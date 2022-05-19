x

May 19, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 63ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

International

Giroud Left Out of France Squad, Kamara Gets First Call Up

May 19, 2022
By Associated Press
Italy Soccer Serie A
AC Milan's Olivier Giroud celebrates at the end of the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Atalanta at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Milan won 2-0. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

PARIS — Veteran forward Olivier Giroud was left out of the France squad and uncapped Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara summoned on Thursday for Nations League games.

AC Milan striker Giroud, who is on the verge of winning the Italian league, is only three behind Thierry Henry’s national scoring record of 51 goals.

Defending champion France has four games in June. It hosts Denmark on June 3, travels to Croatia on June 6 and Austria on June 10, then returns home to play Croatia on June 13.

France coach Didier Deschamps did not rule out the 35-year-old Giroud being selected for the World Cup this year.

“He’s going for the league title, which is good for him, and he played well for us in March,” Deschamps said.

Deschamps also wants to give more game time to forwards such as Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder — who has 24 league goals — and Christopher Nkunku, who netted 20 for Leipzig.

“Christopher was named the best player in Germany (by his fellow professionals) and has impressive statistics,” Deschamps said.

The 22-year-old Kamara is a versatile player and can also play in central defense. He earned his shot after playing well for Marseille, which is third in the French league, and his presence gives Deschamps cover for injured midfielder Paul Pogba.

___

France:

Goalkeepers: Alphone Areola (West Ham), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan).

Defenders: Jonathan Clauss (Lens), Lucas Digne (Aston Villa), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Jules Kounde (Sevilla), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Marseille), Raphael Varane (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Boubacar Kamara (Marseille), N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouameni (Monaco).

Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig).

RELATED

International
Mbappe Could Play Last Game for PSG, 2nd Place Up for Grabs

PARIS — Kylian Mbappe may play his last game for Paris Saint-Germain when the French league season ends on Saturday.

SPORTS
Female Referees to Officiate Men’s World Cup for 1st Time
International
Oops! Jubilant Eritrean Cyclist out after Wine Cork Hits Eye

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ Address to the Joint Session of the U.S. Congress

WASHINGOTN - The full text of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ speech to the Joint Session of the US Congress is as follows: Madam Speaker, Madam Vice President, Honorable Members of the United States Congress, Ladies and Gentlemen, There is no greater honor for the elected leader of the people who created democracy than to address the elected representatives of the people who founded their country on the Greek model and have promoted and defended democratic values ever since.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings