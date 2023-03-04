x

March 4, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Politics

Gianaris on Amazon’s Decision to Halt Construction on Virginia Offices  

March 4, 2023
By The National Herald
Michael Gianaris
FILE - Senator Deputy Majority Leader, Michael Gianaris, D-Astoria, works on the state budget in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

ASTORIA – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris issued the following statement on March 3 about Amazon’s decision to halt construction at their Virginia office complex, coinciding with massive layoffs from the company:

“Amazon’s announcement shows once again that paying off a historically wealthy corporation with massive subsidies to make a single office siting decision is bad policy. It also demands we take a different approach to the use of public dollars that does not rely on providing scarce resources to those who need them least while continuing to shortchange the services that would actually help people’s lives improve.”

RELATED

Nextgen
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Announces Michael Liristis as COO

NEW YORK – Brooklyn Dumpling Shop announced that it has hired Michael Liristis as Chief Operating Officer (COO) “to help it meet its target of 250 units in development within the next two years,” Fast Casual (FC) reported on March 3.

General News
Beacon Wind to Repower Community with Renewable Energy Facility in Astoria
Events
Maria Markou Shared Her Insights on Legal Issues at Event in Astoria

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.