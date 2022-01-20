x

January 20, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo Suing for “Greek Freak” Infringement

January 19, 2022
By The National Herald
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK – The Milwaukee Bucks star player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time MVP and reigning NBA champion, known as the “Greek Freak,” is suing Leaf Trading Cards for trademark infringement, Boardroom reported on January 17.

Antetokounmpo, 27, “is suing Leaf Trading Cards LLC in federal court on Monday in the Southern District of New York for trademark infringement via unauthorized use of his world-famous ‘Greek Freak’ nickname, per attorney Josh Gerben of Gerben Intellectual Property,” Boardroom reported, adding that “the suit alleges that Antetokounmpo and Leaf ‘entered into an intellectual property licensing agreement’ in May 2013, a month before Milwaukee made him the 15th pick in the NBA Draft, but the agreement was terminated in May 2014 and not renewed.”

“Nevertheless, without Antetokounmpo’s knowledge, consent or remuneration, Leaf continued selling items bearing the Greek Freak mark and Antetokounmpo’s name, nickname, picture, and likeness,” the document reads, Boardroom reported.

Antetokounmpo, “represented by the New York City-based law firm of Pardalis & Nohavicka, filed suit for trademark infringement, federal trademark dilution, and interference with prospective economic advantage, as well as confusing and deceiving the public that Leaf and the two-time MVP were still associated,” Boardroom reported, adding that “the suit alleges that Antetokounmpo sent Leaf a cease-and-desist letter on or around Aug. 16, 2021, and subsequently responded but ‘failed to cooperate with Antetokounmpo’s reasonable requests.’”

“Just last month, Antetokounmpo won a similar trademark infringement lawsuit against a pair who sold ‘Greek Freak’ and ‘Greek Fr34k’ items on Etsy,” Boardroom reported, noting that “Giannis has reportedly filed nearly 50 lawsuits over the last two years against individuals or companies who have improperly used his trademark nickname.”

