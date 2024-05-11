Going on in Greek-American Community

Events

THRU JUNE 4

NEW YORK – The third iteration of the Carte Blanche project featuring Maria Antelman with the work ‘The Seer (Deep)’ opened on April 19 and runs through June 4, Monday-Friday 9 AM-2:30 PM, at the Consulate General of Greece in New York, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan. The project is presented with major support from the Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce.

MAY 8-11

NEW YORK – The 15th Venous Symposium will return to the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel May 8-11. Course directors are Dr. Antonios Gasparis and Dr. Nicos Labropoulos. Register early and save: https://venous-symposium.com/registration/.

MAY 9-12

WATERBURY, CT – Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 937 Chase Parkway in Waterbury, hosts the 52nd Annual Greek Festival May 9-12, Mother’s Day Weekend. Enjoy Greek food, pastries, jewelry, plants, basket raffle, super raffle, church viewing and tours. Free admission and free parking. Entertainment includes live Greek music, Greek dancing by the youth of the church, and kids corner. Hours: Thursday, May 9, 11 AM-8 PM; Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11, 11 AM-11 PM; and Sunday, May 12, 11 AM-3 PM. More information is available by phone: 203-754-5189 and online: https://www.holytrinitywaterbury.org.

MAY 12-18

PITTSBURGH, PA – Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 419 S. Dithridge Street in Pittsburgh hosts its annual Greek Festival May 12-18. Enjoy delicious homemade Greek foods and pastries, outdoor patio grill, food certificates available, daily Cathedral tours. Entertainment includes live bouzouki music and Greek dancing every evening. Hours: Sunday, May 12, Noon-8 PM; Monday, May 13, Tuesday, May 14, Wednesday, May 15, and Thursday, May 16, 11 AM-9 PM; Friday, May 17, 11 AM-Midnight; and Saturday, May 18, 1 PM-Midnight. More information is available by phone: 412-682-3866 and online: https://www.stnickspgh.org.

MAY 17

NEW YORK – The Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce 72nd Annual Person of the Year Gala honoring George Economou, Founder, TMS Group, takes place Friday, May 17, at Casa Cipriani New York, 10 South Street in Manhattan. More information is available online: https://www.hellenicamerican.cc.

MAY 17-18

NASHUA, NH – St. Philip Greek Orthodox Church, 500 West Hollis Street in Nashua, hosts its annual Greek Festival May 17-18. Enjoy Greek favorites including dolmades, spanakopita, pastitsio, gyros, roasted chicken, and marinated lamb and chicken, slow-cooked over an open fire, and for dessert, delicious Greek pastries and sweets such as loukoumades and baklava. Everything is homemade, using original family recipes. Entertainment includes Greek music and dancing. Shop at the Import Marketplace with a new Periptero Kiosk. More information is available by phone: 603-889-4000 and online: https://www.nashuagreekfestival.com.

MAY 17-19

ANAHEIM, CA – St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 405 N. Dale Street in Anaheim, hosts Orange County’s Greek Festival May 17-19. Enjoy authentic Greek food, appetizers and homemade pastries, Greek wines, beer, spirits, and coffee as well as great shopping at the outdoor marketplace, dozens of unique vendors, and daily guided church tours. Entertainment includes live music and traditional Greek dance performances scheduled each day, Zorba’s kids zone with fun rides, carnival games, and special treats. Hours: Friday, May 17, 5-10 PM; Saturday, May 18, Noon-10 PM; and Sunday, May 19, Noon-9 PM. More information is available by phone: 714-827-0181 and online: https://www.stjohnanaheim.org.

MAY 18-19

DURHAM, NC – St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 8306 NC Highway 751 in Durham, hosts its annual Greek Festival, May 18-19. Enjoy fabulous Greek food and your favorite Greek desserts in the tented dining area or to-go, church tours, marketplace featuring unique arts and crafts, vendors including Ukrainian crafts, and Attic Treasures Sale with donated treasures for every budget. Fun for the entire family! A portion of the Festival proceeds will benefit relief efforts for Ukraine. The event will be held rain or shine. Hours: Saturday, May 18, 11 AM-9 PM, and Sunday, May 19, 11 AM-7 PM. More information is available by phone: 919-484-1600 and online: https://stbarbarachurchnc.org.

MAY 18-JUNE 9

ASTORIA – The Timarete 7th Annual Hellenic Art Festival 2024, organized and presented by the Academy of Hellenic Paideia, takes place May 18-June 9, under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece. The festival opens with the annual dinner dance, Saturday, May 18, 12 PM, at the Stathakeion Cultural Center, 2251 29th Street in Astoria with traditional Greek dances performed by youth and adult dance troupes, live music with Elena Chris on vocals, and a buffet of Greek delicacies. Academy of Hellenic Paideia’s theatrical workshop ‘Logos & Praxi’ presents ‘ΜΠΑΜ ΚΑΙ ΚΑΤΩ (και καλά ξεμπερδέματα)’, a heartwarming, yet uproariously funny comedy, directed by Theodoros Petropoulos, three performances only, Sunday, May 19, 6 PM; Saturday, June 1, 8 PM; and Sunday, June 2, 6 PM, at the Archdiocesan Hellenic Cultural Center, 27-09 Crescent Street in Astoria. The Drama International Short Film Festival takes place Saturday, June 8, 1st screening 7 PM, 2nd screening 9 PM, at the Greek Cultural Center, 2680 30th Street in Astoria. The festival’s Closing Day features the Acropolis Museum Virtual Tour led by Professor Dimitrios Pandermalis, the late President of the Board of Directors of the Acropolis Museum, Sunday, June 9, 6 PM, at the Stathakeion Cultural Center in Astoria. More information and reservations available by phone: 917-603-4437.

MAY 24

NEW YORK – The concert titled ‘Our Own Greece’ takes place on Friday, May 24 at the Peter Norton Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street in Manhattan, 8:30 PM, and features The Folk Orchestra, accompanied by the enchanting voices of Petros Gaitanos, Babis Tsertos, Lina Orfanos, and the Pancyprian Choir of NY directed by Phyto Stratis. On the grand stage, witness a poetic symphony intertwining the timeless words of luminaries such as Makriyiannis, Solomos, Seferis, and Elytis with the soul-stirring melodies of Tsitsanis, Vamvakaris, Theodorakis, Hatzidakis, Xarhakos, Mikroutsikos, etc. Through the cinematic masterpieces of Koundouros, Angelopoulos, and Voulgaris, immerse yourself in the visual poetry of Greece’s cinematic legacy. Tickets available online: https://shorturl.at/bjLTV.

MAY 25

ONLINE – The next Gefyra Conversation with the Author takes place on Saturday, May 25, 10 AM PT/1 PM ET, via Zoom, with esteemed and prize-winning Cypriot author Sofronis Sofroniou discussing his book ‘Protoplastoi’. The discussion will be in Greek. To receive a digital copy of the book, kindly made available by the author, and for further information about the Gefyra Conversation with the Author series and the Greek Book Club, please contact Dr. Simos Zenios: [email protected] or Dr. Eirini Kotsovili: [email protected]. This Gefyra Conversation with the Author meeting is part of Gefyra (Bridge), a collaborative program established by the UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture and the Simon Fraser University SNF Centre for Hellenic Studies with support from the SNF.

MAY 26

ONLINE – EMBCA’s ‘200th Anniversary Commemoration of the Passing of Lord Byron’ Webinar Panel Discussion takes place on Sunday, May 26, 2 PM EST/9 PM Athens EEST. The discussion will be introduced and moderated by Lou Katsos, EMBCA’s President. The panel is currently in formation. More information is available online: https://embca.com.

MAY 30- JUNE 2

HARTFORD, CT – St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 433 Fairfield Avenue in Hartford, hosts its 50th Annual Greek Festival May 31-June 2. Enjoy Greek food and pastries, vendor booths, Greek music and dancing, Taverna, Kafenion Coffee House, Cathedral tours, and festival dance troupe. Hours: Thursday, May 30, 5-10 PM; Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1, 11 AM-11 PM; and Sunday, June 2, 12-5 PM. More information available by phone: 860-956-7586 and online: https://stgeorgecathedral.org.

MAY 31-JUNE 2

LOWELL, MA Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Fr. John Sarantos Way in Lowell, hosts its annual Greek Festival, May 31-June 2. Enjoy Greek food, pastries, beer and wine, live Greek music and dancing, guided church tours, and raffle. Hours: Friday, May 31, 4-9 PM; Saturday, June 1, 11 AM-9 PM; and Sunday, June 2, 12-6 PM. More information available by phone: 978-458-4321 and online: www.transfigurationlowell.org.