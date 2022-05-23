x

May 23, 2022

GNTO’s Gen Sec Fragakis at World Economic Forum in Davos

May 23, 2022
By Athens News Agency
[351810] 7ο ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΙΚΟ ΦΟΡΟΥΜ ΔΕΛΦΩΝ / ΔΕΥΤΕΡΗ ΗΜΕΡΑ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΩΝ (ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI) // ΑΠΑΓΟΡΕΥΕΤΑΙ Η ΧΡΗΣΗ, Η ΔΙΑΝΟΜΗ ΚΑΙ Η ΑΠΟΘΗΚΕΥΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΑΣ ΑΠΟ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΚΑ ΠΡΑΚΤΟΡΕΙΑ
The general secretary of the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) Dimitris Fragakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

DAVOS – The general secretary of the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) Dimitris Fragakis is in Davos, Switzerland to take part in the World Economic Forum 2022 on 22-26 May.

On Tuesday 24 May at 20:00, Fragakis will take part in the debate “Transformation of the tourism for climate action. A new model for sustainable tourism growth” along with the president of Athens International Airport Riccardo Lambiris and Joe Gebbia, co-founder and CEO of Airbnb. The sustainable tourism growth one of the main pillar of growth of GNTO’s strategy for the next decade is one of the key issues of the World Economic Forum.

This is the first time that Greece will have an organised and institutional presence at the World Economic Forum through the Greek House Davos. It is an independent non-profitable organisation that aims at Greece’s promotion in the Forum as pillar of stability, peace and growth in the southeastern Europe.

