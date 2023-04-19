Gianaris on Passing of Woodside Houses Tenants Association Pres. Ann Cotton-Morris

Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris posted a statement on Twitter about the passing of Woodside Houses Tenants Association President Ann Cotton-Morris. Photo: Twitter
WOODSIDE, NY – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris issued the following statement on April 18 about the passing of Woodside Houses Tenants Association President Ann Cotton-Morris:
“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of long-time Woodside Tenants’ Association President Ann Cotton-Morris. Ms. Cotton-Morris was a pillar of our community and fought passionately for decades to improve the lives of her neighbors. Just this month, I nominated Ms. Cotton-Morris for the Senate’s Women of Distinction award in recognition of her service. We will present her with this honor posthumously, and her legacy will live on in her family and the people whose lives she impacted.”
Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris on the Confirmation of Chief Judge Rowan Wilson
New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris issued this statement on April 18 following the confirmation of Chief Judge Rowan Wilson:
“Rowan Wilson is among the highest legal intellects I have ever encountered and has an approach to decision-making that reflects the best of what our society deserves. He will be a groundbreaking jurist who will elevate New York’s Court of Appeals to its rightful and historical place as a leader in American law. Congratulations Chief Judge Rowan Wilson.”
NEW YORK – Honoring their cultural commitment to the community, Sounds of Cyprus is performing a free pop-up concert at Gantry Plaza State Park on the Long Island City waterfront on Tuesday, April 25, 5-7 PM.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In