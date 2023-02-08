x

February 8, 2023

Gianaris’ Statement on President’s State of the Union Address

February 8, 2023
By The National Herald
Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. (Photo: Courtesy of Senator Michael Gianaris)
NEW YORK – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris issued the following statement following President Biden’s State of the Union address on February 7:

“Our antitrust laws were written a century ago for a radically different economy and they are in desperate need of reform. Corporate power has reached unprecedented and dangerous levels, and we need powerful new laws to protect the public and our economy. I am pleased President Biden has raised this issue as part of his agenda. I urge the administration and the Congress to follow the example of states across the country – including New York where we are fighting for the 21st Century Antitrust Act – and address corporate monopoly power.”

