Going on in Greek-American Community

Events

FEBRUARY 23-24

ASTORIA – The Federation of Cypriot-American Organizations, the Pancyprian Association Theatre Division, PSEKA, and NEPOMAK are sponsoring two film screenings that celebrate the power of women – ‘Queens of Amatheis’ Friday, February 23 and ‘Queens of Cyprus’ on Saturday, February 24. Both screenings are at 7:30 PM at the Hellenic Cultural Center’s Thespis Theater, 25-02 Newtown Avenue in Astoria. Admission is free, donations are accepted. Further information and tickets available by phone: 917-635-8867 or 1-646-581-1153.

ASTORIA – Popular Greek singer Giannis Ploutarhos returns to Melrose Ballroom, 36-08 33rd Street in Astoria, for two nights, Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24, along with Ivi Adamou and Katerina Kakosaiou. Doors open 10 PM, showtime 11 PM. Tickets available on Eventbrite: https://shorturl.at/rsM36 or by phone: 718-255-6921.

FEBRUARY 23-25

WINTER HAVEN, FL – St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 1030 Bradbury Road in Winter Haven, hosts its annual Greek Festival February 23-25. Enjoy delicious Greek foods and pastries, church tours, grocery store, Yiayia’s Attic, vendors, Taverna, and raffle with cash prizes. Free parking. Entertainment includes live Greek music and dancing, and kids’ area. Hours: Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24, 11 AM-9 PM, and Sunday, February 25, 11 AM-6 PM. More information is available by phone: 863-299-4532 and online: https://stsophia.fl.goarch.org.

FEBRUARY 24

BOSTON – Presented by lively restaurant and lounge bar Ilona, 783 Tremont Street in Boston, one of MAZI Food Group’s newest concepts, comes its next monthly Ilona Greek Night on Saturday, February 24, 10 PM-2 AM. Ilona Greek Nights are presented in partnership with Boston-based Greek AF Radio, the largest Greek streaming platform in the world. Entry is free of charge and guests are invited to sip sophisticated cocktails and indulge in shareable dishes inspired by the region between the eastern Mediterranean to the shores of the Aegean and Black Seas with a backdrop of Greek beats by rotating DJs. Doors open at 10 PM. Call 617-293-8557 for table reservations.

FEBRUARY 24-25

ONLINE – ‘A Language Archipelago: Linguistic Variety and Contact in Cyprus’, a conference in celebration of International Greek Language Day, takes place February 24-25, via Zoom, 8:30 AM Los Angeles /11:30 AM Washington, DC/6:30 PM Cyprus and Greece. Opening remarks will be made by Dr. Vasiliki Kassianidou Deputy Minister of Culture, Republic of Cyprus, and Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the United States Evangelos Savva. The conference is held under the auspices of the Deputy Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Cyprus, the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in the United States, and the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Cyprus in Los Angeles. It is sponsored by the UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture, Thesaurus Linguae Graecae®, the Narekatsi Chair in Armenian Studies, the UCLA Department of Near Eastern Languages and Cultures, and the UCLA Center for World Languages, with the support of the UCLA Promise Armenian Institute. This program is made possible thanks to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF). RSVP online: https://bit.ly/3TX9LS9.

FEBRUARY 25

BOSTON – Popular Greek singer Giannis Ploutarhos performs live along with Ivi Adamou and Katerina Kakosaiou at the Royale Boston Nightclub, 279 Tremont Street in Boston, on Sunday, February 25, doors open 8:15 PM, show begins 9:30 PM. Ages 21 and over. Tickets available by phone: Maria 617-407-8664, Eleni 978-548-8919, Anastasia 401-663-0387 and online: www.greekconcertstatus.com.

FEBRUARY 29

ONLINE – The UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture presents ‘Kouvenda’: Greek Language Table on Thursday, February 29, 6-7 PM Los Angeles time. An innovative online language forum that transcends campus boundaries and promotes community-based learning, this unique initiative aims to bring together individuals from diverse backgrounds, fostering an inclusive space for learners of modern Greek at all levels. This dynamic language table invites UCLA students and Greek speakers from the community to engage in a collaborative learning environment. Whether one is a beginner navigating the intricacies of the Greek language or an advanced learner looking to refine their skills, ‘Kouvenda’ welcomes everyone. Going beyond the traditional classroom, ‘Kouvenda’ offers the opportunity to learners of Greek to enhance their language skills through real-world interactions and cultural exchange. For more information or to express your interest in participating, please contact Center Associate Director, Dr. Simos Zenios, via email: [email protected].

FEBRUARY 29-MARCH 3

NAPLES, FL – The 33rd Annual Leadership 100 Conference will take place February 29-March 3 at The Ritz-Carlton Naples in Naples, Florida. The conference will commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Archbishop Iakovos Leadership 100 Fund. More information is available online: https://shorturl.at/cdtOV.

MARCH 1-3

CAMPBELL, OH – Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 401 12th Street in Campbell, hosts its annual Greek Festival March 1-3, noon-10 PM daily. Enjoy the best Greek food in town, traditional Greek foods, pastries, cafe, Greek wines, authentic gyros, souvlakia and lamb, outdoor and indoor dining, jewelry, religious items, CDs, and guided tours of newly-renovated church available. Entertainment includes Greek music and DJ, Greek folk dancing with parish youth groups and games for the kids. Free admission. More information is available by phone 330-755-3596 and online: https://www.archangelmichael.oh.goarch.org.

MIAMI, FL – Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2401 SW 3rd Avenue in Miami, hosts its 46th Annual Greek Festival March 1-3. Enjoy Greek food, pastries, coffee, wine, spirits, live Greek music and dancing, tour of the Byzantine Cathedral, Greek cooking demonstrations, Greek jewelry, clothing, arts and crafts, and religious icons. Admission is $7, Children under 12, Free. Free admission for everyone until 5 PM on Friday, March 1. First responders and active military free with proper ID. Hours: Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2, 11 AM-11 PM, and Sunday, March 3, 11 AM-9 PM. More information is available online: https://greekfestmiami.com.

MARCH 2

ANDOVER, MA – Family Glendi Dance at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 71 Chandler Road in Andover. More information is available by phone: Voula 978-314-1367 or email: [email protected].

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture presents ‘How to Think about the Past’, a lecture by Katherine Fleming, President and CEO, J. Paul Getty Trust, and Alexander S. Onassis Professor of Hellenic Culture and Civilization, Department of History, New York University (NYU), on Saturday, March 2, 4 PM, at UCLA Fowler Museum, Lenart Auditorium. Reception to follow. The event is free, but advanced registration is requested. RSVP here: https://forms.gle/W5pioXJ4g5YM8Kqs6.

MARCH 7

NEW YORK – Annunciation NYC Young Professionals presents Tsiknopempti Happy Hour on Thursday, March 7, 7-9 PM, at Skinos NYC, 123 Washington Street in Manhattan. More information is available by phone: 212-724-2070 and online: http://www.Annunciation-NYC.org.

MARCH 9-10

ORANGE, CT – St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 480 Race Brook Road in Orange, hosts its annual Greek Festival March 9-10. Enjoy authentic Greek cuisine, gyro, souvlaki, lamb on the spit, moussaka, spanakopita, salads, pastries, loukoumades, and more, marketplace, cooking demos, church tours, presentations, and choir performances. Entertainment includes two live Greek bands and Greek dancing. Free admission. Hours, Saturday, March 9, noon-7 PM, and Sunday March 10, noon-6 PM. More information is available by phone: 203-795-1347 and online: https://www.saintbarbara.org.

MARCH 10

FRANKLIN SQUARE, NY – The Pancyprian Association Women’s Initiative Network (WIN) hosts its 2024 Woman of the Year Gala honoring Maria Pappas, Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce President, on Sunday March 10, 5 PM cocktails, 6 PM dinner and dancing, at Sand Castle, 505 Franklin Avenue in Franklin Square, NY. Part of the net profit proceeds will be used for promoting events commemorating the 50th dark anniversary of the illegal invasion and continued occupation of Cyprus. Reservation tickets are $125, at the door $135. RSVP by phone: Niovi Philippou 646-400-4965 after 5 PM, Yiota Yerolemou 646-407-2650.

MARCH 12

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA Department of Classics and the UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture present the latest event in the Reception of Hellenic Culture Lecture Series, on Tuesday, March 12, 5 PM, at 247 Dodd Hall, 315 Portola Place in Los Angeles. The lecture by Anthony Kaldellis, University of Chicago Professor of Classics, focuses on ‘Who Invented the Modern Greeks, and Why?’ This program is made possible thanks to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation. Reception to follow. No RSVP required. More information is available online: https://shorturl.at/dzQZ0.

MARCH 16

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture presents Liberalism and the Foundations of the Modern Greek State (circa 1830-1880), a lecture by Michalis Sotiropoulos, The 1821 Fellow in Modern Greek Studies, British School at Athens, on Saturday, March 16, 4 PM, at 314 Royce Hall, UCLA. The event includes a Q&A moderated by Simos Zenios, Associate Director, UCLA SNF Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture. Reception to follow. The event is held under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece in Los Angeles and made possible thanks to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation. More information is available online: https://hellenic.ucla.edu/event/michalis-sotiropoulos/. This event is free to attend, but advance RSVP is requested: https://shorturl.at/ixDR9.