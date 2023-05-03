Gioula & Olga Papadopoulou: Mind the Trap at The Room, To Pikap, Thessaloniki

Arts

The exhibition by Gioula and Olga Papadopoulou, titled Mind the trap, runs May 4-13 at The Room, To Pikap in Thessaloniki. (Photo: Courtesy of Gioula and Olga Papadopoulou)

THESSALONIKI – The exhibition by Gioula and Olga Papadopoulou, titled Mind the trap, runs May 4-13 at The Room, To Pikap in Thessaloniki and asks what’s the connection between a dead sparrow, a key, a diamond and a bathtub-purgatory?

Victorian greeting cards with little birds in rigor mortis, typical objects in puzzles of web escape games and a ‘Marat’ submerged in a transparent bathtub, stoically – or impatiently – awaiting to be murdered, meet in a series of engravings by Gioula and Olga Papadopoulou, which symbolically illustrate the human condition, composing a suggestive ‘memento mori’ or a reminder to avoid the big trap – under the assumption that one can spot it first.

Gioula Papadopoulou was born in Athens in 1974. She studied Painting at Athens School of Fine Arts (ASFA) and holds an MA in Digital Arts (ASFA). Since 2019, she is working on her PhD thesis on video art in Greece (Technical University of Crete, School of Architecture). Her artistic practice focuses on video art. She has presented her work in many exhibitions in Greece and internationally. She is a founding member and artistic director of Video Art Festival Miden. She teaches New Media at the School of Visual and Applied Arts, Faculty of Fine Arts, AUTH.

Olga Papadopoulou was born in 1977. She studied painting at the Athens School of Fine Arts and video art theory at the School of Fine Arts of the University of Barcelona (Erasmus program). Her personal work focuses mainly on installations, painting and drawing and has been presented in various exhibitions in Greece and Cyprus. She is a member of the curatorial team of Video Art Miden and her curatorial work has been presented in the screenings of Miden as well as in collaborating video-art platforms and organizations in Greece and abroad.

The exhibition opens on Thursday, May 4, 7 PM, at The Room, To Pikap, Olympou 57 in Thessaloniki an runs through May 13. Hours: 3-10 PM.

More information is available on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/topikapcafe/.