Gianaris on Passing of Woodside Houses Tenants Association Pres. Ann Cotton-Morris

WOODSIDE, NY – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris issued the following statement on April 18 about the passing of Woodside Houses Tenants Association President Ann Cotton-Morris:

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of long-time Woodside Tenants’ Association President Ann Cotton-Morris. Ms. Cotton-Morris was a pillar of our community and fought passionately for decades to improve the lives of her neighbors. Just this month, I nominated Ms. Cotton-Morris for the Senate’s Women of Distinction award in recognition of her service. We will present her with this honor posthumously, and her legacy will live on in her family and the people whose lives she impacted.”

Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris on the Confirmation of Chief Judge Rowan Wilson

New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris issued this statement on April 18 following the confirmation of Chief Judge Rowan Wilson:

“Rowan Wilson is among the highest legal intellects I have ever encountered and has an approach to decision-making that reflects the best of what our society deserves. He will be a groundbreaking jurist who will elevate New York’s Court of Appeals to its rightful and historical place as a leader in American law. Congratulations Chief Judge Rowan Wilson.”

View Senator Gianaris’ full floor speech here: https://bit.ly/41CGfBR.