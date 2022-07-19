Gianaris Named 2022 Gun Sense Candidate by Moms Demand Action

Politics

QUEENS, NY – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris was named a 2022 Gun Sense Candidate by Moms Demand Action.

“While the common sense gun laws we need to keep New Yorkers safe are under attack from all corners, now more than ever we need serious leadership on this issue,” said Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. “I am proud to be part of the most committed Senate Majority ever to fighting the scourge of gun violence and mass shootings.”

The Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate program is meant to signal to their nearly 10 million supporters, volunteers, and gun safety voters across the country that if elected, a candidate will govern with gun safety in mind. This means they will stand for safer communities and advocate for better gun laws.

Senator Gianaris serves as Deputy Leader of the New York State Senate where he represents the 12th District. In addition to establishing the strongest gun safety laws in history, fully funding New York’s schools, codifying Roe vs. Wade, and stopping the NRG power plant, he has wrote the law establishing nation-leading workplace safety laws during Covid-19 and was instrumental in granting small businesses $1 billion in pandemic relief funds.

Senator Gianaris’ campaign is supported by a wide group of New York leaders and progressive organizations, including the New York State Working Families Party, NYIC ACTION, the Four Freedoms Democratic Club, the Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club, the Council of School Supervisors, East River Democratic Club, Tenants PAC, and Churches United for Fair Housing Action, the League of Conservation Voters, and Make the Road Action.