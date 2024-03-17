Going On in Greek-American Community

Events

THRU MARCH 15

NEW YORK – Featuring impressive photos of the cities so closely associated with the Greeks of Ukraine, the exhibition ‘Mariupol & Odesa: Stories of Resistance’ is on view through March 15, Monday-Friday, 9 AM-2:30 PM, at the Consulate General of Greece in New York, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan. Admission is free. The exhibition is organized by the Union of Greeks of Ukraine in Greece and the Federation of Greek Societies of Ukraine and held under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece in New York and the Consulate General of Ukraine in New York. More information is available by phone: 212-988-5500.

THRU APRIL 7

NEW YORK – The Consulate General of Greece in New York hosts the second iteration of the Carte Blanche project featuring artist Alex Eagleton’s work ‘Day N Night’ on view through April 7, Monday-Friday, 9 AM-2:30 PM, at the Consulate General of Greece, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan. The project is presented with major support from the Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce. More information is available by phone: 212-988-5500.

THRU APRIL 11

ASTORIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York holds its weekly meetings at the Stathakion Cultural Center, 22-51 29th Street in Astoria, Thursdays at 7:30 PM, to prepare for this year’s Greek Independence Parade on 5th Avenue, which will take place on Sunday, April 14. The final meeting before the parade takes place on Thursday, April 11. More information is available by phone: 718-204-6500.

MARCH 16

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture presents ‘Liberalism and the Foundations of the Modern Greek State’ (circa 1830-1880), a lecture by Michalis Sotiropoulos, The 1821 Fellow in Modern Greek Studies, British School at Athens, on Saturday, March 16, 4 PM, at 314 Royce Hall, UCLA. The event includes a Q&A moderated by Simos Zenios, Associate Director, UCLA SNF Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture. Reception to follow. The event is held under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece in Los Angeles and made possible thanks to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation. More information is available online: https://hellenic.ucla.edu/event/michalis-sotiropoulos/. This event is free to attend, but advance RSVP is requested: https://shorturl.at/ixDR9.

MARCH 20

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) hosts its annual Congressional Salute to Greek Independence Day in cooperation with the Co-Chairs of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus, Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH), on Wednesday, March 20, 5:30-7:30 PM, in Room 2322 of the Rayburn House Office Building. The event will feature speeches from Members of Congress and Ambassador of Greece to the United States Katerina Nassika. RSVP is required by Friday, March 15: https://shorturl.at/ahmvw.

NEW YORK – Hellenic American Association for Professionals in Finance (HABA) presents a panel discussion on ‘The U.S. Real Estate Market: Obstacles and Opportunities, on Wednesday’, March 20, 6-8 PM, at Wells Fargo Connections, 150 East 42nd Street – Concourse Level, between Third and Lexington Avenues, in Manhattan. This event is free for HABA members in good standing (2024). Friends of HABA are always welcome – non-member admission is $50. Pre-registration is required online: https://haba20240320.eventbrite.com.

ASTORIA – Celebrating Women’s History Month this March, the Cypriot Gastronomy event honors amazing Cypriot and Greek women from New York with great food and live music on Wednesday, March 20, 6:30 PM, at Dionysos Taverna, 23-15 31st Street in Astoria. The event is in support of the New York Greek Independence Parade which takes place on Sunday, April 14. Tickets for the gastronomy event are $60. RSVP by phone: 929-401-6070.

MARCH 21

ONLINE – The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Public Humanities Initiative at Columbia University presents the University Seminar in Modern Greek, titled ‘Floating, Disappearing, and Virtual Islands from the Aegean to the Pacific: Weird Entanglements of Fiction and Reality’, online on Thursday, March 21, 12:30 PM ET. In this seminar Maria Boletsi will trace an emerging weird turn in literature, art, and scholarship, in response to a disorienting present of intersecting crises – crowned by the climate emergency – and uncertainty about the future. This turn meshes speculative fiction, art, and science to imagine nonhuman perspectives, rethink our relation to the world, twist positivism and realism, and imagine alternative futures. This seminar is co-sponsored by the Program in Hellenic Studies. Registration link forthcoming.

MARCH 24

ONLINE – The East Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance (EMBCA) presents the Hypatia of Alexandria ‘Martyr for Philosophy’ webinar panel discussion on Sunday, March 24, 2 PM EST/9 PM Athens EEST. The panel discussion will be introduced and moderated by EMCA President Lou Katsos and Executive Vice President Marina A. Belessis Casoria. The distinguished panel, currently in formation, includes author Prof. Edward Watts of the University of California; author Prof. Emeritus Bruce MacLennan of the University of Tennessee; and science journalist/social media manager at Chelonia Applied Science, Gabriella Bernardi. The event, part of EMBCA’s March series honoring Women’s History Month, will be held on the anniversary of Hypatia’s brutal murder which took place in March 415 AD. The event will be available for viewing on EMBCA’s YouTube page: https://shorturl.at/afyG2.

APRIL 3

NEW YORK – The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Public Humanities Initiative (SNFPHI) at Columbia University presents ‘Music of the Oppressed: Tradition, Un-Tradition, and the Unschooling of Music’ with Helga Davis (vocalist and performance artist) and Alkinoos Ioannidis (composer and musician) in conversation, moderated by Stathis Gourgouris (English and Comp Lit, ICLS, Classics) on Wednesday, April 3, 6:15-8 PM, at the Columbia’s Casa Hispanica, 612 West 116th Street in Manhattan. This event is organized by the Justice-in-Education Initiative and co-sponsored by SNFPHI, African American and African Diaspora Studies, the Society of Fellows and Heyman Center for the Humanities, the Department of Classics, the Department of Latin American and Iberian Cultures, the Department of Music, and the Tamer Center for Social Enterprise.

APRIL 9

NEW YORK – The East Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance (EMBCA) presents the ‘2nd Hellenic Rembetika and Turkish Music Concert’ in association with the Turkish-American Chamber of Commerce & Industry (TACCI) on Tuesday, April 9, 7 PM, at St. Peter’s Church at Citicorp, 619 Lexington Avenue at 54th Street in Midtown Manhattan. The event features the Hellenic Rembetika Ensemble with Musical and Artistic Director Julie Ziavras on vocals and guitar, Dimitris Christopoulos on accordion, Kostas Psarros on bouzouki and vocals, Mavrodis Kontanis on violin, oud, and vocals, Nick Mandoukos on guitar and bass, and Steve Vavagiakis on percussion, along with the Turkish ensemble Strings of the East. Doors open at 6 PM, show time 7 PM. RSVP online: https://shorturl.at/grIW6.

APRIL 12

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) will mark its Golden Jubilee with a concert by the internationally acclaimed classical crossover tenor Mario Frangoulis at the historic Warner Theatre in Washington, DC, Friday, April 12, 8 PM. Tickets for this enchanting evening filled with extraordinary music are available on Ticketmaster: https://shorturl.at/sESZ4.

APRIL 13

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute will celebrate its Golden Jubilee with the 50th Anniversary Hellenic Heritage Achievement and National Public Service Awards Dinner on Saturday, April 13, 6 PM, at The Capital Hilton in Washington, DC. This prestigious black-tie event will honor outstanding individuals for their exceptional contributions, including Angelo K. Tsakopoulos, Founder, CEO, and Co-Chairman of AKT Development Corporation, and Caterina Papoulias-Sakellaris, a distinguished retired business executive and philanthropist. The Master of Ceremonies for the evening will be Fox News Channel Chief Washington Correspondent Mike Emanuel. Tickets are available online: https://shorturl.at/qvxzI. For more information, visit: https://americanhellenicinstitute.org/.