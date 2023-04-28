x

April 28, 2023

Giannis on if He Views the Bucks’ Season as a Failure

April 28, 2023
By The National Herald
Giannis Antetounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) gestures on the floor at the start of the first half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

MILWAUKEE, WI – Following the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks loss to the Miami Heat 128-126 in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs first round, Giannis Antetokounmpo sat down for the post-game press conference during which one question in particular clearly irked the Athens native and seven-time NBA All-Star. In his characteristic manner, he answered as graciously as possible.

In the video which has gone viral and is available on the NBA website, when asked by Eric Nehm, a reporter for The Athletic, if he “viewed this season as a failure,” Giannis pointed out that “you asked me the same question last year,” and then asked Nehm if he received a promotion every year in his own job, “no, right? So every year you work is a failure?”

“Every year you work towards something, towards a goal… which is to get a promotion, to be able to take care of your family, to be able, I dunno, to provide a house for them or take care of your parents,” Antetokounmpo continued. “You work towards a goal, it’s not a failure, it’s steps to success.”

He then mentioned NBA legend Michael Jordan who played 15 years and won six championships, and asked Nehm if the other nine years of Jordan’s career were a failure. When Nehm responded no, Giannis asked, why then would he ask him such a question.

“There’s no failure in sports,” Giannis said. “You know, there’s good days, bad days; some days— you are able to be successful, some days you’re not. Some days it’s your turn, some days it’s not your turn. And that’s what sports is about. You don’t always win. Some other people’s gonna win, and this year somebody else is gonna win. Simple as that.”

“We’re gonna come back next year, try to be better, try to build good habits, try to play better, not have a 10-day stretch with playing bad basketball, you know, and hopefully we can win a championship,” Giannis noted.“So, 50 years, from 1971 to 2021, that we didn’t win a championship, it was 50 years of failure? No it was not. It was steps to it, you know?”

“We were able to win one, hopefully we can win another one,” he said.

Antetokounmpo “had 38 points and 20 rebounds for the Bucks, though he shot just 10 of 23 on free-throw attempts,” ESPN reported, noting that the eighth-seeded Heat’s win over Bucks was “one of the most stunning first-round playoff upsets in NBA history.”

The Heat faces the New York Knicks in the second round with Game 1 set for Sunday, April 30 at Madison Square Garden.

