Going on in Greek-American Community

Events

THRU MARCH 15

NEW YORK – Featuring impressive photos of the cities so closely associated with the Greeks of Ukraine, the exhibition ‘Mariupol & Odesa: Stories of Resistance’ is on view through March 15, Monday-Friday, 9 AM-2:30 PM, at the Consulate General of Greece in New York, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan. Admission is free. The exhibition is organized by the Union of Greeks of Ukraine in Greece and the Federation of Greek Societies of Ukraine and held under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece in New York and the Consulate General of Ukraine in New York. More information is available by phone: 212-988-5500.

THRU APRIL 7

NEW YORK – The Consulate General of Greece in New York hosts the second iteration of the Carte Blanche project featuring artist Alex Eagleton’s work ‘Day N Night’ on view through April 7, Monday-Friday, 9 AM-2:30 PM, at the Consulate General of Greece, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan. The project is presented with major support from the Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce. More information is available by phone: 212-988-5500.

THRU APRIL 11

ASTORIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York holds its weekly meetings at the Stathakion Cultural Center, 22-51 29th Street in Astoria, Thursdays at 7:30 PM, to prepare for this year’s Greek Independence Parade on 5th Avenue, which will take place on Sunday, April 14. The final meeting before the parade takes place on Thursday, April 11. More information is available by phone: 718-204-6500.

MARCH 9

ONLINE – The Hellenic American Women’s Council (HAWC) celebrates International Women’s Day with Bouboulina and the Greek Revolution: Interdisciplinary Perspectives on the Heroine of 1821, a Zoom book talk with author April Kalogeropoulos Householder on March 9, 4 PM CDT/ 5 PM ET. The topics to be discussed include: ‘Philhellenism and the Myth of Bouboulina’, ‘The Greek Heroine: Bouboulina’s Legacy in 19th Century America’, ‘Bouboulina, Lord Byron, and the Gender Politics of the Greek Revolution’, ‘Bouboulina in Art and Popular Culture’, ‘Gendered Commemorations of Bouboulina in Greek Music’, ‘Ottoman Perspectives on Spetses during the Greek Revolution’, ‘Evaluation of Bouboulina’s Representation in German Literature‘, ‘Bouboulina and Italian Philhellenism’, ‘Civil War and the Assassination of Bouboulina’, and the ‘Reception of Laskarina Bouboulina in South America’. Register online for the event: https://shorturl.at/jxGOQ.

MARCH 9-10

ORANGE, CT – St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 480 Race Brook Road in Orange, hosts its annual Greek Festival March 9-10. Enjoy authentic Greek cuisine, gyro, souvlaki, lamb on the spit, moussaka, spanakopita, salads, pastries, loukoumades, and more, including marketplace, cooking demos, church tours, presentations, and choir performances. Entertainment includes two live Greek bands and Greek dancing. Free admission. Hours, Saturday, March 9, noon-7 PM, and Sunday March 10, noon-6 PM. More information is available by phone: 203-795-1347 and online: https://www.saintbarbara.org.

MARCH 10

WHITESTONE, NY – Holy Cross Sunday School hosts its Souvlaki Fundraiser on Meatfare Sunday, ‘Apokries’, Sunday, March 10, 11:30 AM-1 PM, immediately following the Divine Liturgy, in the Church parking lot, 11-05 150th Street in Whitestone. Let’s celebrate the last day of meat before Lent! All items packaged to go. Menu includes chicken or pork souvlaki, tzatziki, spanakopites, tyropites, various desserts, and coffee. More information is available by phone: 718-767-2955 and online: www.holycrossgreekchurch.com.

FRANKLIN SQUARE, NY – The Pancyprian Association Women’s Initiative Network (WIN) hosts its 2024 Woman of the Year Gala honoring Maria Pappas, Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce President, on Sunday, March 10, 5 PM cocktails, 6 PM dinner and dancing, at Sand Castle, 505 Franklin Avenue in Franklin Square, NY. Part of the net profit proceeds will be used for promoting events commemorating the 50th dark anniversary of the illegal invasion and continued occupation of Cyprus. Reservation tickets are $125, at the door $135. RSVP by phone: Niovi Philippou 646-400-4965 after 5 PM, Yiota Yerolemou 646-407-2650.

MARCH 12

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA Department of Classics and the UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture present the latest event in the ‘Reception of Hellenic Culture Lecture Series’, on Tuesday, March 12, 5 PM, at 247 Dodd Hall, 315 Portola Place in Los Angeles. The lecture by Anthony Kaldellis, University of Chicago Professor of Classics, focuses on ‘Who Invented the Modern Greeks, and Why?’ This program is made possible thanks to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation. Reception to follow. No RSVP required. More information is available online: https://shorturl.at/dzQZ0.

MARCH 14

BOSTON, MA – Hellenic Boston Businesses Unite and Greek Wine Club are teaming up to host a Wine Tasting and Networking event on Thursday, March 14, 6-8 PM, at Compass Realty, 126 Newbury Street, 2nd Floor, in Boston. For $45/ticket via Greek Event Box Office, guests are invited to enjoy an evening of discovering new wines from Greece while mingling and networking accompanied by light snacks. The Greek Wine Club will feature three stations of Greek wines that include selections from the islands, Peloponnesos and Northern Greece, and will provide history, tips and tasting notes for each wine. Hellenic Boston Businesses Unite is a nonprofit that works to unite New England-based, Greek businesses and professionals. Greek Wine Club is the #1 online Greek wine and spirits market and event website and app. Tickets for the Wine Tasting and Networking event are now available for purchase on Greek Event Box Office online: https://shorturl.at/hBFK3.

NEW YORK – On Thursday, March 14, 6 PM, at The University Club, 1 West 54th Street in New York City, the Hellenic-American Cultural Foundation presents Sylvia Mathews Burwell as the fourth speaker in the Peter T Kourides Lecture Series, which was created to recognize the importance of the contributions of Greek-Americans to public service and civil society. Sylvia Mathews Burwell was named the 15th president of American University, and is the first woman to serve in this role. Under her leadership, American University has more than doubled research funding from external organizations, launched the $500 million ‘Change Can’t Wait’ campaign, created four new research centers, endowed eight faculty chairs and created over 150 scholarships, and invested $109 million in construction of a new ‘Student Thriving’ Complex. Cocktails will begin at 6 PM, followed by the presentation by President Burwell commencing at 7 PM. Register for the event online: https://shorturl.at/bjwK0.

MARCH 16

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture presents ‘Liberalism and the Foundations of the Modern Greek State’ (circa 1830-1880), a lecture by Michalis Sotiropoulos, The 1821 Fellow in Modern Greek Studies, British School at Athens, on Saturday, March 16, 4 PM, at 314 Royce Hall, UCLA. The event includes a Q&A moderated by Simos Zenios, Associate Director, UCLA SNF Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture. Reception to follow. The event is held under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece in Los Angeles and made possible thanks to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation. More information is available online: https://hellenic.ucla.edu/event/michalis-sotiropoulos/. This event is free to attend, but advance RSVP is requested: https://shorturl.at/ixDR9.

MARCH 20

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) hosts its annual Congressional Salute to Greek Independence Day in cooperation with the Co-Chairs of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus, Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH), on Wednesday, March 20, 5:30-7:30 PM, in Room 2322 of the Rayburn House Office Building. The event will feature speeches from Members of Congress and Ambassador of Greece to the United States Katerina Nassika. RSVP is required by Friday, March 15: https://shorturl.at/ahmvw.

NEW YORK – Hellenic American Association for Professionals in Finance (HABA) presents a panel discussion on ‘The U.S. Real Estate Market: Obstacles and Opportunities, on Wednesday’, March 20, 6-8 PM, at Wells Fargo Connections, 150 East 42nd Street – Concourse Level, between Third and Lexington Avenues, in Manhattan. This event is free for HABA members in good standing (2024). Friends of HABA are always welcome – non-member admission is $50. Pre-registration is required online: https://haba20240320.eventbrite.com.

ASTORIA – Celebrating Women’s History Month this March, the Cypriot Gastronomy event honors amazing Cypriot and Greek women from New York with great food and live music on Wednesday, March 20, 6:30 PM, at Dionysos Taverna, 23-15 31st Street in Astoria. The event is in support of the New York Greek Independence Parade which takes place on Sunday, April 14. Tickets for the gastronomy event are $60. RSVP by phone: 929-401-6070.

MARCH 21

ONLINE – The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Public Humanities Initiative at Columbia University presents the University Seminar in Modern Greek, titled ‘Floating, Disappearing, and Virtual Islands from the Aegean to the Pacific: Weird Entanglements of Fiction and Reality’, online on Thursday, March 21, 12:30 PM ET. In this seminar Maria Boletsi will trace an emerging weird turn in literature, art, and scholarship, in response to a disorienting present of intersecting crises – crowned by the climate emergency – and uncertainty about the future. This turn meshes speculative fiction, art, and science to imagine nonhuman perspectives, rethink our relation to the world, twist positivism and realism, and imagine alternative futures. This seminar is co-sponsored by the Program in Hellenic Studies. Registration link forthcoming.

APRIL 3

NEW YORK – The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Public Humanities Initiative (SNFPHI) at Columbia University presents ‘Music of the Oppressed: Tradition, Un-Tradition, and the Unschooling of Music’ with Helga Davis (vocalist and performance artist) and Alkinoos Ioannidis (composer and musician) in conversation, moderated by Stathis Gourgouris (English and Comp Lit, ICLS, Classics) on Wednesday, April 3, 6:15-8 PM, at the Columbia’s Casa Hispanica, 612 West 116th Street in Manhattan. This event is organized by the Justice-in-Education Initiative and co-sponsored by SNFPHI, African American and African Diaspora Studies, the Society of Fellows and Heyman Center for the Humanities, the Department of Classics, the Department of Latin American and Iberian Cultures, the Department of Music, and the Tamer Center for Social Enterprise.