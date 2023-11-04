Going On in Greek-American Community

United States

THRU NOVEMBER 5

NEW YORK – Presented in collaboration with The Sculpture Committee of The Fund for Park Avenue and the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation’s Art in the Parks program, ‘Sophia Vari: A Tribute, Twelve Monumental Sculptures’ displays monumental bronze sculptures on Park Avenue between 54th and 62nd Streets in Manhattan through November 5. These have previously been shown in public art exhibitions around the world, including in Paris, Rome, Montecarlo, Pietrasanta, Madrid, Athens, Cartagena, Baden-Baden, Geneva, Beijing, and London. More information: https://shorturl.at/cemnM.

THRU NOVEMBER 19

ASTORIA – The Greek Cultural Center, 26-80 30th Street in Astoria, presents the dark comedy The Eulogy by Iakovos Kambanellis, directed by Tatiana Skanatovits, and starring actor Michael Dukakis, November 3-5, 10-12, and 17-19. Performances are in Greek with English supertitles, Fridays and Saturdays, 8 PM, and Sundays, 6 PM. Tickets, $25 general admission and $20 for seniors, are available by phone: 718-726-7329 and online: https://tinyurl.com/58uud354.

THRU DECEMBER 10

CHICAGO – The National Hellenic Museum (NHM), 333 S. Halsted Street in Chicago, presents ‘Hellenic Heads: George Petrides’ through December 10. This touring sculpture exhibition features six larger-than-life busts inspired by key periods in Greek history spanning 2,500 years, from ancient times to the present. In Hellenic Heads – which premiered last year at the Embassy of Greece in Washington, DC – Petrides presents a personal exploration into his Greek background, seeking to understand the cultural influences that have shaped him and the people closest to him. Starting with a rigorous research process including archaeological artifacts, academic sources, family stories and historical photographs, Petrides studied six important periods in Greek history spanning 2,500 years: Classical Greek Period (510 BC to 323 BC); Byzantine Period (330 AD to 1453 AD); Greek War of Independence (1821 to 1829); Destruction of Smyrna (1922); Nazi Occupation and Greek Civil War (1941 to 1949); and the Present. Regular museum hours are Thursday-Sunday, 10 AM-4 PM. Tickets are $10 and include admission to all exhibits, with special discounts available for seniors, students and children. Admission to the museum is always free for NHM Members. More information is available by phone 312-655-1234 and online: https://nationalhellenicmuseum.org/.

NOVEMBER 3-5

PENSACOLA, FL – Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1720 West Garden Street in Pensacola, hosts the 63rd Pensacola Greek Festival November 3-5. Enjoy classic homemade and festival favorites such as souvlakia, gyros, moussaka, and desserts, among the many items on the menu. Entertainment includes traditional Greek music and dancing. Church tours also available. Hours: Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4, 11 AM-8:30 PM, and Sunday, November 5, 11 AM-3 PM. More information available by phone: 850-433-2662, online: https://www.annunciationgoc.org/ and on the Pensacola Greek Festival Facebook page.

NOVEMBER 9

NEW YORK – The Board of Directors of Greek American Educational Public Information System Inc. (GAEPIS) and Hellenic Public Radio-Cosmos FM 91.5 host the 28th Phidippides Award Gala on Thursday, November 9 in New York City, honoring Paulette Poulos, Executive Director of The Archbishop Iakovos Leadership 100 Fund, Inc., for her passionate advocacy of Hellenism and Orthodoxy. The event begins with a reception at 6:30 PM and dinner at 7:30 PM. The Chairman of the Gala is Argyris (RJ) Vassiliou and Master of Ceremonies is Michael Stratis. Tickets are available on Eventbrite: https://tinyurl.com/bdee2dx7. More information is available by phone: 718-204-8900 or via email: [email protected].

NOVEMBER 11

NEW YORK – AHEPA Delphi Chapter 25 celebrates its 100th anniversary this year at The Centurion Legacy Ball to be held at the Harvard Club, 35 West 44th Street in New York City, on Saturday, November 11, 6 PM. The black-tie event will include live music and a tribute to the legendary Maria Callas as 2023 is also the 100th anniversary of her birth. A portion of the net proceeds from this event will benefit ARISTEiA, the Institute for the Advancement of Research and Education in Arts, Sciences and Technology. More information and tickets available online: https://shorturl.at/wDHK6.

HOUSTON, TX – The Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society, Inc. presents the Biennial Children’s Medical Fund Luncheon 2023, hosted by the Metropolis of Denver Philoptochos at the Hilton Americas in Houston on Saturday, November 11. This philanthropic gathering promises an afternoon of hope, healing, and philanthropy dedicated to the well-being of needy children. For sponsorship opportunities or more information about the Children’s Medical Fund 2023, please visit www.philoptochos.org/cmf or call 1-212-977-7770 ext. 201. More information about the Philoptochos is available online: www.philoptochos.org.

NOVEMBER 12

ONLINE – The Eastern Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance (EMBCA) hosts the ‘Legacy of the Treaty of Lausanne on its 100th Anniversary Webinar Panel Discussion’ on Sunday, November 12 on the EMBCA YouTube channel. Further details to be announced.

NOVEMBER 17

NEW YORK – The Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity Philoptochos Society under the auspices of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America hosts the Chrysanthemum Ball honoring Christopher Stratakis, Esq. and Maro Stratakis on Friday, November 17 at Guastavino’s, 409 East 59th Street in New York City. The black tie event begins with cocktails at 7 PM and dinner at 8 PM. The Young Adults event begins at 8:30 PM with buffet, open bar, and dancing. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Child Life Services Program at Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK). The program helps young patients and their families develop strategies to cope and adjust to treatment. More information is available online: http://ac-philoptochos.squarespace.com.

NOVEMBER 18

LOS ANGELES – Reconsidering the ‘Generation of the 1930s: The Roots and Breadth of Greek Modernism’ conference organized by Sharon Gerstel (UCLA) and Sofia Pitouli (UCLA) takes place Saturday, November 18, 9 AM-4 PM, at 314 Royce Hall at UCLA. Speakers include Speakers: University of Ioannina Professor of Art History Areti Adamopoulou, UCLA Professor of Art History George Baker, Athens School of Fine Arts Professor of Modern and Contemporary Art History Nikos Daskalothanassis, The Benaki Museum Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art Polina Kosmadaki, PhD Candidate in Byzantine Art at UCLA Sofia Pitouli, and Poppy Sfakianaki, Postdoctoral Researcher, Institute for Mediterranean Studies/FORTH. This program is made possible thanks to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) and is held under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece in Los Angeles. Attendance is free but pre-registration is requested online: https://hellenic.ucla.edu/event/1930sconference/. Please note that lunch is not included.

NOVEMBER 19

LOS ANGELES – The St. Sophia Philoptochos Thanksgiving Luncheon takes place Sunday, November 19, 12:30 PM, in the Maniatakos Fellowship Hall at Saint Sophia Cathedral, 1324 S. Normandie Avenue in Los Angeles. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to help feed the hungry during the holidays. The luncheon is $40 per person, children 12 and under $10 each. Please contact the church office: 323-737-2424, if you have any questions or wish to leave a message for Elaine Bissias. For reservations, please email Elaine at [email protected].

DECEMBER 2

NEW YORK – The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church NYC Stewardship & Mistletoe Galas 2023 will be returning to the Harvard Club of New York City on Saturday, December 2. Hosted by the Annunciation Parish, Greek-Americans are invited to celebrate the Christmas spirit at the private social club with DJ Bobby Karounos of Spartan Sounds, live music by Dean Vali of Bounce Music, dancing, an open bar, and a sit-down or buffet dinner. Surrounded by festive décor and a sea of Hellenic organizations and people, tickets Mistletoe Gala are officially sold out. Stewardship tickets are still available beginning at $400. Doors open at 8:30 PM and guests are encouraged to wear black-tie optional. More information is available by phone: 212-724-2070 and online: www.annunciation-nyc.org/ministries/annual-gala.

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Initiative (THI) hosts its 11th Annual New York Gala honoring Ted Leonsis, businessman, philanthropist and majority owner and chairman of three Washington teams, the NBA’s Wizards, NHL’s Capitals, and WNBA’s Mystics, on Saturday, December 2, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Cocktails at 6:30 PM, Dinner and awards 8 PM, Afterparty entertainment and dancing 10 PM. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will go towards THI Summer Youth Academy, empowering underprivileged youth as THI has partnered with Eurohoops, a renowned basketball organization to create a new, unforgettable summer experience for 100 young people. More information and tickets available online: https://shorturl.at/aequ6.

DECEMBER 5

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Book Club of New York hosts a screening of the movie ‘America America’ by Elia Kazan at the Archdiocesan Hellenic Cultural Center, 27-09 Crescent Street in Astoria, Tuesday, December 5, 7 PM. For more information, contact Hellenic Book Club of New York President Jeannie Kouros by phone: 917-642-5633 or email: [email protected].