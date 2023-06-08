Giorgos Tsalikis Takes Talents to Calissa in the Hamptons

Music

WATER MILL, NY. – Popular Greek singer Giorgos Tsalikis is set to bring his energetic musical show from the Athenian Riviera to Calissa in the Hamptons on Saturday, June 17 at 9 pm​. The event promises a night full of vibrant Greek culture, music, and tradition.

Giorgos Tsalikis, who began his meteoric rise to fame in 2001 after being crowned Best New Artist at Greece’s Arion Music Awards, has been wowing audiences both in his native Greece and on international stages. His collaboration with Master Tempo in 2010 led to the mega-hit “Ta Perastika Mou”, cementing his status as one of the leading figures in the Greek music scene. Tsalikis’ tours have spanned countries such as Cyprus, Germany, Belgium, the U.K., and America, in addition to his popular summer residency on the Athenian Riviera.

Calissa, coined as “Mykonos in the Hamptons,” is a premier event and wedding venue in Southampton that offers private dining spaces for groups from 10 to 300 people​​. Their menu focuses on classic Aegean Island recipes made with exceptional ingredients, and their wine list has been awarded the Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator, emphasizing unique Mediterranean selections, native varietals, and rare picks from Greece​.

Early booking for the event is encouraged, as seating is limited and ticketed table reservations are required. Advance ticket pricing ($100 for the Garden area and $175 for the Terrace) will expire on June 10, after which the prices will rise to $150 for the Garden and $225 for the Terrace​​. Ticket holders are reminded that tickets are non-refundable, and the exact location of tables, with the exception of front row reservations, is at Calissa’s discretion​.

Experience the night of a lifetime with Giorgos Tsalikis at Calissa – a little piece of Mykonos in the Hamptons by getting your tickets here.