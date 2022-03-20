x

March 20, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo out Saturday against Timberwolves

March 20, 2022
By Associated Press
Bucks Kings Basketball
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) lays the ball up past Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The Bucks won 135-126. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

MINNEAPOLIS — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Saturday’s game in Minnesota due to right knee soreness.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said Saturday’s absence is to manage Antetokounmpo’s knees and health, and added that the two-time league MVP “did get banged up” in a recent game. Antetokounmpo has periodically missed games this season to manage his health, a total of 11.

Budenholzer said he hopes the knee issue is short-term.

Antetokounmpo is again among the leading candidates for MVP, averaging 29.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Milwaukee enters play Saturday in second in the Eastern Conference at 44-26.

Budenholzer said guard Pat Connaughton will play Saturday for the first time since breaking a bone in his right hand on Feb. 10.

 

