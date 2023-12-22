x

December 22, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 26ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Columnists

God, Man?

December 22, 2023
Analysis by Theodore Kalmoukos
5767115-scaled
(Photo by Eurokinissi)

God, Man? Yes, exactly that! Christmas, meaning God becomes man, and man becomes god by grace. A great and paradoxical mystery, because the One of the Trinity, out of excessive, I would say extravagant, love, remained what He was, namely God, and became what He was not, namely man, which means that His omnipotence fit into the manger precisely because He “emptied Himself.” It is a complete “emptying,” a passage into another mode of existence because of great love. God and man, the two of us, sharing a common mode of existence – the person, if I may allow myself a theological and linguistic turn.

Christmas! The incarnate presence of God among us. A great and paradoxical mystery. It is difficult for our finite minds to traverse the vastness of the Event, that “God is born.” The approach can only be through the power and dynamics of faith, not as a theoretical religious ideology, but as a relationship with God, as a complete trust in Him. After this, there is nothing else.

We stand in awe before the magnitude of God’s self-emptying love, which dared everything. It is divine love, great love, redemptive love, crucified love, all-encompassing love. Love without conditions and limits, love without end. And this incarnate love cannot be understood through sentimental sermonettes, eloquent speeches, and moralistic talks about the “sweet Jesus,” but only as a tangible manifestation, as an ongoing ecclesiastical experience and constant search for redemption and salvation – and our salvation is Christ.

The angels proclaimed and filled the heavens with the declaration “peace on Earth” on that mystical night when God took on human flesh. But I fear that the Earth did not hear them. Their voices were unable to bring God’s yearning to us. That’s why today, after more than two thousand years since God became human and split history in two, this yearning of God for “peace on Earth” remains (unfortunately) an unfulfilled desire of His and ours. Foolish wars rage on the earth, especially where He was born and walked. Blood continues to flow daily, staining the Holy Land crimson.

Our table may be full, but our hunger persists. The heating system operates at high intensity, yet the cold continues to freeze our bodies because our souls refuse to warm up.

Yet, once again, Christ is on Earth. God insists on taking on a body like ours because He insists on loving us without conditions and limits.

RELATED

Editorial
The Trump Issue Needs To Be Resolved Politically, Not in the Courts

In democracies, as Konstantinos Mitsotakis stated, political issues are resolved only at the ballot box.

Guest Viewpoints
How Messrs. Schmidt and Sanger Wrote about Henry Kissinger
Editorial
Greek-American Money to Greek-American Businesses and Institutions

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

At least 15 People Dead after a Mass Shooting at a Prague University (Vid)

PRAGUE (AP) — An armed man opened fire in a university building in downtown Prague on Thursday, killing 10 people and sowing widespread panic with one of the Czech Republic’s worst mass shootings of its kind, police and the city’s rescue service said.

In democracies, as Konstantinos Mitsotakis stated, political issues are resolved only at the ballot box.

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opposes the European Super League but said Friday he’s glad FIFA and UEFA “get a bit of a shake” from a court ruling that curbs their power.

Donald Trump pressured two election officials not to certify 2020 vote totals in a key Michigan county, according to a recording of a post-election phone call disclosed in a new report by The Detroit News.

ATHENS — Authorities in southern Greece have rescued 81 people stranded on a ship south of the mainland, on a route frequently used to take migrants illegally to Italy, local officials said Friday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.