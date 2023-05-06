Gianaris, Mamdani Celebrate #FixTheMTA Wins in State Budget 

Politics

ASTORIA – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris and Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani on May 4 celebrated hard-fought victories in the state budget for transit riders. Surrounded by advocates and neighbors in Astoria’s Athens Square Park, the lawmakers highlighted how the budget includes major elements of their #FixTheMTA legislation including a 5-route free bus pilot program and more frequent subway service. The budget also addressed serious fiscal issues facing the transit agency.

“We have taken the MTA off the express track towards fiscal calamity and are delivering a better system for riders,” said Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. “Free bus routes are exactly the type of innovation we need to revolutionize our approach to mass transit and get more people back in the system. I appreciate the partnership of Assembly Member Mamdani and the many advocates who stood up for these important and needed changes.”

Assembly Member Zohran K. Mamdani said: “Since December, more than 4,000 New Yorkers have taken action to fight for public transit that is excellent, safe, and universally accessible. They canvassed their local subway and bus stops, reached out to their representatives, and rallied from Astoria to Albany. Their work laid the foundation of our campaign to Fix The MTA and together, as straphangers, organizations, and legislators, we have won important victories that will make a real material difference in the lives of working-class New Yorkers. We averted the MTA’s fiscal cliff, reduced the proposed fare hike, and won $35 million in historic funding for increased subway service on nights and weekends. In a time of skyrocketing inflation, we’ve achieved a first-of-its-kind free bus pilot across New York City.”

Senator Kristen Gonzalez said: “With costs continuing to skyrocket, and New Yorkers struggling to make ends meet, free buses will directly impact the wallets of the New Yorkers who need it most. It is a testament to the hard work of the #FixTheMTA campaign that we were able to win free buses in this year’s budget. I look forward to building on this momentum by continuing to fight for an MTA that is accessible, affordable, and reliable.”

Senator John Liu said: “Transportation is an essential public good, and its accessibility and operations are among the core responsibilities of government. Free buses will improve service quality, timeliness, and help keep money in the pockets of New Yorkers so they can travel when and where they need to go. Major metropolitan areas like Washington, DC, have already made this transition to free bus routes, and it is important for New Yorkers to approach this pilot not just as a one-time tentative experiment, but as the next big step to modernizing and improving our city.”

Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas said: “MTA riders deserve accessible and reliable service, particularly riders who live in communities like those I represent in Queens that have been chronically underserved. I’m so proud that the final state budget includes $35 million, specifically for more frequent subway service, and we are funding a free bus pilot program. I will continue the fight we began last year to increase subway frequency city-wide to get all trains to 6-minute service and eventually get us to completely free public transit. I’m grateful to Speaker Heastie for his leadership on this and to Riders Alliance, Transportation Alternatives, and all of the transit advocates for their continued support.”

Video of the press conference is available online: https://bit.ly/42cpwGm.