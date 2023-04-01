x

April 1, 2023

Gianaris: New York Landmarks Lit in Blue Celebrating Greek Independence Day (Photos)

April 1, 2023
By The National Herald
NYS Capitol in Albany,GID lit
New York State landmarks, including the NYS Capitol in Albany, were illuminated in blue on March 25, in observance of Greek Independence Day. Photo: Courtesy of New York State

ASTORIA – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris released photos of New York State landmarks illuminated in blue on March 25, in observance of Greek Independence Day.

“As the son of Greek immigrants, I hold very close to my heart the Greek-American experience,” said Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. “I am glad New York State recognizes the sacrifices of those who came before us and celebrates the Hellenic values that have influenced the rest of the world.”

New York State landmarks, including the Tappan Zee-Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, were illuminated in blue on March 25, in observance of Greek Independence Day. Photo: Courtesy of New York State
New York State landmarks, including Empire State Plaza in Albany, were illuminated in blue on March 25, in observance of Greek Independence Day. Photo: Courtesy of New York State
New York State landmarks, including the SUNY Building – Albany, were illuminated in blue on March 25, in observance of Greek Independence Day. Photo: Courtesy of New York State
New York State landmarks, including the Alfred E. Smith Office Building – Albany, were illuminated in blue on March 25, in observance of Greek Independence Day. Photo: Courtesy of New York State
New York State landmarks, including the SUNY Building – Albany, were illuminated in blue on March 25, in observance of Greek Independence Day. Photo: Courtesy of New York State

