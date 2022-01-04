x

January 4, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 28ºF

ATHENS ºF

Society

Going… Going…. Gone: Greece’s Population Keeps Shrinking

January 4, 2022
By The National Herald
ΤΟ ΚΑΦΥΓΙΟ ΦΛΑΜΠΟΥΡΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΠΑΡΝΗΘΑ ΚΑΙ Η ΘΕΑ ΠΡΟΣ ΤΗΝ ΑΘΗΝΑ (EUROKINISI/ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Michalis Karagiannis)

ATHENS – An eight-year economic and austerity crisis followed by the COVID-19 pandemic have combined to see so many Greeks fleeing the counry or deciding against having children that the population is falling faster.

It shrank another 39,933 people in 2020 when the pandemic struck hard, data published by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said, reporting the population on Jan. 1, 2021 was estimated at 10,678,632.

With 5,196,048, males made up 48.7 percent and females were 51.3 percent, at 5,482,584 as the country so far doesn’t include any other gender categories in its reporting.

ELSTAT said this resulted from “the natural decrease of the population,” which amounted to 45,902 persons (84,767 births as opposed to 130,669 deaths) and the net migration, estimated at 6,384 persons, said Kathimerini.

Those under 14 were 14.1 percent of the population with 15-64 being the largest grouping at 63.3 percent but the elderly making up 22.6 percent, among the highest in the European Union.

The largest population group in the country – estimated every four years – were those aged 50-54, with 807,051 being counted.

Migration did slow compared to 2019 with a net effect of 34,439 although Greece is seeing scores of thousands of refugees seeking asylum, many of those on five islands near the coast of Turkey which allows human traffickers to keep sending them after they went there from their homelands.

 

RELATED

Politics
Greece Fines Pakistanis for New Year’s Eve Syntagma Showing

ATHENS – The Greek government won't pull back fines on members of the country's Pakistani community who suddenly showed up in the capital city's Syntagma Square on New Year's Eve, violating COVID-19 restrictions and not wearing  masks.

Politics
Greece, Saudi Arabia FMs Discuss Regional Issues, Investment Opportunities
Society
Greece Caps Price of PCR Tests at 47 Euros

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

United States

TARPON SPRINGS, FL – The schedule of events for the Epiphany celebration, January 5-8, and the Tarpon Springs- Chania, Crete, Greece Sister Cities program of events January 4-9 was released on January 3.

Society

ΑΤΗΕΝS - Greece confirmed 36,246 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 38 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday.

General News

NEW YORK - Adhering to the city's COVID measures, the Greek-American community celebrated the new year at various nightclubs in Astoria.

General News

Video

What Will Silicon Valley Learn from Holmes’ Conviction?

SAN JOSE, Calif — The fraud conviction of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes could offer Silicon Valley's culture of hubris and hype some valuable lessons.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings