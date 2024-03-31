Going on in Greek-American Community

Events

THRU APRIL 7

NEW YORK – The Consulate General of Greece in New York hosts the second iteration of the Carte Blanche project featuring artist Alex Eagleton’s work ‘Day N Night’ on view through April 7, Monday-Friday, 9 AM-2:30 PM, at the Consulate General of Greece, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan. The project is presented with major support from the Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce. More information is available by phone: 212-988-5500.

THRU APRIL 11

ASTORIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York holds its weekly meetings at the Stathakion Cultural Center, 22-51 29th Street in Astoria, Thursdays at 7:30 PM, to prepare for this year’s Greek Independence Parade on 5th Avenue, which will take place on Sunday, April 14. The final meeting before the parade takes place on Thursday, April 11. More information is available by phone: 718-204-6500.

THRU APRIL 12

NEW YORK – Rev. Fr. Sotirios Michalatos and the Parish Council of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church present the Lenten Lectures, Fridays through April 12, 6:30 PM, following the Salutations to the Theotokos. On March 29, Dr. Danielle Xanthos, PsyD, MDiv, psychologist at Northport, VA Medical Center discusses ‘Betrayal and Restoration: Exploring Human Nature through Genesis’. On April 5, Ms. Rachel Contos, MA PhD candidate in Theological and Social Ethics at Fordham University, will lecture on ‘Attending to Our Attention’. The final Lenten Lecture this year takes place April 12 with Gregory Gournades, MDiv Administrative Assistant, Office of the Chancellor, discussing ‘I Pray at Home. Why Do I Have to Go to Church’. A light Lenten Meal will be offered before each lecture in the community’s Demas Hall, 302 West 91st Street in Manhattan. More information is available by phone: 212-724-2070 and online: https://www.annunciation-nyc.org.

THRU APRIL 19

NEW YORK – The art exhibition ‘Greek Naïve Painting’ by Effie Michelis opened on March 20 at the Consulate General of Greece in New York, 69 East 79th Street, and runs through April 19. Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 AM-2:30 PM. The charming exhibition features works by the talented self-taught artist Effie Michelis (1906-1984) whose works capture the light and spirit of Greek nature with a bright palette. The exhibition is organized by the Panayotis & Effie Michelis Foundation with the support of Anatolia College and Melissa Publishing House. More information about the Panayotis & Effie Michelis Foundation is available online: www.michelisfoundation.gr.

MARCH 30

ASTORIA – The Greek Independence Day Young Professionals’ Party, a fundraiser for the New York parade, takes place Saturday, March 30, 11 PM, at Melrose Ballroom, 3608 33rd Street in Astoria. General admission is $25. RSVP online: https://shorturl.at/ilv48.

APRIL 3

NEW YORK – The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Public Humanities Initiative (SNFPHI) at Columbia University presents ‘Music of the Oppressed: Tradition, Un-Tradition, and the Unschooling of Music’ by Helga Davis (vocalist and performance artist) and Alkinoos Ioannidis (composer and musician) in conversation, moderated by Stathis Gourgouris (English and Comp Lit, ICLS, Classics) on Wednesday, April 3, 6:15-8 PM, at the Columbia’s Casa Hispanica, 612 West 116th Street in Manhattan. This event is organized by the Justice-in-Education Initiative and co-sponsored by SNFPHI, African American and African Diaspora Studies, the Society of Fellows and Heyman Center for the Humanities, the Department of Classics, the Department of Latin American and Iberian Cultures, the Department of Music, and the Tamer Center for Social Enterprise.

APRIL 6-27

ASTORIA – The Greek Cultural Center, 2680 30th Street #2BA in Astoria, presents a Mixed Media Art Workshop with Eugenia Pigassiou, on Saturdays, April 6,13,20, and 27, at 2-3:30 PM. Geared towards ages 7 and up. Materials included but you are welcome to bring your own. Cost: $40. For more information visit: https://www.greekculturalcenter.org or call: 718-726-7329.

APRIL 7

NEW YORK – The Philoptochos Society of St. Eleftherios Greek Orthodox Church, 359 West 24th Street in Manhattan, hosts the community’s annual Fasolada (Greek bean soup) on Sunday, April 7, immediately following the Divine Liturgy. The meal includes the traditional fasolada, salad, and appetizers. Admission is $25 per person. More information is available by phone: 212-924-3919.

BOSTON – The 28th Annual Greek Independence Day Parade of Boston will return on Sunday, April 7, 1 PM, starting at Boylston Street and concluding at Charles Street. Immediately following the parade, the Boston Common will transform in to ‘Plaka’ – the famous old neighborhood of Athens – with a Greek cultural celebration packed with Hellenic heritage. The New England Evzones and local Greek dance troupes will perform dances from all over Greece, as attendees are encouraged to try their hand at Greek dancing and indulge in authentic Greek food which will be provided by Greek street trucks and vendors. In commemoration of Greece’s independence from Ottoman rule, which began on March 25, 1821, this year’s parade is presented by the Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of New England, supported by the Mayor’s Office of Special Events and Tourism, and in cooperation with the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Boston and the Consulate General of Greece in Boston. Following the Divine Liturgy on the morning of April 7, the official Doxology will be offered at the Cathedral of the Annunciation in Boston, presided over by His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston, commemorating the liberation of the Greek Nation. More information is available online: https://fhasne.com.

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia Greek Independence Parade takes place on Sunday, April 7, beginning with the Archieratical Divine Liturgy and Official Great Doxology at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 256 South 8th Street Philadelphia, PA, 10 AM, presided over by His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey, followed by the Dignitaries Luncheon also at St. George Cathedral, 12 PM, and then the parade will start at 18th and the Parkway, 2 PM. More information is available online: https://phillygreekparade.com.

APRIL 9

NEW YORK – The East Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance (EMBCA) presents the ‘2nd Hellenic Rembetika and Turkish Music Concert’ in association with the Turkish-American Chamber of Commerce & Industry (TACCI) on Tuesday, April 9, 7 PM, at St. Peter’s Church at Citicorp, 619 Lexington Avenue at 54th Street in Midtown Manhattan. The event features the Hellenic Rembetika Ensemble with Musical and Artistic Director Julie Ziavras on vocals and guitar, Dimitris Christopoulos on accordion, Kostas Psarros on bouzouki and vocals, Mavrodis Kontanis on violin, oud, and vocals, Nick Mandoukos on guitar and bass, and Steve Vavagiakis on percussion, along with the Turkish ensemble Strings of the East. Doors open at 6 PM, show time 7 PM. RSVP online: https://shorturl.at/grIW6.

APRIL 12

NEW YORK – The Annual Bowling Green Greek Flag Raising Ceremony & Parade takes place on Friday, April 12, 11:30 AM-2 PM, beginning with the Doxology at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center, followed by a parade down Broadway and a flag raising ceremony at Bowling Green Triangle in Manhattan. More information is available online: https://shorturl.at/tzJMT.

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) will mark its Golden Jubilee with a concert by the internationally acclaimed classical crossover tenor Mario Frangoulis at the historic Warner Theatre in Washington, DC, Friday, April 12, 8 PM. Tickets for this enchanting evening filled with extraordinary music are available on Ticketmaster: https://shorturl.at/sESZ4.

APRIL 13

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute will celebrate its Golden Jubilee with the 50th Anniversary Hellenic Heritage Achievement and National Public Service Awards Dinner on Saturday, April 13, 6 PM, at The Capital Hilton in Washington, DC. This prestigious black-tie event will honor outstanding individuals for their exceptional contributions, including Angelo K. Tsakopoulos, Founder, CEO, and Co-Chairman of AKT Development Corporation, and Caterina Papoulias-Sakellaris, a distinguished retired business executive and philanthropist. The Master of Ceremonies for the evening will be Fox News Channel Chief Washington Correspondent Mike Emanuel. Tickets are available online: https://shorturl.at/qvxzI. For more information, visit: https://americanhellenicinstitute.org/.

NEW YORK – The 2024 New York Greek Independence Day Sponsors’ Gala takes place on Saturday, April 13, 7 PM, at the New York Hilton Midtown, 1335 6th Avenue in New York. This event is for sponsors only. Please consider being a sponsor today: https://tinyurl.com/3tfwrf84.

APRIL 14

NEW YORK – The 2024 New York Greek Independence Parade marches up Fifth Avenue from 64th-79th Streets in Manhattan on Sunday, April 14, 1-4 PM. More information is available online: https://www.nycgreekparade.org.

DETROIT – The 22nd Annual Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade takes place Sunday, April 14, 3-5 PM, on Monroe Street in Detroit’s Greektown. More information is available online: https://www.hellenicmi.org/upcoming-events.

APRIL 26-27

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture announced that Alkinoos Ioannidis, the acclaimed and popular singer-songwriter, will visit Los Angeles and the UCLA campus for two exclusive events, on Friday, April 26, 4 PM, an enlightening and personal lecture on the art of song, titled ‘The Word and the Note’ which is free, but RSVP online is required, and on Saturday, April 27, 7:30 PM, a captivating solo performance with tickets $40 – general admission, $15 – students with valid ID, available online. This event is being held under the auspices of the Deputy Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Cyprus, the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus to the United States and the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Cyprus in Los Angeles. This program is made possible thanks to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, with support from the Dean of Humanities at UCLA and Power Muse Productions. More information is available online: https://shorturl.at/rKPS8. For concert information and tickets: https://shorturl.at/cjrvG.