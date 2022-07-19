x

July 19, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 80ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Politics

Gianaris Named 2022 Gun Sense Candidate by Moms Demand Action

July 19, 2022
By The National Herald
Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. (Photo: Courtesy of Senator Michael Gianaris)
Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. (Photo: Courtesy of Senator Michael Gianaris)

QUEENS, NY – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris was named a 2022 Gun Sense Candidate by Moms Demand Action.

“While the common sense gun laws we need to keep New Yorkers safe are under attack from all corners, now more than ever we need serious leadership on this issue,” said Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. “I am proud to be part of the most committed Senate Majority ever to fighting the scourge of gun violence and mass shootings.”

The Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate program is meant to signal to their nearly 10 million supporters, volunteers, and gun safety voters across the country that if elected, a candidate will govern with gun safety in mind. This means they will stand for safer communities and advocate for better gun laws.

Senator Gianaris serves as Deputy Leader of the New York State Senate where he represents the 12th District. In addition to establishing the strongest gun safety laws in history, fully funding New York’s schools, codifying Roe vs. Wade, and stopping the NRG power plant, he has wrote the law establishing nation-leading workplace safety laws during Covid-19 and was instrumental in granting small businesses $1 billion in pandemic relief funds.

Senator Gianaris’ campaign is supported by a wide group of New York leaders and progressive organizations, including the New York State Working Families Party, NYIC ACTION, the Four Freedoms Democratic Club, the Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club, the Council of School Supervisors, East River Democratic Club, Tenants PAC, and Churches United for Fair Housing Action, the League of Conservation Voters, and Make the Road Action.

RELATED

Politics
Greek-American Leaders Lobby U.S. Policymakers

WASHINGTON, DC – On July 14, the eve of a major vote in the U.

Politics
Pappas Amendment Gives Biden Out to Sell Turkey F-16’s, Skirt Greece
Politics
Gianaris on Resignation of Chief Judge Janet DiFiore

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Santorini Experience Enters a New Era, September 23-25 

ATHENS – Santorini is making a dynamic comeback to the world of sports tourism this year, the ever-growing alternative form of tourism in Greece, bringing a new era to the Santorini Experience.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings