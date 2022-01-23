Going On in Greek-American Community

United States

JANUARY 21-23

SQUAW VALLEY, CA – The Metropolis of San Francisco Sisterhood of Presvyteres Annual Retreat takes place in-person Friday, January 21-Sunday, January 23 at Saint Nicholas Ranch and Retreat Center, 38526 Dunlap Road in Squaw Valley. The theme for this year’s retreat is: Who Has Christ Called Us to Be? Hearing, living, and responding to the call. This thought-provoking presentation will be led by Presvytera Pat Tsagalakis (Holy Apostles – Shoreline, WA) and Presvytera Donna Pappas (Saint George – Fresno, CA). All Presvyteres and Diakonisses are encouraged to attend. Register online: https://bit.ly/3poQZU4. For more information, email Metropolis of San Francisco Sisterhood President Presvytera Dimitra Dogias: mimidogias@gmail.com.

JANUARY 22

ONLINE – The Benaki Museum and the UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture present Dinos Kogias discussing ‘Souvenir of Kütahya: Imprints of History on Kütahya Pottery (late 19th-early 20th century)’ on Saturday, January 22, 10 AM-12 PM PST, via Zoom. Τhe purpose of this lecture is to contribute to our knowledge and understanding of Kütahya pottery from the end of the 19th century through the first decades of the 20th while presenting certain little-known aspects of this production, particularly during the 15 month period of the town’s occupation by the Greek armed forces from July 1921 to August 1922. RSVP online: https://bit.ly/3qWXddB.

JANUARY 23

ONLINE – EMBCA presents Hypersonic Challenges in the 21st Century panel discussion on Sunday, January 23, 2 PM EST/9 PM EEST. The panel will be co-moderated by Lou Katsos, EMBCA’s President, and Technologist and EMBCA Director Eric Hill. The distinguished panel, in formation, will include Hypersonics Propulsion PhD Researcher at the University of Central Florida (UCF) Adam Kotler; Aerospace Engineering PhD Candidate at the UCF Richard Burke; and Avionics Engineer at ABL Space Systems Constantinos Gerontis. More information is available online: https://embca.com.

JANUARY 27

ONLINE – The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Public Humanities Initiative (SNFPHI) at Columbia University presents Coal Fired: The Greek Poetry of Climate Change, January 27, 7-8:30 PM Athens time. Can the humanities increase public awareness of and responsiveness to climate change, extreme weather, and the deteriorating conditions of our natural environment? Thraca, a literary magazine based in Thessaly, a region currently faced with drought, unsustainable crops, and record high temperatures, joins SNFPHI to present poetry from around Greece addressing climate change as it manifests in the poets’ daily life and impacts their physical, social, and economic environments. The seminar will be conducted in Greek. Co-organized with Thraca magazine. More information is available online: https://bit.ly/31IWJPJ.

JANUARY 27-30

BOCA RATON, FL – The Saint Mark Greek Orthodox Church, 2100 NW 51st Street in Boca Raton, hosts the 40th Annual Greek Festival January 27-30. Since 1982, the largest event in Boca Raton continues to offer delicious Greek food and culture with some of the finest authentic Greek cuisine, including lamb chops, gyros, souvlaki, saganaki, loukaniko, spanakopita and Greek desserts, baklava, koulourakia, kourambiedes, and homemade loukoumades. Multiple tavernas will be serving Mythos beer, Greek wine and ouzo. The entertainment includes performances by the award-winning Saint Mark Greek Dancers. Festival Chairman Joe Pores, on behalf of the Committee, invites everyone to attend and take a tour of the church which features some of the most impressive iconography in the western hemisphere. Premium Parking onsite as well as remote parking at Patch Reef Park via Shuttles. Drive-thru available with online ordering. Hours: Thursday, January 27, 4-9 PM; Friday, January 28 and Saturday, January 29, 11 AM-11 PM; and Sunday, January 30, 12-9 PM. More information is available by phone: 561-994-4822 and online: https://saintmarkboca.net/greekfestival/.

JANUARY 29

ONLINE – The UCLA SNF Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture and the Theocharakis Foundation present Takis Mavrotas discussing Theophilos: The Evzone of Painting on Saturday, January 29, 10 AM-12 PM, via Zoom. This lecture, co-sponsored by the Embassy of Greece, will be introduced by Ambassador of Greece to the United States Alexandra Papadopoulou. This year, the B. & M. Theocharakis Foundation in Athens has organized a large retrospective of the folk artist’s work, including loans from the Municipality of Mytilene and the Theophilos Museum. The online event begins with greetings from the Foundation’s General Manager, Dr. Fotis Papathanasiou, and its Board Advisor and Contemporary Curator Marina Miliou Theocharakis, who will both make a short presentation about the Foundation. Exhibition curator Takis Mavrotas will lecture about the painter and his work. Finally, Evangelia Efthimiadou (Exhibitions Project Manager) and Irene Alexandrakis (Education Manager) will take us on a virtual tour of this important exhibition. Register online: https://bit.ly/3JQP5UE.