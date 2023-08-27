Global Warming May Make Many Tourists Give Up on Greece, Cyprus

Society

FILE - A tourist drinks water as she and a man sit under an umbrella in front of the five century BC Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill during a heat wave, on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Heat waves and climate change could drive tourists away from southern Europe in the summer – especially Greece and Cyprus – preferring cooler and less crowded places, a group of European Commission scientific advisors found.

The findings came after analysis by the Joint Research Centre (JRC) that offered a grim prognosis of how the biggest revenue engines in the two countries could suffer potentially crushing losses if visitors turn away.

That was reported by the Spanish newspaper El Pais which said that the country would also see a big drop in overnight stays because people can’t take the heat and will look elsewhere, other reports pointing to Scandinavia and Iceland.

Greece had temperatures of 111-113 degrees Fahrenheit in July that left people to swelter and to look for shade and relief on beaches or wherever they could find it, even the sand too hot to be on.

“EU policy aims to maintain Europe’s status as a leading tourist destination,” explained the report, which includes work by Spanish analysts David García-León and Juan Carlos Ciscar.

Spain will be the European country that will lose the most visitors, after Cyprus, Greece, and Portugal. Greece’s Ionian islands would be the most affected, followed by those on the Aegean, the country’s most popular.

The Ionian destinations could lose 9.1 percent of overnight stays, followed by the North Aegean at 9 percent, the South Aegean at 8.6 percent and Cyprus losing 8.2 percent of its critical sector.

The winners gaining tourists looking elsewhere in the summer would be West Wales in the United Kingdom, where increases of 16 percent are being seen if the trend develops.

“We found a clear north-south pattern in changes in tourism demand, with northern regions benefiting from climate change and southern regions facing significant reductions,” the report said. “This pattern is more acute for scenarios of higher levels of warming,” it added.

“Northern European coastal regions are expected to register a significant increase in demand during the summer and early autumn months, while southern coastal regions are expected to lose tourists during the summer, especially in the more severe climate scenarios,” the scientists said.

Overall, Greece could lose 7.26 percent of tourism demand, which would be 2.25 million fewer visitors, the translation to monies lost not being calculated but would be deep.

The country is on a path in 2023 to see more than 31 million visitors in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic waning, and could generate more than 20 billion euros ($21.59 billion) or about 10 percent of the annual income of 202.93 billion euros ($219.07 billion.)

Cyprus would even worse off, losing 8.26 percent of tourism. The island had seen nearly 4 million a year before COVID hit and has been recovering in 2023 with the return of international air traffic.

That’s dependent on a scale of how much the temperature would rise in the region as governments around the world, particularly in the European Union, have made only token attempts to control climate change, preferring income.