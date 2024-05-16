Giannis Antetokoumpo, Owner of Two Family Residences at Costa Navarino

A view of one of the newly developed villas at Costa Navarino. Photo: Courtesy of Costa Navarino
MESSINIA – Giannis Antetokounmpo, professional Milwaukee Bucks basketball player, MVP of the NBA, and a Greek national hero, has chosen Costa Navarino for his first holiday home in his homeland Greece. This summer will be the first-time spending quality time with family and friends at his newly developed villas in Costa Navarino.
Giannis’ two 3-bedroom villas are located in the Rolling Greens neighborhood in Navarino Dunes, a privileged location, offering panoramic views of the Ionian Sea and direct access to the Dunes golf course, combined with direct access to all Costa Navarino services and sports facilities.
“I came here to Costa Navarino for one reason – because I know I can bring my family,” said Giannis Antetokoumpo. “When I first came here in 2018, I liked that we could all be together. This is a place that can offer me what I felt as a child.”
The design of the villas fully embraces bioclimatic architecture and landscaping principles, enhanced by local materials selected for premium quality and sustainability purposes.
Architecture & Design
Designed by the acclaimed Greek architectural office Buerger Katsota Architects, the single-story residences are an exercise in horizontality. The planted flat roof of the villas, essentially their ‘fifth façade,’ complements the surroundings and provides sheltered spaces for all-day outdoor living for the whole family.
The private areas are laid out within two volumes that flow into one another, while the living room and kitchen give the appearance of a single space that ‘hovers’ between glazed and solid surfaces and the inner courtyard of the residences, enabling a seamless living, by joining the indoor and outdoor spaces.
The villas feature extensive outdoor areas, including a lounging and dining area, a courtyard and barbecue space as well as a swimming pool, offering a comfortable space for sunbathing. The impeccable design in conjunction with the innovative construction philosophy have enabled the creation of residences characterized by high energy efficiency and the smallest possible volume, adapted to the scale of the landscape, fully harmonized with the environment and aesthetics of Costa Navarino.
ATHENS - Greece maintains its position as one of the most sought-after European destinations for travelers from the United States in 2024, securing top accolades at the American Leisure Lifestyle Awards 2024.
In hundreds of deaths where police used force meant to stop someone without killing them, officers violated well-known guidelines for safely restraining and subduing people — not simply once or twice, but multiple times.
NEW YORK – The International Coordinating Committee - Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA) is taking the fight for Cyprus to Washington, DC, and commemorating the 50th dark anniversary of the illegal invasion and occupation during the 39th Annual PSEKA Cyprus Conference in Washington, DC, June 11-13.
MESSINIA – Giannis Antetokounmpo, professional Milwaukee Bucks basketball player, MVP of the NBA, and a Greek national hero, has chosen Costa Navarino for his first holiday home in his homeland Greece.
NEW YORK — With prosecutors' hush money case against Donald Trump barreling toward its end, their star witness will be back in the hot seat Thursday as defense lawyers try to chip away at Michael Cohen's crucial testimony implicating the former president.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In