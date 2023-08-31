Given Nine Months to Live, Moving to Ikaria Brought 30 More Years

Society

ATHENS – At age 66, after moving from the United States to the Greek island of Ikaria, when told he had terminal cancer and nine months to live, Stamatis Moraitis did die in 2013, but didn’t know if he was 98 or 102.

He had lost track of time on an island that’s one of the five Blue Zones in the world where people often live to age 100 or beyond, in his case defying the doctors after grooving into a stress-free life, the Mediterranean Diet, socializing and moving enough to garden, which brought him peace.

His life, and the value of living the way of Ikarians – like those on the islands of Okinawa, Sardinia, in Loma Linda, California and Nicoy, Costa Rica, as outlined by author and longevity expert Dan Buettner.

He said he’s been studying those areas for 20 years to try to find out why people live so long, and so happily, and there are common denominators, including a mainly plant-based diet, avoiding processed foods and having friends and a purpose, far removed from the general American way of life.

Moraitis’ case showed why, reported Business Insider. He spent most of his life living in suburban New York and Florida up to the 1970s and was getting short of breath, almost unable to work when he got the death diagnosis of lung cancer.

Not wanting to saddle his family with worry and having to pay thousands of dollars for a funeral, the father of three moved to Ikaria with his wife Elpiniki, for the simpler way of life – and he got a lot more of it.

https://www.insider.com/ikaria-greece-blue-zone-terminal-cancer-diagnosis-live-longer-2023-8

He thought he’d be buried by the sea, and soon, so while waiting for that to happen he started breathing fresh air, spent time looking at the blue waters of the Aegean, drinking wine, reconnecting with old friends and gardening.

That included planting grapevines for a backyard vineyard, not expecting he’d be around to drink it, but leave it for his family, perhaps to tip a glass in his memory and for his wife to look at the vines and remember him.

He didn’t know that instead of being under the ground he was tilling that he would stay above it another three decades, thanks to the Ikarian way of life, where many people don’t even use watches.

WHO KNOWS WHERE THE TIME GOES?

He raised his own plants and vegetables and made his own wine and olive oil, nothing processed from stores or fast food eaten on the run, the dining on Ikaria done slowly, often talking with friends and tipping a glass.

Buettner interviewed him before he finally died, wanting to find out more about the way to a longer, and happier, life, and the answer surprised even him, who had been studying the Blue Zones for years.

“I asked him: what’s your secret?” Buettner said, in the new Netflix docuseries Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones. “He just kind of shrugs his shoulders and goes ‘I don’t know! I guess I just forgot to die.’”

Medically speaking, it’s unsure exactly why Moraitis lived so long after being told that he wouldn’t but it didn’t hurt to move to an island of centenarians and lots of examples around him of living the good life.

“It’s possible that Moraitis might have had some unique genetic qualities that so-called SuperAgers often exhibit, which can help protect them from diseases like cancer taking over,” the news site said.

But, Buettner suspects there’s reasons for longevity in what people surround themselves with as they go through the journey where all roads – eventually – lead to the same place.

One frequently cited study of Danish twins suggests genetics are only responsible for about 20-2 percent of a long life. “He didn’t do anything consciously to try to get healthier,” Buettner said of Moraitis. “All he did was change his environment,” the author said.

Buettner has tried to create Ikarian-like Blue Zones lifestyle in the US, starting with the small town of Albert Lea, Minnesota in 2009 and now in cities to get them to have more walkways and less reliance on cars.

And to put trees on streets and sidewalks, have more bicycle lanes, moving away from meat in the diet and urging people to have some purpose beyond working, with activities such as gardening or being volunteers.

“I’m a big believer – if you’re overweight and unhealthy in America, it’s probably not your fault,” Buettner, who has a new book out about adopting Blue Zone life techniques. “I think we’re mostly victims of our environment,” he said.

Before he died – finally – Moraitis in 2013 told the BBC about why he thought he proved the American doctors wrong and found the secret of, if not youth, a longer life, in Greece on Ikaria.

“I’m still drinking wine and working,” he said, although some researchers now say to avoid all alcohol, which would be pooh-poohed on Ikaria where it’s regularly consumed and often home grown.

“I’m no doctor, but I think the wine helped. I’ve done nothing else, except eat pure food, pure wine, pure herbs.” Yia Mas.