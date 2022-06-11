x

June 11, 2022

Health

Going in Circles: From Do Not Create Refuse to Re-use

June 11, 2022
By Evropi-Sofia Dalampira
Plastic Pollution-California
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

The Russia-Ukraine War will bring all kinds of global issues to the surface, including valuable resources that we take for granted. Sustainability is the key issue from now on, on a global basis, and it raises the question: “Will recycling be enough so that we can provide resources to the next generations?”

Well, to my opinion, recycling is old-school. I do not mean to say that we should not recycle, but that recycling alone will not save us. Recycling begins at the end of the process. It answers the question: “What should we do with all this waste?” On the other hand, there is a growing discussion about the Circular Economy, which begins with the question: “How can we avoid waste?”

The Circular Economy is an innovative model of use from production to consumption stages, which involves sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing, as well as recycling existing materials and products. The life cycle of resources is extended – materials are used again and again and create additional value.

Why should we care? Because the environmental costs of resource waste, which includes, of course possible shortages for the next generations.

The Circular Economy can create new jobs. It is considered as the next step of sustainability solutions, improving both the environment and the economy, as well as society.

Since, 2020 the EU has been working under a Circular Economy action plan. It focuses on intensive sectors like electronics, ICT, plastics, textiles, and construction. By 2050 the goal is to implement measures to speed up transitions towards circular economy.

In Greece, some of these actions include finding solutions for the post-lignite era. Researchers and the state have been working together on solutions that will also being ‘clean energy’ within the framework of the Circular Economy.

Over the next year, energy and materials shortages will be a great problem worldwide and after that will come food shortages. Having foresight in addressing these problems may be key to survival.

Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics and an MSc in Botany-Biology.

Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics and an MSc in Botany-Biology.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

