x

May 16, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Travel

Giannis Antetokoumpo, Owner of Two Family Residences at Costa Navarino

May 16, 2024
By The National Herald
Costa Navarino Residences 03
A view of one of the newly developed villas at Costa Navarino. Photo: Courtesy of Costa Navarino

MESSINIA – Giannis Antetokounmpo, professional Milwaukee Bucks basketball player, MVP of the NBA, and a Greek national hero, has chosen Costa Navarino for his first holiday home in his homeland Greece. This summer will be the first-time spending quality time with family and friends at his newly developed villas in Costa Navarino.

Giannis’ two 3-bedroom villas are located in the Rolling Greens neighborhood in Navarino Dunes, a privileged location, offering panoramic views of the Ionian Sea and direct access to the Dunes golf course, combined with direct access to all Costa Navarino services and sports facilities.

A view of one of the newly developed villas at Costa Navarino. Photo: Courtesy of Costa Navarino

“I came here to Costa Navarino for one reason – because I know I can bring my family,” said Giannis Antetokoumpo. “When I first came here in 2018, I liked that we could all be together. This is a place that can offer me what I felt as a child.”

The design of the villas fully embraces bioclimatic architecture and landscaping principles, enhanced by local materials selected for premium quality and sustainability purposes.

A view of one of the newly developed villas at Costa Navarino. Photo: Courtesy of Costa Navarino

Architecture & Design

Designed by the acclaimed Greek architectural office Buerger Katsota Architects, the single-story residences are an exercise in horizontality. The planted flat roof of the villas, essentially their ‘fifth façade,’ complements the surroundings and provides sheltered spaces for all-day outdoor living for the whole family.

A view of one of the newly developed villas at Costa Navarino. Photo: Courtesy of Costa Navarino

The private areas are laid out within two volumes that flow into one another, while the living room and kitchen give the appearance of a single space that ‘hovers’ between glazed and solid surfaces and the inner courtyard of the residences, enabling a seamless living, by joining the indoor and outdoor spaces.

A view of one of the newly developed villas at Costa Navarino. Photo: Courtesy of Costa Navarino

The villas feature extensive outdoor areas, including a lounging and dining area, a courtyard and barbecue space as well as a swimming pool, offering a comfortable space for sunbathing. The impeccable design in conjunction with the innovative construction philosophy have enabled the creation of residences characterized by high energy efficiency and the smallest possible volume, adapted to the scale of the landscape, fully harmonized with the environment and aesthetics of Costa Navarino.

A view of one of the newly developed villas at Costa Navarino. Photo: Courtesy of Costa Navarino
Giannis Antetokounmpo has chosen Costa Navarino for his first holiday home in Greece. (Photo: Courtesy of Costa Navarino)

More information is available online: https://www.costanavarino.com/navarinoresidences/.

RELATED

Travel
Greece Continues to Shine as Top Destination for US Travelers in 2024

ATHENS - Greece maintains its position as one of the most sought-after European destinations for travelers from the United States in 2024, securing top accolades at the American Leisure Lifestyle Awards 2024.

Food
The Lure of All Taste, No Waste Small Batch Cooking
Food
Olive Oil, ‘King of Foods’ for Tourists and Locals in Crete

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

AP Investigation: In Hundreds of Deadly Police Encounters, Officers Broke Multiple Safety Guidelines

In hundreds of deaths where police used force meant to stop someone without killing them, officers violated well-known guidelines for safely restraining and subduing people — not simply once or twice, but multiple times.

NEW YORK – The International Coordinating Committee - Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA) is taking the fight for Cyprus to Washington, DC, and commemorating the 50th dark anniversary of the illegal invasion and occupation during the 39th Annual PSEKA Cyprus Conference in Washington, DC, June 11-13.

MESSINIA – Giannis Antetokounmpo, professional Milwaukee Bucks basketball player, MVP of the NBA, and a Greek national hero, has chosen Costa Navarino for his first holiday home in his homeland Greece.

NEW YORK  — With prosecutors' hush money case against Donald Trump barreling toward its end, their star witness will be back in the hot seat Thursday as defense lawyers try to chip away at Michael Cohen's crucial testimony implicating the former president.

BANSKA BYSTRICA, Slovakia  — Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot multiple times and gravely wounded Wednesday, but his deputy prime minister said he believed Fico would survive.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.