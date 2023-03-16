Glyfada Maritime Pro-Am: First Maritime Pro-Am Tournament in Municipality of Glyfada

Society

The Glyfada Maritime Pro-Am will be held on April 1 at Glyfada Golf Course. Photo by Boo Productions

ATHENS – Golf and the maritime community join forces for another year offering competitive action and countless thrills on a historic golf course in Athens. Glyfada Maritime Pro-Am is the first pro-am golf tournament for the maritime industry that takes place in Greece at the Glyfada Golf Course on Saturday, April 1, with the participation of both professional and amateur golfers.

The first maritime pro-am tournament is expected to attract the interest of Greek and global maritime industry, as more than 70 leading executives will take part. Participants will compete, at a team level, in a shotgun scramble, having the opportunity to play golf on an 18-hole, par 72 championship course.

In the pro-am tournament, teams, consisting of four members, include both professional and amateur athletes. In the Glyfada Maritime Pro-Am format, each team consists of one professional golfer and three amateur athletes from the maritime industry. The benefits of a pro-am tournament are multiple, as it offers an opportunity for amateur athletes to compete and learn alongside a professional, it reduces the pressure a player can have as everyone competes with their own handicap, develops teamwork, offers highly valuable gifts to the participants, and most importantly it provides athletes with the chance to compete on a top golf course.

The Glyfada Golf Course “K. Karamanlis” of the Municipality of Glyfada, is a spot for sport, recreation and culture, with an excellent view. The golf course matches international standards and is a green space, set in a landscape of low hills, large trees and low Mediterranean vegetation. At the same time, it acts as a venue for daily participation in the Greek and International institutional events and competitions, also contributing to the creation of cultural awareness and values in golf. The Glyfada Maritime Pro-Am event will contribute to the development of golf’s relations with the maritime industry and the promotion of sports tourism in the Municipality of Glyfada and the wider region.

Teams participating in Glyfada Maritime Pro-Am will claim prizes for the top three positions in the overall standings; while special awards will be given to players who will achieve the best scores in the special categories of Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin.

Moreover, non-golfers will have the opportunity to attend a Golf Clinic.

The event will conclude with the awards ceremony which will be held at the outdoor area of the all-day highly aesthetic Colonial restaurant at Golf Prive in Glyfada, of the Papatheoharis Group of Companies, with an unlimited and beautiful view of the golf course.

The event’s full schedule is available here: https://bit.ly/3ZZVPXt.

The tournament is organized by Birdie Events and ActiveMedia Group and it is an initiative of the recognized Greek PGA golfer Thanos Karantzias. The event is exclusively addressed to distinguished executives of the Greek shipping community.

The award-winning sports marketing agency of ActiveMedia Group has undertaken the event’s Golf Production.

Hashtag: #glyfadamaritimeproam

More information about the Glyfada Maritime Pro-Am is available online: www.greekmaritimegolf.gr/glyfada-maritime/ and via e-mail: [email protected]