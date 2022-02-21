x

February 21, 2022

Gianaris Youth Leadership Recognition Award Program Open for Nominations

February 21, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Gianaris Youth Leadership awards
New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris announced his annual Youth Leadership Recognition Awards program is now accepting nominations. Photo: Senator Gianaris

ASTORIA – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris announced his annual Youth Leadership Recognition Awards program is now accepting nominations. The program recognizes outstanding high school students for their leadership in the classroom, on the sports field, in extracurricular or community activities.

“The youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow and I am always proud to recognize the great young people of Queens,” said Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. “I encourage young people to apply to this program and be highlighted for the work they do in our community.”

Senator Gianaris’ Youth Leadership Recognition Award program honors outstanding students who will become our future leaders. Eligible students include current sophomores, juniors, and seniors who excel not only academically, but through leadership in extracurricular and volunteer activities. Students selected to receive the New York State Senate Youth Leadership Recognition Award will receive a congratulatory personalized certificate from Senator Gianaris.

Applications will be accepted through March 25. For more information or to submit a nomination, https://bit.ly/3p1bQfy or go to gianaris.nysenate.gov.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

