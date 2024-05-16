Giannis Antetokoumpo, Owner of Two Family Residences at Costa Navarino

Travel

A view of one of the newly developed villas at Costa Navarino. Photo: Courtesy of Costa Navarino

MESSINIA – Giannis Antetokounmpo, professional Milwaukee Bucks basketball player, MVP of the NBA, and a Greek national hero, has chosen Costa Navarino for his first holiday home in his homeland Greece. This summer will be the first-time spending quality time with family and friends at his newly developed villas in Costa Navarino.

Giannis’ two 3-bedroom villas are located in the Rolling Greens neighborhood in Navarino Dunes, a privileged location, offering panoramic views of the Ionian Sea and direct access to the Dunes golf course, combined with direct access to all Costa Navarino services and sports facilities.

“I came here to Costa Navarino for one reason – because I know I can bring my family,” said Giannis Antetokoumpo. “When I first came here in 2018, I liked that we could all be together. This is a place that can offer me what I felt as a child.”

The design of the villas fully embraces bioclimatic architecture and landscaping principles, enhanced by local materials selected for premium quality and sustainability purposes.

Architecture & Design

Designed by the acclaimed Greek architectural office Buerger Katsota Architects, the single-story residences are an exercise in horizontality. The planted flat roof of the villas, essentially their ‘fifth façade,’ complements the surroundings and provides sheltered spaces for all-day outdoor living for the whole family.

The private areas are laid out within two volumes that flow into one another, while the living room and kitchen give the appearance of a single space that ‘hovers’ between glazed and solid surfaces and the inner courtyard of the residences, enabling a seamless living, by joining the indoor and outdoor spaces.

The villas feature extensive outdoor areas, including a lounging and dining area, a courtyard and barbecue space as well as a swimming pool, offering a comfortable space for sunbathing. The impeccable design in conjunction with the innovative construction philosophy have enabled the creation of residences characterized by high energy efficiency and the smallest possible volume, adapted to the scale of the landscape, fully harmonized with the environment and aesthetics of Costa Navarino.

More information is available online: https://www.costanavarino.com/navarinoresidences/.