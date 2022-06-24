Gianaris on Supreme Court Decision in NYSRPA v. Bruen 

Politics

NEW YORK – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris issued the following statement on June 23 in response to the Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen:

“The Supreme Court continues its horrible decision-making by declaring the right of individuals to carry concealed weapons more important than everyone else’s right not to be victimized by gun violence. That is unacceptable. New York has experienced more than our share of gun violence and mass shootings, and we need the tools to protect our communities. Once again, the federal government is failing us and our state legislature must fill the gap. I am proud of our Senate majority’s record of passing nation-leading gun safety legislation, and we will now do more because we must.”