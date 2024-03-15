x

March 15, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

SPORTS

Giannis Antetokounmpo Scores 32 Points to Lead the Bucks to a 114-105 Win Over the 76ers

March 15, 2024
By Associated Press
76ers Bucks Basketball
Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey drives by Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Philadelphia 76ers 114-105 on Thursday night.

Brook Lopez added 19 points and seven rebounds and Damian Lillard had 17 points and nine assists for the Bucks, who won at home after losing three of four on a West Coast swing, which included a 129-94 drubbing against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

Tyrese Maxey scored 30 points for the 76ers, who closed out a 1-2 road trip. Tobias Harris added 15 points and Cam Payne had 13.

The Bucks, who trailed 83-80 at the start of the fourth quarter, moved ahead 88-87 on a layup by Bobby Portis with 8:42 left. AJ Green followed with three free throws and a 3-pointer to extend a lead that the Bucks wouldn’t relinquish.

The sharp-shooting guard came off the bench and finished with 14 points in 28 minutes.

“It’s my job to stay ready and when shots are there you just let it rip and trust that they’ll fall,” Green said.

Milwaukee Bucks’ Brook Lopez fouls Philadelphia 76ers’ Tobias Harris during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Bucks were short-handed as starting guard Malik Beasley and reserve MarJon Beauchamp sat out with back spasms. Khris Middleton missed his 16th consecutive game with a sprained left ankle.

Without standout Joel Embiid, Philadelphia has been struggling to generate offense. The 76ers have lost 13 of 20 without Embiid, who is recovering from a meniscus injury to his left knee. They were held to 79 points in splitting back-to-back games against the New York Knicks on Sunday and Tuesday, and reached that point total on Thursday with two minutes remaining in the third.

“I feel like we had the right juice today. We had fun and it showed on the court,” Payne said.

Payne said the team had success early in the game in pressuring Antetokounmpo, who had seven turnovers.

Philadelphia came out firing at the start, connecting on 11 of 20 shots, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range in the first quarter, ending with a 10-0 run.

The 76ers led by as many as 12 in the second. Payne, traded by Milwaukee to Philadelphia in February for Patrick Beverley, scored 11 points in the quarter, including three consecutive 3-pointers. Philadelphia led 61-53 at the half on 56% shooting from the field and 58% sniping from long distance. Maxey had 18 first-half points, making 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

The Bucks committed 10 first-half turnovers, leading to 17 points for the Sixers.

“I think that the effort was really good,” Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse said. “We were doing a lot of things we wanted to do. We turned them over a bunch in the first half. Probably the difference in the game, we didn’t quite get to as many turnovers in the second. But I thought we did a lot of really good things.”

Bucks coach Doc Rivers said the 76ers were the more aggressive team until later in the game.

“They were the instigators the entire first three quarters,” Rivers said. “I thought in the fourth quarter it flipped.”

The Bucks shifted their attention to stopping Maxey, who didn’t make a shot from the field in the fourth.

Lopez connected on 5 of 10 shots from deep, which he said was a benefit of getting open shots as Philadelphia focused on stopping pick-and-roll plays involving Antetokounmpo and Lillard.

“They draw so much attention, rightfully so,” Lopez said. “The gravity of that pick and roll. It pulls everyone in. You’ve just got to be ready on the weak side.”

UP NEXT

76ers: Host Charlotte on Saturday.

Bucks: Host Phoenix on Sunday.


By RICH ROVITO Associated Press

RELATED

SPORTS
Brunson Scores 45 Points and the Knicks Roll Past the Trail Blazers, 105-93

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 45 points and the New York Knicks rolled past the Portland Trail Blazers, 105-93 on Thursday night.

SPORTS
Gilgeous-Alexander Scores 31 to Lead Thunder Past Doncic-Less Mavericks 126-119
SPORTS
Majority of U.S. Adults are Against College Athletes Joining Unions, According to AP-NORC Survey

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Colorado Snowstorm Closes Highways and Schools for a Second Day

DENVER (AP) — Thousands in Colorado were without power as authorities closed highways and schools during a winter storm that pummeled the Denver area and threatened to drop another half foot there overnight into Friday.

SAN FRANCISO (AP) — Gerald Levin, who led Time Warner Media into a disastrous $182 billion merger with the internet provider America Online, died Wednesday at the age of 84, according to media reports.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — “Civil War,” Alex Garland’s election-year provocation, debuted Thursday at the SXSW Film and TV Festival, unveiling a violent vision of a near-future America at war with itself.

DENVER (AP) — Thousands in Colorado were without power as authorities closed highways and schools during a winter storm that pummeled the Denver area and threatened to drop another half foot there overnight into Friday.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Philadelphia 76ers 114-105 on Thursday night.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.