x

April 11, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

United States

Giannis Antetokounmpo Featured in Business Insider for Smart Banking Moves

April 11, 2023
By The National Herald
Grizzlies Bucks Basketball
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts as he is honored before an NBA basketball game on April 7 in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

NEW YORK – NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was featured in Business Insider (BI) for his smart moves in banking when he learned the FDIC insures deposits only up to $250,000.

“When Giannis Antetokounmpo first moved to the U.S. at 18 and learned of the coverage limit, he opened accounts at half a dozen banks to protect his wealth,” BI reported, adding that the Milwaukee Buck “explained how his upbringing shaped his thinking about money during several media appearances this week.”

“The two-time NBA MVP, nicknamed the Greek Freak, also championed investing and encouraged young people to put their money to work,” BI reported, sharing some of Giannis’ top quotes on money and investing, including “you give lots of millions of dollars to an 18 year old, they don’t really know what to do with it.”

Also among the Giannis quotes, BI reported: “When I went to the bank, I gave them my money and they told me, ‘Just to note that we only insure $250,000.’ And I said, ‘Oh wait a minute, I definitely do not want to go back to where I came from, go back to the life that I had. I’m going to spread it around five, six, seven banks.”

“I was always taught, ‘Don’t put all your eggs in one basket,'” Giannis said, BI reported, adding his quote “I was ahead of my time,” referring to the Silicon Valley Bank collapse in March.

That bank “imploded in part because the vast majority of its deposits were uninsured, and customers pulled their money out because they feared losing it,” BI reported, noting that “Antetokounmpo was joking that he had the foresight to spread his money across accounts in multiple banks to make certain it was insured, and protect himself against any single lender failing.”

“My father never taught me about investing because he didn’t know about it,” Giannis said, BI reported. “Now it’s the number one thing I’m going to teach my kids. I want my kids, before they even get their first dollar, to know how to make a dollar into two.”

Of Giannis’ advice on investing, BI reported: “Don’t be scared. My family didn’t have money — the little they had they’d rather keep it under the mattress and leave it at that. Be courageous, take the risk, allow your money to work for you. Go out there, invest in things that you’re passionate about, that you’re interested in, that you want to learn about, and you want to get involved in. I hope my kids can do this at an early age because I did it when I was 25, 26.”

“Money makes money faster than people can,” Antetokounmpo said, BI reported.

RELATED

United States
Greek Essay Contest Results from St. Photios National Shrine in Florida

AUGUSTINE, FL – The 2023 Metropolitan Iakovos Memorial Greek Language Scholarship Essay Contest results were announced on April 10 with Ava Savvis of Westfield, NJ, Yiannis Mendes of Dunlap, CA, and Christos Argyropoulos of Hoover, AL, each awarded $500 for their respective essays.

Politics
Malliotakis, Local Electeds Joint Statement on Brooklyn Bus Network Redesign Plan
Politics
Statement from Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris on Court of Appeals Announcements

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.