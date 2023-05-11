GNTO Presents Campaign for 2023

VIDEO

ATHENS – The Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) with the screening of a vivacious and subversive film and the message “Greece. A life-changing experience” aims to attract the international audience and enhance the demand for vacations in Greece in the current tourism period.

The presentation of the campaign was held on Thursday at the GNTO’s press hall in the presence of Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias, the president of GNTO Angela Gerekou, GNTO’s general secretary Dimitris Fragakis and reprsentatives from the tourism sector of Greece in the context of the assessment of the work of the organisation in the period 2019-2023.

In the last four years, GNTO’s efforts greatly contributed to keeping ‘alive’ the picture of Greece in the conscience of the people during the period of the pandemic. At the same time, the GNTO’s contribution was catalytic in the impressive recovery of the Greek tourism.

Greece. A life-changing experience is available on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PlCPx9yETCo&feature=youtu.be