135 Market Street in Brighton, on Thursday, June 6, 6-9 PM. The Stockyard was the location of HBBU’s launch event in June 2023, where attendees joined HBBU at the start of its journey. Please join them again to celebrate one another while mingling and networking this summer. Tickets are $60 and include two drink vouchers and food, and are available at LiveMazi for purchase: https://events.livemazi.com/e/hbbustockyard.

JUNE 7-AUGUST 4

STOCKBRIDGE, MA – ‘Microcosms: A solo Exhibition of Selected Works’ by Peter D. Gerakaris runs June 7-August 4 at the Berkshire Botanical Garden (BBG) Leonhardt Galleries, 5 West Stockbridge Road in Stockbridge, MA. The Opening Reception takes place Saturday, June 8, 5-7 PM. The creator of the ‘Spotted Owl Mosaic’ – a site-specific public installation that resides in the BBG’s outdoor garden – Greek-American artist Peter D. Gerakaris will present an indoor solo exhibition of mixed-media artworks that engage myriad nature-culture motifs through vibrant, pluralistic strands. More information is available online: https://shorturl.at/nQWY5.

JUNE 27

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Medical Society of New York hosts the Dr. Mary Kalopothakes Distinguished Female Physician Award Symposium, 6-8:30 PM, June 27 at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity’s Chiotes Hall, located at 337 East 74th Street in New York. The event honors Dr. Eugenia Gianos, the director of Women’s Heart Health at Lenox Hill Hospital and director of Cardiovascular Prevention for Northwell Health. As a clinical cardiologist with expertise in preventive cardiology, lipidology, imaging and women’s heart disease, she sees patients with various cardiovascular diseases and has a specific interest in those with a genetic predisposition or heart disease at a young age, lipid disorders, complex coronary disease, and uncontrolled risk factors for heart disease. Register for the event online: https://hmsny.wildapricot.org/event-5655695.