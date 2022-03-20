Gianaris Meets Starbucks Workers at Latest Store to File for Union Election

Politics

ASTORIA – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris visited Starbucks workers in Astoria, Queens on March 18 who became the latest in the coffee chain to file for a union. The store, located at 30-18 Astoria Boulevard, is being led by an organizing committee of workers.

“Every worker should have the right to organize a union and bargain collectively,” said Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. “I stand with the workers at my local store and the entire Starbucks Workers United effort as they fight for better working conditions and fair pay for all associates. I call on Starbucks to allow the free, unencumbered election these workers deserve.”

“We greatly appreciate the support and solidarity we have been receiving from Senator Michael Gianaris while we fight to get ourselves into the decision making rooms where we rightfully belong,” said Brandi Aldu, Starbucks Workers United organizing committee member at Astoria Blvd and 31st Street.

Senator Gianaris also signed a letter March 18 demanding that Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz agree to fair election principles ahead of the union vote. He has been active in supporting Starbucks workers as they organize stores around the country, including the first Starbucks in the nation to launch a unionization drive in Buffalo, NY.