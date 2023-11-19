Going On in Greek-American Community

United States

THRU NOVEMBER 19

ASTORIA – The Greek Cultural Center, 26-80 30th Street in Astoria, presents the dark comedy ‘The Eulogy’ by Iakovos Kambanellis, directed by Tatiana Skanatovits, and starring actor Michael Dukakis, November 3-5, 10-12, and 17-19. Performances are in Greek with English supertitles, Fridays and Saturdays, 8 PM, and Sundays, 6 PM. Tickets, $25 general admission and $20 for seniors, are available by phone: 718-726-7329 and online: https://tinyurl.com/58uud354.

THRU DECEMBER 10

CHICAGO – The National Hellenic Museum (NHM), 333 S. Halsted Street in Chicago, presents ‘Hellenic Heads: George Petrides’ through December 10. This touring sculpture exhibition features six larger-than-life busts inspired by key periods in Greek history spanning 2,500 years, from ancient times to the present. In Hellenic Heads – which premiered last year at the Embassy of Greece in Washington, DC – Petrides presents a personal exploration into his Greek background, seeking to understand the cultural influences that have shaped him and the people closest to him. Starting with a rigorous research process including archaeological artifacts, academic sources, family stories and historical photographs, Petrides studied six important periods in Greek history spanning 2,500 years: Classical Greek Period (510 BC to 323 BC); Byzantine Period (330 AD to 1453 AD); Greek War of Independence (1821 to 1829); Destruction of Smyrna (1922); Nazi Occupation and Greek Civil War (1941 to 1949); and the Present. Regular museum hours are Thursday-Sunday, 10 AM-4 PM. Tickets are $10 and include admission to all exhibits, with special discounts available for seniors, students and children. Admission to the museum is always free for NHM Members. More information is available by phone 312-655-1234 and online: https://nationalhellenicmuseum.org/.

NOVEMBER 18

LOS ANGELES – Reconsidering the ‘Generation of the 1930s: The Roots and Breadth of Greek Modernism’ conference organized by Sharon Gerstel (UCLA) and Sofia Pitouli (UCLA) takes place Saturday, November 18, 9 AM-4 PM, at 314 Royce Hall at UCLA. Speakers include Speakers: University of Ioannina Professor of Art History Areti Adamopoulou, UCLA Professor of Art History George Baker, Athens School of Fine Arts Professor of Modern and Contemporary Art History Nikos Daskalothanassis, The Benaki Museum Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art Polina Kosmadaki, PhD Candidate in Byzantine Art at UCLA Sofia Pitouli, and Poppy Sfakianaki, Postdoctoral Researcher, Institute for Mediterranean Studies/FORTH. This program is made possible thanks to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) and is held under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece in Los Angeles. Attendance is free but pre-registration is requested online: https://hellenic.ucla.edu/event/1930sconference/. Please note that lunch is not included.

NOVEMBER 19

LOS ANGELES – The St. Sophia Philoptochos Thanksgiving Luncheon takes place Sunday, November 19, 12:30 PM, in the Maniatakos Fellowship Hall at Saint Sophia Cathedral, 1324 S. Normandie Avenue in Los Angeles. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to help feed the hungry during the holidays. The luncheon is $40 per person, children 12 and under $10 each. Please contact the church office: 323-737-2424, if you have any questions or wish to leave a message for Elaine Bissias. For reservations, please email Elaine at [email protected].

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of New Rochelle hosts its 95th Anniversary Gala honoring James and Betty Zafiros on Sunday, November 19, 4 PM, at the Glen Island Harbour Club, 50 Glen Island Park, Weyman Avenue in New Rochelle. The event features Bounce Music and Entertainment. Tickets, sponsorships, and further information available online: https://www.holytrinitynr.org.

NOVEMBER 24

TEANECK, NJ – The Greek Children’s Fund (GCF) 40th Anniversary Gala takes place Friday, November 24, 6-11 PM, at the Teaneck Marriott at Glenpointe, 100 Frank W Burr Boulevard in Teaneck, with the PhilHellene of the Year to be presented to Marina Tsotsos and Ismini Michaels. Celebrating ’40 Years of Saving Lives’, the Gala will also be commemorating the volunteers who have generously contributed to the GCF over the years. Tickets, tables, and sponsorships are available for purchase online: https://greekchildrensfund.eventbrite.com/.

NOVEMBER 30

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – Hellenic Professional Women hosts its Cocktails and Connect on Thursday, November 30, 7-9 PM, at Souvlaki GR, 8794 Boynton Beach Boulevard in Boynton Beach. Stop by to network, meet someone new or catch up with a friend. Free mezze, cash bar. RSVP required, register on Eventbrite: https://tinyurl.com/ycxrse9k.

DECEMBER 2

NEW YORK – The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church NYC Stewardship & Mistletoe Galas 2023 will be returning to the Harvard Club of New York City on Saturday, December 2. Hosted by the Annunciation Parish, Greek-Americans are invited to celebrate the Christmas spirit at the private social club with DJ Bobby Karounos of Spartan Sounds, live music by Dean Vali of Bounce Music, dancing, an open bar, and a sit-down or buffet dinner. Surrounded by festive décor and a sea of Hellenic organizations and people, tickets Mistletoe Gala are officially sold out. Stewardship tickets are still available beginning at $400. Doors open at 8:30 PM and guests are encouraged to wear black-tie optional. More information is available by phone: 212-724-2070 and online: www.annunciation-nyc.org/ministries/annual-gala.

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Initiative (THI) hosts its 11th Annual New York Gala honoring Ted Leonsis, businessman, philanthropist and majority owner and chairman of three Washington teams, the NBA’s Wizards, NHL’s Capitals, and WNBA’s Mystics, on Saturday, December 2, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Cocktails at 6:30 PM, Dinner and awards 8 PM, Afterparty entertainment and dancing 10 PM. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will go towards THI Summer Youth Academy, empowering underprivileged youth as THI has partnered with Eurohoops, a renowned basketball organization to create a new, unforgettable summer experience for 100 young people. More information and tickets available online: https://shorturl.at/aequ6.

DECEMBER 5

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Book Club of New York hosts a screening of the movie ‘America America’ by Elia Kazan at the Archdiocesan Hellenic Cultural Center, 27-09 Crescent Street in Astoria, Tuesday, December 5, 7 PM. For more information, contact Hellenic Book Club of New York President Jeannie Kouros by phone: 917-642-5633 or email: [email protected].

ONLINE – Hellenic Professional Women hosts their 2nd Virtual Book Club on Tuesday, December 5, 8-9:30 PM EST, via Zoom, with a discussion on ‘Becoming Bulletproof: Life Lessons from a Secret Service Agent’. Former Secret Service agent and star of Bravo’s Spy Games Evy Poumpouras shares lessons learned from protecting presidents, as well insights and skills from the oldest and most elite security force in the world to help you prepare for stressful situations, instantly read people, influence how you are perceived, and live a more fearless life. The book in its entirety will be discussed. Reading the book in full is recommended to be prepared to join in the conversation. The book is available for purchase online. This will be a Zoom event and the link will be provided upon registration: https://tinyurl.com/3zd8rtvh. For additional information, please contact Paraskevi Noulas: [email protected] or Stephanie Zembis: [email protected].

DECEMBER 9

ONLINE – The Gefyra Book Club meeting is part of Gefyra (Bridge), a collaborative program established by the UCLA SNF Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture and the Simon Fraser University SNF Centre for Hellenic Studies with support from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF). The Gefyra Conversation with the Author: Kallia Papadaki on her book Dendrites takes place on Saturday, December 9, 10 AM PST, via Zoom. The discussion will be in Greek. Register for the event online: https://tinyurl.com/ms927s3t.

DECEMBER 10

ONLINE – EMBCA presents ‘The Legacy and Heritage of the Eastern Dance/Belly Dance’ Webinar Panel Discussion on Sunday, December 10, 2 PM EST/ 9 PM Athens/Cairo EEST. The panel discussion will be Introduced and moderated by Lou Katsos, EMBCA’s President. The distinguished panel, currently in formation, will include author and dancer Tamalyn Dallal; author Prof. Stavros Stavrou Karayianni Dean, School of Humanities, Social and Education Sciences of the European University Cyprus; and cultural historian, sensory scholar, and author Ainsley Hawthorn, PhD. More information is available online: https://embca.com.