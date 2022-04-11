x

April 11, 2022

GNTO Chief: This Tourism Season Will Be Better than Last Year

April 11, 2022
By Athens News Agency
[351810] 7ο ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΙΚΟ ΦΟΡΟΥΜ ΔΕΛΦΩΝ / ΔΕΥΤΕΡΗ ΗΜΕΡΑ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΩΝ (ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI) // ΑΠΑΓΟΡΕΥΕΤΑΙ Η ΧΡΗΣΗ, Η ΔΙΑΝΟΜΗ ΚΑΙ Η ΑΠΟΘΗΚΕΥΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΑΣ ΑΠΟ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΚΑ ΠΡΑΚΤΟΡΕΙΑ
Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) Secretary General Dimitris Fragakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) Secretary General Dimitris Fragakis on Monday predicted that this year’s tourism season will be much better than last year’s.

Fragakis, who visited the Ioannis Daskalogiannis Airport in Chania, Crete met with the airport’s administration and representatives of the airport police and fire brigade.

According to the GNTO chief, Chania airport has been receiving passengers from abroad since the end of March and is ready for the next tourism period, which has started much earlier, as he said, than in any other year.

Finally, referring to the repercussions on Greek tourism from the war in Ukraine, he underlined that it affects all tourism markets and mostly those of Russia, Ukraine and the surrounding areas – such as Georgia and Moldova – due to the financial problems created by warfare and the prevailing uncertainty. However, he pointed out, even though there had been a slowdown in early bookings from the neighbouring markets in the first two weeks of the war, interest in Greece has since recovered.

