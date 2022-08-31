x

August 31, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.01 USD

NYC 81ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Politics

Gianaris Says Student Debt Forgiveness Shouldn’t be Taxed by State

August 31, 2022
By The National Herald
Gianaris at press conference
New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris at the press conference calling on Mayor Eric Adams and the Department of Education to retain Dr. Philip Composto as Superintendent of District 30. Photo: Senator Michael Gianaris

NEW YORK – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris announced new legislation that would exempt student loan forgiveness from being subject to state income taxes. Currently, state law could treat any student loan forgiveness as taxable income. New York is one of thirteen states that treats student loan forgiveness as income for tax purposes.

“Relieving student debt is critical for so many across New York. It should not turn into a cash grab by the state,” said Gianaris. “This is an important step in making it easier to access the higher education and career training New Yorkers need and deserve.”

Last week, President Joe Biden announced the federal Department of Education would forgive $10,0000 of student loan debt for most borrowers, and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. As part of provisions in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the money is exempt from federal income taxation. Senator Gianaris’ bill would ensure New York law conforms to the ARPA tax provisions. Senator Gianaris will push for the bill to receive a vote at the earliest possible opportunity.

Senator Brad Hoylman, co-prime sponsor said, “New York State shouldn’t receive a windfall on the backs of low- and middle-income student borrowers. I’m proud to partner with Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris in introducing this bill to conform New York’s law with federal practices and save New Yorkers hundreds of dollars this tax season.”

Jon Brown, a human services worker and New York City student loan holder said, as someone working human services, loan forgiveness could be a life saver but if New York chooses to tax this money, it will become a burden. I support Senator Gianaris’ effort to get people like me closer to paying off their student loans, not deeper in the hole.”

RELATED

General News
Carol Poulos, Beloved Sister and Dear Friend, Will Be Missed

NEW YORK – Family, friends, and acquaintances from New York to North Carolina and beyond were saddened by the news of the passing of Carol Poulos on August 21.

Culture
The National Hellenic Museum in Chicago Reopens
Community
Hearing Aid Expert Stavros Basseas Talks to TNH

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Mikhail Gorbachev’s Death Mourned as Passing of Rare Leader

BANGKOK — The passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union and for many the man who restored democracy to then-communist-ruled European nations, was mourned Wednesday as the loss of a rare leader who changed the world and for a time gave hope for peace among the superpowers.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings