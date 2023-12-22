Columnists

God, Man? Yes, exactly that! Christmas, meaning God becomes man, and man becomes god by grace. A great and paradoxical mystery, because the One of the Trinity, out of excessive, I would say extravagant, love, remained what He was, namely God, and became what He was not, namely man, which means that His omnipotence fit into the manger precisely because He “emptied Himself.” It is a complete “emptying,” a passage into another mode of existence because of great love. God and man, the two of us, sharing a common mode of existence – the person, if I may allow myself a theological and linguistic turn.

Christmas! The incarnate presence of God among us. A great and paradoxical mystery. It is difficult for our finite minds to traverse the vastness of the Event, that “God is born.” The approach can only be through the power and dynamics of faith, not as a theoretical religious ideology, but as a relationship with God, as a complete trust in Him. After this, there is nothing else.

We stand in awe before the magnitude of God’s self-emptying love, which dared everything. It is divine love, great love, redemptive love, crucified love, all-encompassing love. Love without conditions and limits, love without end. And this incarnate love cannot be understood through sentimental sermonettes, eloquent speeches, and moralistic talks about the “sweet Jesus,” but only as a tangible manifestation, as an ongoing ecclesiastical experience and constant search for redemption and salvation – and our salvation is Christ.

The angels proclaimed and filled the heavens with the declaration “peace on Earth” on that mystical night when God took on human flesh. But I fear that the Earth did not hear them. Their voices were unable to bring God’s yearning to us. That’s why today, after more than two thousand years since God became human and split history in two, this yearning of God for “peace on Earth” remains (unfortunately) an unfulfilled desire of His and ours. Foolish wars rage on the earth, especially where He was born and walked. Blood continues to flow daily, staining the Holy Land crimson.

Our table may be full, but our hunger persists. The heating system operates at high intensity, yet the cold continues to freeze our bodies because our souls refuse to warm up.

Yet, once again, Christ is on Earth. God insists on taking on a body like ours because He insists on loving us without conditions and limits.